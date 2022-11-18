Read full article on original website
Monday at the Maui Jim Invitational in Maui, Hawaii, the Texas Tech basketball team suffered its first loss of the season, a 76-65 defeat at the hands of No. 10 Creighton. In a game that was knotted at 31 at halftime, Tech was simply unable to match the Bluejays hot shooting in the final 20 minutes.
After Texas Tech only went for it on fourth down once in their win over Iowa State, perhaps head coach Joey McGuire is becoming less risky.
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech men’s basketball checks in at No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Poll released on Monday. The Red Raiders (3-0) prepare to face No. 10 Creighton at 1:30 p.m. in the Maui Invitational in Hawaii. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Mark Adams’ moved up two spots after last […]
Iowa State fell to Texas Tech on Senior Day Saturday, 14-10. The Cyclones’ head coach Matt Campbell spoke with the local media after the loss, to discuss short yardage plays, Senior Day, and much more. On fourth down plays in red zone. “I don’t know exactly what is going...
Coming into this weekend there are just two games left of the regular season. We have a full slate of Big 12 football as the race for the conference crown continues as we make our way to the final week. While some teams are still fighting for that last Big...
Something has to give as two undefeated teams, No. 10 Creighton and No. 23 Texas Tech, square off on Monday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Big 12 Conference foe Texas Tech at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 19. Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller tallied 10 kills to lead the Mountaineers. Saturday’s match marked her 13th double-digit kills performance...
So you've escaped the "black hole" that's Lubbock for what I am assuming is either Austin, San Antonio, or someplace in Colorado. You've seen a bigger slice of the world, you've gained some wisdom, and now you think you're going to come home to our little town and teach us something we didn't already know. Honestly, I can't wait to hear it.
It's very likely that Lubbock will see snow this weekend. Current forecast models put us at a 90% chance of snow for Friday and a 40% chance of snow for Saturday. This blast of winter weather is actually set to start on Thanksgiving day with winds spiking and a high of 49 degrees. There is even a slight change of rain turning to snow on Thursday night.
I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday night weather update. Tonight: Cloudy and cold. Isolated wintry mix. Low of 21°. Winds ENE 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Cold and mostly cloudy. High of 45°. Winds NE→S 12-18 MPH. After seeing a record cold day...
A jury panel of 250 began questioning from prosecutors and the defense team for the capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels for shooting of police officer Floyd East, Jr.
LUBBOCK, Texas– Tis the season to hang Christmas lights, and did you know there is a magnetic option? Shawn Genenbacher, owner of Lite-Netics, introduced the world to his idea on Shark Tank several years ago and since then his business has grown. “We hit a target, a market that nobody has ever reached before,” Genenbacher […]
What the perfect time for the holidays, a new Pedro's Tamales is now open in the Lubbock area. Back in July, Chad told us about a new location coming to the area and their expansion plans, well one step has now been completed in Southwest Lubbock. This restaurant has a...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Afternoons will be warming slightly across the South Plains as Thanksgiving approaches. Our weather will be mild for the season the next three days. The next cold front, however, is expected early Thanksgiving. Seasonably pleasant conditions return this afternoon. It will be sunny, wind will be...
This weeks Mugshot Monday is a bit late due to a 'Qdoma', a food coma/nap induced by eating Qdoba, but it was worth it for their cilantro lime rice. After going through last weeks mugshots I did take note that there were a lot of crimes concerning family members. I don't really know who to blame but I have seen Home Alone and I do think that the holidays might take a part in heightened tensions, not to the extremes some people were arrested for but I digress. Now while you get that turkey thawing I suggest you pour yourself a cup of wine and grab a brownie while scrolling through this weeks mugshots.
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread® announced the October winners of their eleventh annual Teachers On The Rise program. According to a press release from The United Family, the winners were Patrick Villarreal of Centennial Elementary (Lubbock ISD), Kady Gallagher of the Talkington School For Young Women Leaders (Lubbock ISD) and Haley Comer of Tahoka High School (Tahoka ISD).
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday morning around 8:40 a.m., two people were stabbed in the 5200 block of East FM 40, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said that both people were taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Check back for...
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A military appeals court has ordered a new sentencing hearing for a U.S. Navy SEAL who got 10 years in prison for his role in the hazing death of a U.S. Army Green Beret who was a native of Lubbock. The men were serving in the...
