Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan Creamery’s Ice Cream Wins Best in the Entire U.S.
Did you know that the best vanilla ice cream in the whole country is made right here in the Mitten State?. A top honor was awarded to Nashville, Michigan's MOO-ville Creamery by The North American Ice Cream Association at "Conecon" in Fort Worth Texas earlier this month. At the convention,...
We’re Number One! Michigan Is Now The Worst State For Potholes
You've probably always thought Michigan had the worst potholes in America but now thanks to a study done by insurance company Quote Wizard you have proof. Michigan.gov says Potholes are created when snow and ice melt as part of Michigan's seasonal freeze-thaw cycles. When moisture seeps into the pavement and freezes, it causes the ground to expand and push the pavement up creating a gap.
Flypaper Was Founded and Created in Grand Rapids, Michigan
It's possible you may have seen some old black and white film comedies from the 1930s through the 1940s where someone was always getting stuck on a flat piece of flypaper. Well, that was no stage prop...that stuff – flypaper – was created here in Michigan...Grand Rapids, to be exact.
Wendy’s Founder Dave Thomas Was Inspired By This Kalamazoo Burger Joint
Despite having grown up in West Michigan I must admit, there is still so much I don't know about my own hometown and surroundings. I can't believe after all these years I'm still learning!. When someone recently told me Dave Thomas, founder of the Wendy's fast food chain, grew up...
The Hooligans Flight Team Receive Vintage Planes From WMU
The Hooligans Flight Team will be flying high with the aid of two vintage aircraft being donated by Western Michigan University College of Aviation. WMU has been storing the deconstructed aircraft on its campus in Battle Creek for several years. The Hooligans will be able to put the parts to use on their T-34 fleet. Dr. Raymond Thompson, interim dean of the College of Aviation says, "It's a good opportunity to take a piece of history that's been closed off in a hangar and give it the opportunity to come back and let people see it and enjoy it."
4 Michigan Cities To Visit For The Best Winter Family Vacation
With all of the snow coming down, you are probably thinking "Welp, I'm staying in the house for the next few months." While that is a valid point, there are still so many amazing cities to experience, specifically during wintertime. You can plan a little winter fun at these winter...
Can You Get A Ticket For Warming Up Your Car In Michigan?
With all of this snow that is coming to Grand Rapids, I am not feeling excited about sitting in my car. I am not a big fan of the cold and I know that it will take forever to warm up. Before you go and warm up your vehicle, you...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
Are Blue Mailboxes Safe For Mailing Christmas Packages In Michigan?
The United States Postal Service has some tips on how to keep your mail safe this Holiday season. Several News Outlets Are Reporting That Some Blue Mailboxes Aren't Safe. Caution is always a good thing, but some fear mongering web sites have been saying that the United States Postal Service has issued a warning about using blue mailboxes during the Holiday mailing season. As far as I've investigated, that is NOT true.
The Game 730 AM WVFN
Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT
The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0