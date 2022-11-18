Read full article on original website
Take a First Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma in Wheat
A new colorway of the upcoming Virgil Abloh-designed. has just been teased. Maintaining the same design elements as the gray colorway from last month, the trainer sees a hybrid sports shoe mixed with hiking boot layout. This time in a wheat colorway, the uppers are made from brown suede and...
Christie’s ‘The Greats’ Auction Features Rare Sneakers, Streetwear and Collectibles
Hot off the heels of announcing an auction that involves furniture once owned by Marie Antoinette, Christie’s is now shifting its gears towards the sneakers and streetwear audience to unveil its all-new The Greats collection. The assemblage is comprised of ultra-rare game-worn kicks, hot-ticket sneaker collaborations and treasured collectibles.
Take a First Look at the New Balance 2002R "White Fur"
Following the reveal of the scrumptious “Toast” colorway, New Balance is gearing up to release various renditions of the 2002R — with the Boston brand now debuting the silhouette in a “White Fur” palette. The lifestyle sneaker is prepared with a trio of distinct materials...
The DAYZ x INVINCIBLE x adidas Campus 80 is a Tweed-Lover's Dream
Following its three-way collaboration with N.HOOLYWOOD and New Balance, Taiwan-based retailer INVINCIBLE is joining forces with. and Japanese concept store DAYZ, owned by Masafumi Watanabe. The collaboration is centered around the Campus 80 silhouette, bringing it to fruition through an all-over tweed construction that channels elegance at every step. The...
HUF Pays Homage to Chocolate Skateboards Roots With Crailtap Collaboration
HUF partners with Crailtap to release a collection that pays homage to the foundation of skateboard style. Based in Torrance, CA, Crailtap Distribution stands as an umbrella for multiple iconic skate brands, including Girl, Chocolate Skateboarding, and Four Star Clothing. In the early ’90s, these brands crafted the uniform look that created the foundation of skateboard style skaters wore at that time.
In4mation's 20th-Anniversary Capsule Lauds the Brand's Hawaiian Heritage
Celebrating two decades in business, Hawaii streetwear imprint In4mation has revealed a limited-edition 20th-anniversary capsule collection, comprised of three heritage-inspired designs. At the center of the range, In4mation introduces the FYI Letterman Jacket, a varsity-style silhouette that features detailed embroidery and chenille patches that pay homage to the brand’s design...
Diesel Launches Its S-Prototype-Cr Sneaker in Five Colorways
Following its debut on the label’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway in February, Diesel‘s all-new S-Prototype-Cr sneaker has officially launched in several vivid iterations. The silhouette, which is made from breathable mesh and overlaid with leather, features adjustable velcro straps over the foot and at the back. Its construction mimics that of a cage-like harness, with a crossover grosgrain layout and rubber mounts connected to an industrial, gripped sole. To finish, the sole comes up and over the toe, donning archival rubber “teeth” for an original look.
GOLF WANG Unveils New Football Capsule Inspired by the World Cup
In the spirit of all of the World Cup excitement, Tyler, the Creator‘s GOLF WANG brand is tapping into the sports festivities by releasing a soccer-inspired collection. The brand has generated a ton of excitement lately thanks to the opening its newest flagship store in New York and announcing its latest Converse By You sneaker Chuck 70 Hi initiative.
Freja Wewer is Revamping Normcore Trends With Cool Silver ASICS GEL-1090 v2 Collab
Earlier this year, Danish photographer Freja Wewer starred in ’ “Movement Uplifts Minds” campaign that introduced its everyday GEL-1090 v2 model. It revealed how the sneaker resonates with her daily life, meeting the demands of her movement. Now, the brand invites Freja to bring more than movement but her unique creative direction to the ASICS GEL-1090 v2 in a new collaboration.
The Nike P-6000 Makes its Return in a New "Metallic Silver"
Following a several year hiatus, is revisiting its P-6000 sneaker for 2023. The retro-inspired runner debuted in 2019 and saw various old-school colorways grace the model before making a quiet exit in 2020. Its design pulls directly from old Nike Pegasus models such as the Pegasus 2006, delivering a modern spin on archival models.
Sam Stewart Disguises Outdoor Furniture Set as Simple Garden Shed
For his latest commission, designer Sam Stewart was tasked with creating a table for a client who wanted to make the most of their own outdoor space. It’s no secret that having your own garden in New York City is somewhat of a miracle. Even if you’re blessed with some outdoor space, it’s often on the tighter side – a slither of a balcony, or a tiny patch of grass. In the case of Stewart’s client, their NOHO townhouse features a small patio out back. A key factor for the designer was to ensure space was saved so that guests didn’t have to clumsily navigate it when heading outside.
A Balenciaga x Supreme Collaboration Could be Coming in Spring 2023
News has just come out that perhaps the Box Logo T-shirt seen at this year’s Spring/Summer 2023 Balenciaga show may have been more than just a homage to Supreme. Dropsbyjay comments that this is part of an official collaboration that is expected to drop in Spring 2023, and that is has been “confirmed.”
KAWS Drops "THE PROMISE" Vinyl Figure and Print
Following the unveiling of his “THE PROMISE” public art installation at Qatar Museum’s Dadu Gardens, KAWS is dropping a new set of vinyl figures and posters for collectors. The grandiose figures standing in the Dadu Gardens are depicted as two KAWS COMPANION figures in grey and appears...
Billionaire Boys Club Launches Special Edition Art Basel Collection With Graffiti Artist Todd James
With Art Basel Miami just around the corner, Pharrell‘s Billionaire Boys Club has dropped its latest collaboration in celebration of the art-filled week. BBC ICECREAM has tapped American graffiti artist Todd James for a capsule collection. The collection hones in on James’ signature vibrant visuals that reimagine the running dog motif in colorful renditions in an all-over print on a shirt and shorts mesh set. James adds his animated touch to a varsity letterman jacket which sees space monikers throughout, similar to that on the t-shirt and hoodie. His multicolored graphics are also seen on accessories including the trucker hat, skate deck and cookie jar, honoring SK8THING, the man behind some of the most iconic BBC ICECREAM illustrations in the early 2000s.
Burberry and Minecraft Explore a Pixelated Reality in New Capsule Collection
In its first-ever partnership with a gaming franchise, goes full-throttle as it pieces together a capsule collection arriving alongside the new Minecraft adventure game – Burberry: Freedom to Go Beyond. Teased earlier this month in a virtual reality campaign video, the new collection shows unmistakable references to the new...
First Look at the Air Jordan 1 Low "Pine Green Black"
Entering its 38th year, the Air Jordan 1 and its countless variants continue to thrive. For Jordan Brand, the one that started it all has proven to be timeless as various trends come and go with the silhouette remaining on top. Following a year of exciting releases headlined by the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Lost & Found,” the iconic sneaker prepares for 2023. Adding to the list of first looks and leaks that have surfaced already, the Air Jordan 1 Low sees itself in a familiar “Pine Green Black.”
Nike Air Force 1 Low Arrives in a White and University Blue Colorway
While the 40th-anniversary celebrations for Bruce Kilgore’s beloved Air Force 1 are coming to an end,. is already thinking ahead and expanding its lineup for the ever-popular shoe. Slated to arrive at the beginning of next year, the Nike Air Force 1 Low has surfaced in a new white...
Bodega Unveils Its New Balance 9060 "Age of Discovery" Collaboration
Following its collaboration with Clarks Originals for a winter-ready Wallabee in “Heritage Patchwork,” Boston-based select shop Bodega now reconnects with New Balance for a special take on its new 9060 runners. The upcoming colorway is dubbed the “Age of Discovery” and is said to “blend yesterday’s artifacts and tomorrow’s vision into a sneaker of today, chalk full of revelations.”
Marni Releases Vol.1 of SS23 Collection
This past September during NYFW, Marni headed to New York City for its Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show. Although it was just a few short months ago, the brand has now released Vol.1 of the new SS23 collection. Marking the Milan-based house’s first showing in The Big Apple, the Manhattan Bridge...
