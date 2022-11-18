ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

John Moorlach concedes race for Mayor of Costa Mesa

It has been an amazing honor to serve the residents of Orange County as their Treasurer-Tax Collector, to serve the former Second District as their County Supervisor, and to serve the former 37th Senate District as their State Senator. And as a candidate for Mayor, it was a privilege to walk neighborhoods, meet with friends, view old haunts, and reflect on my 46 years of involvement in Costa Mesa.
COSTA MESA, CA
Saladworks Opens Franchise Location in San Juan Capistrano

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
City of Lakewood service changes for Thanksgiving holiday

Lakewood City Hall will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. NO trash pick-up will occur on Thursday, Nov. 24. Trash pickup for Thursday and Friday will be delayed by one day. That means pickups normally scheduled for Thursday will happen Friday, and Friday’s normal pickups will occur on Saturday.
LAKEWOOD, CA
CalOptima Health wins award for partnership to improve behavioral health care

CalOptima Health and the Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) received the Public-Private Partnership Award from the Orange County Business Council Turning Red Tape Into Red Carpet Awards during an event yesterday. The award recognizes both agencies for the launch of Be Well OC’s campus in the city of Orange as a first-of-its-kind center that provides comprehensive behavioral health care to improve mental health and substance use disorder services for Orange County residents.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Cypress Chamber to showcase Spark of Love Toy Drive at December Networking Breakfast

The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will host a business partner from the popular Spark of Love Toy Drive campaign as our guest speaker at the October Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, December 13th at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. Attendees will hear from a representative from Starcrest Escrow about the success of this annual toy program and will get an idea of how the toys are distributed for the Holidays. The Cypress Chamber is also inviting breakfast attendees to bring a TOY for Spark of Love. For each individual unwrapped toy donated at the breakfast, attendees will receive one opportunity ticket and be entered into a drawing for a $100.00 fine dining gift card.
CYPRESS, CA
2022 MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Winter Wonderland takes place on Saturday, December 3, 2022

You are invited to attend the City of Los Alamitos 11th annual MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Winter Wonderland presented by Universal Waste Systems (UWS). The event will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at St. Isidore Historical Plaza at 10961 Reagan Street and Pine Street. The free event will feature a snow play area sponsored by UWS, Santa and Mrs. Claus, vendors, entertainment by local school performing groups and organizations, tree lighting ceremony, food vendors, sensory calming area, and a children’s fun area. Parking is free for attendees and located at the Los Alamitos Medical Center parking structure.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
OC Sheriff sees increase in retail theft arrests, recovery of property after implementing proactive enforcement efforts

Proactive enforcement efforts in response to an increase in retail theft activity has resulted in the arrest of 14 suspects responsible for stealing nearly $43,000 in property during more than 52 retail theft incidents. Since Oct. 4, OC Sheriff’s Mission Viejo Police Services (MVPS) responded to an increased number of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
New ALDI grocery store now open in Tustin

Tustin, California – ALDI, one of the country’s most trusted grocers,* is now open in Tustin with food (and more) that the whole family will love, all at great prices. The new store in Tustin will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. With its aggressive...
TUSTIN, CA
Suspect arrested in murder on Williams Street in Long Beach

On Nov. 19, 2022 at approximately 4:47 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue to assist the Long Beach Fire Department regarding a battery, which was later determined to be a murder of a male adult victim. Upon arrival, officers contacted a male adult suspect, being...
LONG BEACH, CA
Celebrate New Year’s Eve above Anaheim at JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort

Ready to ring in the new year with drinks, live entertainment, and stunning views? With JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort’s incredible rooftop bar and lounge, Parkestry, consider your New Year’s Eve 2023 plans booked! Parkestry sits on the 11th story of JW Marriott, Anaheim, looking over both Disney parks showcasing unbelievable views of Anaheim making it the perfect location to close out 2022 and begin 2023.
ANAHEIM, CA

