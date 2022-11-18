ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

ABC Big 2 News

Texas Tech men’s basketball climbs in latest AP Poll

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech men’s basketball checks in at No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Poll released on Monday. The Red Raiders (3-0) prepare to face No. 10 Creighton at 1:30 p.m. in the Maui Invitational in Hawaii. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Mark Adams’ moved up two spots after last […]
247Sports

Everything Matt Campbell said after Texas Tech loss

Iowa State fell to Texas Tech on Senior Day Saturday, 14-10. The Cyclones’ head coach Matt Campbell spoke with the local media after the loss, to discuss short yardage plays, Senior Day, and much more. On fourth down plays in red zone. “I don’t know exactly what is going...
heartlandcollegesports.com

Three Thoughts on Texas Tech’s 14-10 Win Over Iowa State

Coming into this weekend there are just two games left of the regular season. We have a full slate of Big 12 football as the race for the conference crown continues as we make our way to the final week. While some teams are still fighting for that last Big...
WTRF

West Virginia falls to Texas Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Big 12 Conference foe Texas Tech at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 19. Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller tallied 10 kills to lead the Mountaineers. Saturday’s match marked her 13th double-digit kills performance...
FMX 94.5

To All the Lubbock Ex-Pats Coming Home for the Holidays

So you've escaped the "black hole" that's Lubbock for what I am assuming is either Austin, San Antonio, or someplace in Colorado. You've seen a bigger slice of the world, you've gained some wisdom, and now you think you're going to come home to our little town and teach us something we didn't already know. Honestly, I can't wait to hear it.
Awesome 98

Could Lubbock See It’s First Snow This Weekend?

It's very likely that Lubbock will see snow this weekend. Current forecast models put us at a 90% chance of snow for Friday and a 40% chance of snow for Saturday. This blast of winter weather is actually set to start on Thanksgiving day with winds spiking and a high of 49 degrees. There is even a slight change of rain turning to snow on Thursday night.
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Plays A Dangerous Game At 3:30 A.M.

I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Friday Night Weather Update: November 18th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday night weather update. Tonight: Cloudy and cold. Isolated wintry mix. Low of 21°. Winds ENE 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Cold and mostly cloudy. High of 45°. Winds NE→S 12-18 MPH. After seeing a record cold day...
KCBD

Thanksgiving Week Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Afternoons will be warming slightly across the South Plains as Thanksgiving approaches. Our weather will be mild for the season the next three days. The next cold front, however, is expected early Thanksgiving. Seasonably pleasant conditions return this afternoon. It will be sunny, wind will be...
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 43 People Arrested in Lubbock the Week Before Thanksgiving

This weeks Mugshot Monday is a bit late due to a 'Qdoma', a food coma/nap induced by eating Qdoba, but it was worth it for their cilantro lime rice. After going through last weeks mugshots I did take note that there were a lot of crimes concerning family members. I don't really know who to blame but I have seen Home Alone and I do think that the holidays might take a part in heightened tensions, not to the extremes some people were arrested for but I digress. Now while you get that turkey thawing I suggest you pour yourself a cup of wine and grab a brownie while scrolling through this weeks mugshots.
everythinglubbock.com

United Supermarkets, Mrs Baird’s Bread honor 3 Lubbock area Teachers on the Rise for Oct.

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread® announced the October winners of their eleventh annual Teachers On The Rise program. According to a press release from The United Family, the winners were Patrick Villarreal of Centennial Elementary (Lubbock ISD), Kady Gallagher of the Talkington School For Young Women Leaders (Lubbock ISD) and Haley Comer of Tahoka High School (Tahoka ISD).
everythinglubbock.com

Two injured in stabbing incident Tuesday morning near Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday morning around 8:40 a.m., two people were stabbed in the 5200 block of East FM 40, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said that both people were taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Check back for...
