kitco.com

Gold/Silver: Buy the upcoming crash

After last week's rocket move higher in precious metals and other risk assets, this week proved to be the hangover we expected. The yield curve (2's/10's) crashed to new lows, thoroughly cementing that a brutal recession is coming this winter. The U.S. Dollar recovered and held the 200 DMA, while St. Louis Fed President Bullard extinguished all hopes of an early Fed pivot. He stated that interest rate hikes must get to the 5-7% range and what the Fed has done so far has had "only limited effects" on inflation.
teslarati.com

Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility

An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
Motley Fool

The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023

ExxonMobil is back on its feet after several volatile years. Diamondback Energy could thrive as a domestic producer. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
rigzone.com

USA Oil Futures Point to Oversupply for First Time This Year

The US crude market’s structure is signaling oversupply for the first time in almost a year, the latest indicator of the scale of the dramatic slump in the nearest section of the oil futures market. The front-month spread, which reflects short-term supply-demand balances, traded in contango -- the industry...
Motorious

BMW Wants To Cut Out Dealerships

One of the worst-kept secrets in the auto industry is that BMW feels wildly jealous of Tesla and its success in the EV segment of the market. Some inside the German automaker feel the way to beat the American company is to become more like it. Considering it’s working to sell cars directly to consumers, cutting out dealerships, it sounds like that camp might be winning inside the halls of BMW.
ctemag.com

U.S. robot installations exceeding pre-pandemic levels

The new World Robotics report shows robot installations in the United States were up by 14% to 34,987 units in 2021 - the second most successful year in history for the robotics industry in the U.S. This exceeded the pre-pandemic level of 33,378 units in 2019. “The use of robotics...
msn.com

Warren Buffett's $5.9 Billion Secret Portfolio Just Made a Big-Time Buy

Though they doesn't gain as much notoriety as monthly inflation data releases, Form 13F filings by prominent financial institutions and wealthy individuals are, arguably, the most important data dump of the quarter. Financial institutions and individuals with at least $100 million in assets under management are required to file a...
Motley Fool

Beyond Higher Oil Prices, Oil Stocks See This Catalyst Fueling Growth in 2023

Devon Energy has made two deals to boost its production and cash flow. Diamondback Energy has also made dual acquisitions to drive growth. Marathon Oil is making a sizeable buy to expand its output and free cash flow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 200% Gains (Or More)

Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile.
moderncampground.com

RV Retailer is Now Blue Compass RV

Earlier this week, RV Retailer LLC, one of the fastest-growing RV retail companies, unveiled its new brand, Blue Compass RV. In a LinkedIn post, founder and CEO Jon Ferrando said the Blue Compass RV brand and logo reflect their purpose-driven, passionate associates helping customers navigate their RV adventures across America.
kalkinemedia.com

Stocks to watch as tax-free allowance for dividends falls

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a reduction in the tax-free allowance for dividends. In addition, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has declared that the yearly exempted sum of money in capital gains tax would also be slashed from £12,300 to £6,000 from 2023. The Autumn Statement has negatively hit the sentiment...
US News and World Report

9 of the Best Small-Cap Stocks to Buy for 2023

These nine small-cap stocks can deliver large returns. Take advantage of the small-cap premium with these nine leading stocks. Historically, small-cap stocks have been shown to outperform the rest of the market. There's no guarantee of greater returns, and there can be long cycles where larger companies lead the way. Over time, however, small caps tend to come out on top in significant part because of greater growth opportunities. A massive company is limited by its existing size. It'd be exceptionally difficult for, say, Apple Inc. (ticker: AAPL) to triple its revenues anytime soon. However a $1 billion company can much more easily grow to be multiples of its current size. Many small caps stay small because they have structural problems, management lacks the capability to grow the business, or their niche simply isn't large enough to support a bigger enterprise. That said, many small caps graduate to greater things, earning shareholders tremendous returns along the way. These nine small caps have the right characteristics to deliver exemplary performance going forward.
CNBC

November Monthly Meeting: Cramer reveals the 10 core holdings for this uncertain market

Coming off the S&P 500's biggest week in months, Jim looks ahead to what's next as the Fed continues its battle against inflation. The Federal Reserve signaled we are not out of the woods yet, but stocks started to rally in October on hopes of a pivot to a less aggressive stance on hiking interest rates. Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks make sense of this earnings season and map out the road ahead.
Entrepreneur

1 Air Defense Stock to Buy Instead of Boeing

Aerospace and defense major The Boeing Company (BA) announced disappointing third-quarter revenue and earnings. The company suffered due to its fixed-price defense development programs. Also, its near-term prospects look bleak. Thus, investors could instead consider buying Lockheed Martin (LMT) due to its robust financials, solid dividends, and strong order book. Read more….
