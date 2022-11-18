Mpala Research Centre hosts U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman ’77

Yao Zhao had been working as a green energy specialist at the World Bank in Washington DC for several years when a weeknight dinner at home changed his professional course. His partner had prepared a simple pasta dish with shallots, mushrooms and parmesan cheese, and seasoned it with a green pepper oil that Zhao had brought back from his mother’s kitchen in Chongqing, China. “He’s British, it blew off his mind!” Zhao recalls. “He said, ‘I’ve never had this before! It’s so citrusy, floral and buzzing, tingling. I think this can go beyond Chinese food.” Zhao didn’t disagree, and was suddenly inspired to bring the joy of piquant Sichuan peppers to the US. Using his own savings, he launched 50Hertz Tingly Foods, a line of red and green pepper products featuring the rich flavors and, yes, tingly sensations from his childhood.

