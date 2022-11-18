Mpala Research Centre hosts U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman ’77

Read full article on original website
Meet a 26-year-old tech entrepreneur who says starting a company is 'an art and creative process'
Cathy Tie would consider herself an artist. Not the oil paints on canvas type, though. The 26-year-old, Toronto, Canada, native co-founded her first company, Ranomics, at 18. It provides health risk predictions based on people's genetic data and has now raised more than $1 million, according to Crunchbase. She founded her second company, Locke Bio, a "Shopify" for pharmaceutical and other companies selling FDA approved drugs, at 23.
Rebel with a ‘tingly’ cause: Yao Zhao brings piquant peppers to the US
Yao Zhao had been working as a green energy specialist at the World Bank in Washington DC for several years when a weeknight dinner at home changed his professional course. His partner had prepared a simple pasta dish with shallots, mushrooms and parmesan cheese, and seasoned it with a green pepper oil that Zhao had brought back from his mother’s kitchen in Chongqing, China. “He’s British, it blew off his mind!” Zhao recalls. “He said, ‘I’ve never had this before! It’s so citrusy, floral and buzzing, tingling. I think this can go beyond Chinese food.” Zhao didn’t disagree, and was suddenly inspired to bring the joy of piquant Sichuan peppers to the US. Using his own savings, he launched 50Hertz Tingly Foods, a line of red and green pepper products featuring the rich flavors and, yes, tingly sensations from his childhood.
5 things to know for Nov. 21: Colorado shooting, World Cup, Twitter, Congress, Climate
Honoring Salvador Luria, longtime MIT professor and founding director of the MIT Center for Cancer Research | MIT News
On Oct. 26, the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT and the MIT Press Bookstore co-hosted a special event launching the new biography “Salvador Luria: An Immigrant Biologist in Cold War America,” by Rena Selya. The book explores the life of longtime MIT professor Salvador Luria (1912–1991), whose passion for science was equaled by his commitment to political engagement in Cold War America.
Jerzy Skolimowski’s ‘EO’ Wins Arab Critics’ Awards; Marrakech’s Atlas Workshops Announces Prizes; Munich Film Up! Unveils China, Iran & India Participants – Global Briefs
Jerzy Skolimowski’s EO Wins Arab Critics’ Awards For European Films Veteran Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski’s EO, exploring the world through the eyes of a donkey, has won the fourth edition of the Arab Critics’ Awards For European Films, in which 76 critics hailing from 15 Arab-language territories voted on their favorite film out of Europe to have premiered on the festival circuit over the course of this year. The prize was announced at the Cairo International Film Festival. Skolimowski was not able to attend the awards ceremony in person because he is currently in L.A. promoting the film, which is Poland’s...
Indian startup launches country's first privately built rocket
The launch is a milestone in India's effort to foster a private space industry. The rocket, made by Hyderabad-based Skyroot, was aloft for about five minutes and reached peak altitude of 55 miles.
Research Equipment for Space Mission Arrives in Sweden
Logistics expert Thomas Heger: “This is the northernmost point a Gebrüder Weiss truck has ever been.”. Kiruna / Lauterach. The Gebrüder Weiss container with the research equipment for the space mission has arrived in Kiruna, northern Sweden. Truck driver Rudolf Kiesel was on the road for four days to cover the 2,000 kilometers from Berlin to the Arctic Circle via Stockholm. Gebrüder Weiss is the official logistics partner of the Swedish Space Corporation (SSC) and was responsible for organizing the transport of the equipment for the 15th space mission. Preparations are now beginning there for the rocket launch, which is scheduled for November 22.
HT-NEXT 2022 Announces Grant Romundt, CEO, Ocean Builders as a Feature Speaker
Romundt to discuss how floating eco-restorative homes could change the way we live and travel. During his session at HT-NEXT 2022, Romundt will discuss his vision for these homes, the process that has gone into building them, the technology that powers them, and why he thinks they’ll change the way we live and travel in the near future. This is a session you don’t want to miss, so register today! (And don’t forget to check out our other amazing educational sessions!)
