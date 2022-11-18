ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: All lanes reopen on WIS 172 in Brown County

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 172 at Bellevue Street. According to WisDOT, the crash is now cleared, and all lanes of traffic are now open to motorists. TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lane closed on WIS 172...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Residence on Green Bay’s west side shot at, police looking for suspects

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating an incident where suspects shot at a residence on He-Nis-Ra Lane. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on November 18 around 10:30 p.m. officers were sent to a residence in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane for a weapon incident. Gunfire had reportedly hit and entered the residence.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Game store moves into the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building, open for business

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rogue Games recently opened its doors as it now occupies the space of the old distribution building for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Rogue Games recently opened at the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building located at 533 East Walnut Street. The owner tells Local 5 that the idea to open Rogue Games was something they toyed with since graduating high school.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police searching for suspects in shooting on west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are searching for suspects in a shooting on the city’s west side. On Nov. 18, at about 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a report of shots fired at a home in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane. Police said gunfire “struck and entered the home.”
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

seehafernews.com

River North Apartments Nearing Completion

Manitowoc’s waterfront River North Apartment building should be ready for occupancy during the first quarter of 2023. During an appearance on “Welcome Home” last week, Alex Allie of Park Regency Management gave us an update. “Drywall’s being hung, it’s being textured and painted, light fixtures are being installed, baseboard is going in, flooring is being installed. So, I mean we’re to the phase of the project where its exciting and things are happening and moving fast.”
MANITOWOC, WI
NBC26

Free Thanksgiving community meals in Northeast Wisconsin 2022

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — In Northeast Wisconsin this year, there are a few places offering a free meal during Thanksgiving. United Way Manitowoc County is hosting a community meal on Thanksgiving Day at Roncalli High School beginning at noon. Reserve your meal by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 by calling United Way at 920-682-8888.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Community Rallies Around The Family of Easton Thom

BERLIN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Thousands of dollars have been raised through an online meal train set up for the family of Easton Thom. Opening weekend for deer hunting turned into a tragedy when the 11 year old was shot and killed by someone in his own hunting party. Thom was airlifted to the hospital, where he died.
BERLIN, WI
wtaq.com

Vigil Planned For Hunting Accident Victim

BERLIN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A vigil is planned for an 11-year-old boy who died in a tragic hunting accident. Friends and family of Easton Thom invite the community to come out to Riverside Park in Berlin and show their support on Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. Those attending...
BERLIN, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Freezing Temps Hamper Water Rescue

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man was rescued from the Fond du Lac River after capsizing his kayak Saturday morning. Around 7:39 a.m., a report was received of a man who had capsized his kayak and was in the Fond du Lac River north of Mascoutin Valley State Park Trail, located in the Eldorado Marsh State Wildlife area.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay Police Warn of Scam Targeting Seniors

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Green Bay police are developing leads regarding a fraud investigation that targeted the elderly from October 23-31. It’s believed that at least three people are involved in this suspicious activity, where a scam occurs over the phone. “Individuals are pretending to be a...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Airlines And The DOT See Record Flight Bookings This Year

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Airlines and the Department of Transportation are seeing record flight bookings this year. “The airlines are seeing a new passenger post-COVID. A lot of people are remote working, so that gives more flexibility with travel plans.” said Marty Piette, Airport Director for the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport. “So we’re seeing more and more of what’s called ‘bleisure traffic’; a combination of business and leisure.”
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Car suffers heavy damage after crash in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A car suffered serious damage after a crash in the city of Green Bay on Thursday afternoon. The crash is at the intersection of Ashland Avenue and 9th Street, which is just east of Lambeau Field. With the Thursday night game against Tennessee, traffic is expected to ramp up throughout the city tonight.
GREEN BAY, WI

