Roger Espinoza, Lo’eau LaBonta visit Honduran women’s academy

By Juan Cisneros
 4 days ago

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras — One of Kansas City’s favorite soccer couples, Roger Espinoza and Lo’eau LaBonta, took some time during the offseason to travel to Honduras and speak to a group of youth academy girls.

Espinoza, who was born in Puerto Cortes, Honduras, is a midfielder for Sporting Kansas City and his wife, LaBonta, is a midfielder for the Kansas City Current.

The duo visited the Honduras women’s national team youth training session. The Honduran Football Federation is investing in their youth national team infrastructure to give the young players access to the training fields and gymnasium near the men’s and women’s national team home stadium, Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano.

The girls at the women’s pilot center in [San Pedro Sula] received a visit from former national team player Roger Espinoza

The Sporting KC player took time to provide the kids with a motivational message

Thank you for the gesture Roger

Seleccion Nacional de Honduras – @FenafuthOrg (Translated)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KOdFz_0jFtDS2J00
    Roger Espinoza and Lo’eau LaBonta talk with Honduran youth women’s national team – Courtesy of Federacion Nacional de Futbol de Honduras (FENAFUTH)
  Lo'eau LaBonta – Courtesy of Federacion Nacional de Futbol de Honduras (FENAFUTH)
    Lo’eau LaBonta – Courtesy of Federacion Nacional de Futbol de Honduras (FENAFUTH)
  Lo'eau LaBonta – Courtesy of Federacion Nacional de Futbol de Honduras (FENAFUTH)
    Lo’eau LaBonta – Courtesy of Federacion Nacional de Futbol de Honduras (FENAFUTH)
  Roger Espinoza – Courtesy of Federacion Nacional de Futbol de Honduras (FENAFUTH)
    Roger Espinoza – Courtesy of Federacion Nacional de Futbol de Honduras (FENAFUTH)
  Courtesy of Federacion Nacional de Futbol de Honduras (FENAFUTH)
  Courtesy of Federacion Nacional de Futbol de Honduras (FENAFUTH)
    Courtesy of Federacion Nacional de Futbol de Honduras (FENAFUTH)

LaBonta and her Current teammates, fresh off a runner-up NWSL campaign, donated cleats to the academy girls.

Thank you to my teammates on @thekccurrent for providing cleats for these aspiring college/pro athletes! #PowerfulWomenEmpowerWomen

Lo’eau LaBonta – @L0momma

