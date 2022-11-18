Read full article on original website
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All lanes reopen on WIS 172 in Brown County
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 172 at Bellevue Street. According to WisDOT, the crash is now cleared, and all lanes of traffic are now open to motorists. TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lane closed on WIS 172...
wearegreenbay.com
Residence on Green Bay’s west side shot at, police looking for suspects
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating an incident where suspects shot at a residence on He-Nis-Ra Lane. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on November 18 around 10:30 p.m. officers were sent to a residence in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane for a weapon incident. Gunfire had reportedly hit and entered the residence.
wearegreenbay.com
Game store moves into the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building, open for business
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rogue Games recently opened its doors as it now occupies the space of the old distribution building for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Rogue Games recently opened at the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building located at 533 East Walnut Street. The owner tells Local 5 that the idea to open Rogue Games was something they toyed with since graduating high school.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police searching for suspects in shooting on west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are searching for suspects in a shooting on the city’s west side. On Nov. 18, at about 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a report of shots fired at a home in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane. Police said gunfire “struck and entered the home.”
wtaq.com
Green Bay PD Investigates West Side Shots Fired
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay police are looking for individuals involved in a shots fired incident on the city’s west side. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane. Shots were fired at a residence with a 55-year-old woman and two...
seehafernews.com
River North Apartments Nearing Completion
Manitowoc’s waterfront River North Apartment building should be ready for occupancy during the first quarter of 2023. During an appearance on “Welcome Home” last week, Alex Allie of Park Regency Management gave us an update. “Drywall’s being hung, it’s being textured and painted, light fixtures are being installed, baseboard is going in, flooring is being installed. So, I mean we’re to the phase of the project where its exciting and things are happening and moving fast.”
NBC26
Free Thanksgiving community meals in Northeast Wisconsin 2022
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — In Northeast Wisconsin this year, there are a few places offering a free meal during Thanksgiving. United Way Manitowoc County is hosting a community meal on Thanksgiving Day at Roncalli High School beginning at noon. Reserve your meal by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 by calling United Way at 920-682-8888.
wtaq.com
Community Rallies Around The Family of Easton Thom
BERLIN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Thousands of dollars have been raised through an online meal train set up for the family of Easton Thom. Opening weekend for deer hunting turned into a tragedy when the 11 year old was shot and killed by someone in his own hunting party. Thom was airlifted to the hospital, where he died.
wtaq.com
Vigil Planned For Hunting Accident Victim
BERLIN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A vigil is planned for an 11-year-old boy who died in a tragic hunting accident. Friends and family of Easton Thom invite the community to come out to Riverside Park in Berlin and show their support on Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. Those attending...
94.3 Jack FM
Freezing Temps Hamper Water Rescue
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man was rescued from the Fond du Lac River after capsizing his kayak Saturday morning. Around 7:39 a.m., a report was received of a man who had capsized his kayak and was in the Fond du Lac River north of Mascoutin Valley State Park Trail, located in the Eldorado Marsh State Wildlife area.
Berlin rallies around family after fatal hunting incident
Berlin rallies around family after fatal hunting incident. Community raising money for family after 11-year-old's death.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes back open on I-41 north in Appleton after crash near WIS 441
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed all northbound lanes of I-41 in Appleton near WIS 441. According to WisDOT, all northbound lanes have reopened. The crash took about three hours to clear. No other information was provided. Original Story: Crash has...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Warn of Scam Targeting Seniors
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Green Bay police are developing leads regarding a fraud investigation that targeted the elderly from October 23-31. It’s believed that at least three people are involved in this suspicious activity, where a scam occurs over the phone. “Individuals are pretending to be a...
Changing clothes and lives at the Community Giving Closet
The Community Giving Closet in Howard is for more than changing clothes. It's for changing lives, and the closet's founder knows this best.
wtaq.com
Airlines And The DOT See Record Flight Bookings This Year
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Airlines and the Department of Transportation are seeing record flight bookings this year. “The airlines are seeing a new passenger post-COVID. A lot of people are remote working, so that gives more flexibility with travel plans.” said Marty Piette, Airport Director for the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport. “So we’re seeing more and more of what’s called ‘bleisure traffic’; a combination of business and leisure.”
nbc15.com
Sixth-grader who died while hunting was Berlin Middle School student, district confirms
In an effort to fight human trafficking, one movement in Madison is working to inspire men to be agents of change. In total, more than $14 million has been raised since the inaugural event in 2016. Dancing Grannies member looks for closure during Waukesha ceremony. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
wearegreenbay.com
Car suffers heavy damage after crash in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A car suffered serious damage after a crash in the city of Green Bay on Thursday afternoon. The crash is at the intersection of Ashland Avenue and 9th Street, which is just east of Lambeau Field. With the Thursday night game against Tennessee, traffic is expected to ramp up throughout the city tonight.
wearegreenbay.com
Port of Green Bay enters final stretch of shipping season, 500k tons behind yearly goal
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More than 180,000 tons of cargo moved through the Port of Green Bay in October, but the port remains behind pace, needing roughly 500,000 tons in the last two-plus months to reach its yearly goal. According to the Brown County Port & Resources Recovery...
nbc15.com
After losing their son in a fire, a Plymouth family continues to advocate for fire safety
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been fifteen years since a Plymouth family lost their son in a two-story house fire. His family and the Madison Fire Department are asking everyone to be vigilant when it comes to checking their smoke alarms. On a snowy Sunday in 2007, UW-La Crosse...
