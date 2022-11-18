Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Gold/Silver: Buy the upcoming crash
After last week's rocket move higher in precious metals and other risk assets, this week proved to be the hangover we expected. The yield curve (2's/10's) crashed to new lows, thoroughly cementing that a brutal recession is coming this winter. The U.S. Dollar recovered and held the 200 DMA, while St. Louis Fed President Bullard extinguished all hopes of an early Fed pivot. He stated that interest rate hikes must get to the 5-7% range and what the Fed has done so far has had "only limited effects" on inflation.
kitco.com
Silver market to hit multi-decade high deficit this year on strong demand - report
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. These were some of the key findings reported by Philip Newman, Managing Director at Metals Focus, and Adam...
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
Motley Fool
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
ExxonMobil is back on its feet after several volatile years. Diamondback Energy could thrive as a domestic producer. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
With Inflation and Interest Rates Falling, 8 Blue Chips With Huge Dividends Are ‘Strong Buys’
A recession, if not here already, certainly is on the way and could be ugly. These eight blue-chip stocks offer income investors timely entry points, solid upside potential and dependable dividends, and they should survive in a turbulent market.
rigzone.com
USA Oil Futures Point to Oversupply for First Time This Year
The US crude market’s structure is signaling oversupply for the first time in almost a year, the latest indicator of the scale of the dramatic slump in the nearest section of the oil futures market. The front-month spread, which reflects short-term supply-demand balances, traded in contango -- the industry...
BMW Wants To Cut Out Dealerships
One of the worst-kept secrets in the auto industry is that BMW feels wildly jealous of Tesla and its success in the EV segment of the market. Some inside the German automaker feel the way to beat the American company is to become more like it. Considering it’s working to sell cars directly to consumers, cutting out dealerships, it sounds like that camp might be winning inside the halls of BMW.
ctemag.com
U.S. robot installations exceeding pre-pandemic levels
The new World Robotics report shows robot installations in the United States were up by 14% to 34,987 units in 2021 - the second most successful year in history for the robotics industry in the U.S. This exceeded the pre-pandemic level of 33,378 units in 2019. “The use of robotics...
msn.com
Warren Buffett's $5.9 Billion Secret Portfolio Just Made a Big-Time Buy
Though they doesn't gain as much notoriety as monthly inflation data releases, Form 13F filings by prominent financial institutions and wealthy individuals are, arguably, the most important data dump of the quarter. Financial institutions and individuals with at least $100 million in assets under management are required to file a...
1 Metal Stock to Buy to Mine for Profits in Q4
Iron ore prices have been rising lately as the market is optimistic, with Chinese demand for the metal expected to increase amid a rescue package for its construction sector and...
Motley Fool
Beyond Higher Oil Prices, Oil Stocks See This Catalyst Fueling Growth in 2023
Devon Energy has made two deals to boost its production and cash flow. Diamondback Energy has also made dual acquisitions to drive growth. Marathon Oil is making a sizeable buy to expand its output and free cash flow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 200% Gains (Or More)
Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile.
moderncampground.com
RV Retailer is Now Blue Compass RV
Earlier this week, RV Retailer LLC, one of the fastest-growing RV retail companies, unveiled its new brand, Blue Compass RV. In a LinkedIn post, founder and CEO Jon Ferrando said the Blue Compass RV brand and logo reflect their purpose-driven, passionate associates helping customers navigate their RV adventures across America.
Zoom Video, Agora And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM shares dipped 9.2% to $72.81 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results, but issued weak guidance. Canoo Inc. GOEV dropped 6.9% to...
Bitcoin Shorts Hit 2-Year High, Ethereum Shorts Stack Up To $14M Following FTX Collapse: CoinShares
Institutional investors are increasingly betting on the declining price of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, as the market slumps in the wake of FTX FTT/USD collapse, according to a CoinShares report. What Happened: Last week's institutional investor sentiment was "deeply negative," with short product inflows accounting for 75% of total...
kalkinemedia.com
Stocks to watch as tax-free allowance for dividends falls
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a reduction in the tax-free allowance for dividends. In addition, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has declared that the yearly exempted sum of money in capital gains tax would also be slashed from £12,300 to £6,000 from 2023. The Autumn Statement has negatively hit the sentiment...
US News and World Report
9 of the Best Small-Cap Stocks to Buy for 2023
These nine small-cap stocks can deliver large returns. Take advantage of the small-cap premium with these nine leading stocks. Historically, small-cap stocks have been shown to outperform the rest of the market. There's no guarantee of greater returns, and there can be long cycles where larger companies lead the way. Over time, however, small caps tend to come out on top in significant part because of greater growth opportunities. A massive company is limited by its existing size. It'd be exceptionally difficult for, say, Apple Inc. (ticker: AAPL) to triple its revenues anytime soon. However a $1 billion company can much more easily grow to be multiples of its current size. Many small caps stay small because they have structural problems, management lacks the capability to grow the business, or their niche simply isn't large enough to support a bigger enterprise. That said, many small caps graduate to greater things, earning shareholders tremendous returns along the way. These nine small caps have the right characteristics to deliver exemplary performance going forward.
CNBC
November Monthly Meeting: Cramer reveals the 10 core holdings for this uncertain market
Coming off the S&P 500's biggest week in months, Jim looks ahead to what's next as the Fed continues its battle against inflation. The Federal Reserve signaled we are not out of the woods yet, but stocks started to rally in October on hopes of a pivot to a less aggressive stance on hiking interest rates. Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks make sense of this earnings season and map out the road ahead.
1 Air Defense Stock to Buy Instead of Boeing
Aerospace and defense major The Boeing Company (BA) announced disappointing third-quarter revenue and earnings. The company suffered due to its fixed-price defense development programs. Also, its near-term prospects look bleak. Thus, investors could instead consider buying Lockheed Martin (LMT) due to its robust financials, solid dividends, and strong order book. Read more….
