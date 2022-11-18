Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Aldi Opens New Store in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OCRealtorJenniferNOrange County, CA
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, November 21, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, November 21, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Highs are expected to remain...
localocnews.com
John Moorlach concedes race for Mayor of Costa Mesa
It has been an amazing honor to serve the residents of Orange County as their Treasurer-Tax Collector, to serve the former Second District as their County Supervisor, and to serve the former 37th Senate District as their State Senator. And as a candidate for Mayor, it was a privilege to walk neighborhoods, meet with friends, view old haunts, and reflect on my 46 years of involvement in Costa Mesa.
localocnews.com
Community invited to attend December 1 opening for park honoring landmark Mendez v. Westminster case
The City of Westminster, in partnership with the Orange County Department of Education, will host a grand opening ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 1 to celebrate the completion of a new park and monument honoring the historic Mendez v. Westminster case, which led to the desegregation of California’s public schools 75 years ago.
localocnews.com
Saladworks Opens Franchise Location in San Juan Capistrano
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
City of Lakewood service changes for Thanksgiving holiday
Lakewood City Hall will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. NO trash pick-up will occur on Thursday, Nov. 24. Trash pickup for Thursday and Friday will be delayed by one day. That means pickups normally scheduled for Thursday will happen Friday, and Friday’s normal pickups will occur on Saturday.
localocnews.com
A Fullerton man was fatally shot in Santa Ana on Sunday night near Pacific Electric Park
On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 10:25 p.m., Santa Ana Police Officers responded to the 1200 Block of South Oak Street (near Pacific Electric Park) regarding a report of shots heard in the area. Officers located an adult male unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso. Orange...
localocnews.com
CalOptima Health wins award for partnership to improve behavioral health care
CalOptima Health and the Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) received the Public-Private Partnership Award from the Orange County Business Council Turning Red Tape Into Red Carpet Awards during an event yesterday. The award recognizes both agencies for the launch of Be Well OC’s campus in the city of Orange as a first-of-its-kind center that provides comprehensive behavioral health care to improve mental health and substance use disorder services for Orange County residents.
localocnews.com
Cypress Chamber to showcase Spark of Love Toy Drive at December Networking Breakfast
The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will host a business partner from the popular Spark of Love Toy Drive campaign as our guest speaker at the October Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, December 13th at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. Attendees will hear from a representative from Starcrest Escrow about the success of this annual toy program and will get an idea of how the toys are distributed for the Holidays. The Cypress Chamber is also inviting breakfast attendees to bring a TOY for Spark of Love. For each individual unwrapped toy donated at the breakfast, attendees will receive one opportunity ticket and be entered into a drawing for a $100.00 fine dining gift card.
localocnews.com
2022 MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Winter Wonderland takes place on Saturday, December 3, 2022
You are invited to attend the City of Los Alamitos 11th annual MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Winter Wonderland presented by Universal Waste Systems (UWS). The event will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at St. Isidore Historical Plaza at 10961 Reagan Street and Pine Street. The free event will feature a snow play area sponsored by UWS, Santa and Mrs. Claus, vendors, entertainment by local school performing groups and organizations, tree lighting ceremony, food vendors, sensory calming area, and a children’s fun area. Parking is free for attendees and located at the Los Alamitos Medical Center parking structure.
localocnews.com
OC Sheriff sees increase in retail theft arrests, recovery of property after implementing proactive enforcement efforts
Proactive enforcement efforts in response to an increase in retail theft activity has resulted in the arrest of 14 suspects responsible for stealing nearly $43,000 in property during more than 52 retail theft incidents. Since Oct. 4, OC Sheriff’s Mission Viejo Police Services (MVPS) responded to an increased number of...
localocnews.com
Seal Beach Police looking for families in need for fourth annual “Santa Cop” event
The Seal Beach Police Department is looking for families in need this holiday season as we prepare for our fourth annual “Santa Cop” community outreach event. The Seal Beach Police Department is once again requesting the public’s assistance. However, this time we are not looking for a suspect, we are looking for families in need.
localocnews.com
Firefighters put out three fires in Garden Grove that started in an area occupied by transients
911 calls at 10:43 a.m. reported a fire near the railroad tracks in Garden Grove with propane tanks exploding, RV’s involved, and a building on fire. OCFA fire crews arrived to RV’s on fire and the fire was quickly spreading. Approximately 80 firefighters responded as part of three...
localocnews.com
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit and run driver in Santa Ana early this morning
On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at approximately 4:00 A.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a pedestrian down on the roadway in the area of 2800 North Main Street. Officers from the Santa Ana Police Department and the Orange City Fire Department responded to the scene and...
localocnews.com
New ALDI grocery store now open in Tustin
Tustin, California – ALDI, one of the country’s most trusted grocers,* is now open in Tustin with food (and more) that the whole family will love, all at great prices. The new store in Tustin will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. With its aggressive...
localocnews.com
Suspect arrested in murder on Williams Street in Long Beach
On Nov. 19, 2022 at approximately 4:47 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue to assist the Long Beach Fire Department regarding a battery, which was later determined to be a murder of a male adult victim. Upon arrival, officers contacted a male adult suspect, being...
localocnews.com
Celebrate New Year’s Eve above Anaheim at JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort
Ready to ring in the new year with drinks, live entertainment, and stunning views? With JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort’s incredible rooftop bar and lounge, Parkestry, consider your New Year’s Eve 2023 plans booked! Parkestry sits on the 11th story of JW Marriott, Anaheim, looking over both Disney parks showcasing unbelievable views of Anaheim making it the perfect location to close out 2022 and begin 2023.
localocnews.com
Mount Calvary Lutheran Church of Cypress to host Christmas benefit concert on December 3, 2022
A Christmas benefit concert will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 7:00 P.M. at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church of Cypress featuring the musical group Woven Image and Mount Calvary’s own Carillon Choir. There is no charge for the concert. A free-will offering will be collected to benefit World...
localocnews.com
Irvine Animal Care Center to Host 16th Annual Home for the Holidays Adoption Fair
The City of Irvine Animal Care Center will host its 16th annual Home for the Holidays Pet Adoption Fair Sunday, December 11, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Pet rescue groups and animal shelters will bring hundreds of homeless dogs, cats, rabbits, and small animals for adoption. In addition to adoptions, Home...
localocnews.com
San Juan Hills holds off late charge by Dana Hills to capture Luis Macias Tournament title
San Juan Hills players and coaches celebrate after winning the tournament title Saturday. (Photos; OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). San Juan Hills High School’s boys basketball team, the defending CIF 2A champion, is off to another great start. The Stallions won their fourth in a row, defeating Dana Hills...
localocnews.com
San Juan Hills rallies to defeat Portola for opening week tournament championship
San Juan Hills girls basketball team won the opening tournament of the season last week. (Photo courtesy San Juan Hills Athletics). San Juan Hills High School’s girls basketball team captured the championship at the Villa Park-Portola Kick-off Classic defeating Portola 56-48 Saturday night. “We won the championship game against...
Comments / 0