Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Related
Watch No. 12 Indiana basketball face off against Miami (OH) on Sunday
Indiana basketball faces off against Miami (OH) in the Hoosier Tip-Off Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday. The Hoosiers have played Miami (OH) eight times since 1980 and are 7-1 (.875) all-time in the series. The last time Indiana basketball lost to Miami (OH) dates back to November 1983, when the Redhawks won 63-57.
Bloomington South's Jonathan Holmes, Jordan Hulls Now Coaching Miami of Ohio, Indiana
Jonathan Holmes and Jordan Hulls were two of Indiana's top high school basketball players at Bloomington South, and they'll be on opposing sidelines as coaches when Miami of Ohio and No. 12 Indiana play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. on Sunday.
thehoosiernetwork.com
Tommy's Three Takeaways: Indiana beats Xavier, 81-79
To say Friday’s game was a roller coaster for Hoosier fans is an understatement. It felt like there were many opportunities where Indiana had the game won, and that the game would slip away at the same time. Nevertheless, IU won 81-79 to improve to 3-0 on the season with Miami of Ohio next on the schedule on Sunday in Indianapolis.
What Quarterback Dexter Williams II Said After Indiana Football Defeated Michigan State
Indiana quarterback Dexter Williams II spoke at the postgame press conference after the Hoosiers' 39-31 overtime win over Michigan State to claim the Old Brass Spittoon. The full transcript is included below, and the video is attached.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana vs. Miami (Ohio) game day essentials
No. 12 Indiana (3-0) vs. Miami (Ohio) (1-3) Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (20,000), Indianapolis, Indiana. Television/Stream: BTN (Matt Schumacker, Stephen Bardo) KenPom Projected Score: No. 8 Indiana 88, No. 289 Miami (OH) 61. Series: Indiana leads 21-3. IU won last meeting 92-77 on Dec. 10, 1994. IU back in Indianapolis. Although...
saturdaytradition.com
Hunter Dickinson on Indiana: 'There's a lot of weirdos in Bloomington'
Hunter Dickinson isn’t looking to make any new friends in Indiana. The Michigan center didn’t shy from sharing his thoughts on IU students and fans during a recent episode of the “RoundBall Podcast.” With Hoosiers’ standout Trayce Jackson-Davis visiting the show, host Marty Mush shared his opinion that IU has a better college town feel than U-M. Dickinson strongly disagreed.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Trayce Jackson-Davis and Malik Reneau discuss win over Xavier
Watch as Indiana forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis and Malik Reneau discussed an 81-79 win over Xavier on Friday evening in Cincinnati. Indiana (3-0) returns to action on Sunday against Miami (Ohio) in Indianapolis. Mike Woodson post-game | Three keys, highlights, stats. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not...
lhsmagpie.com
Indiana Colleges: “Top Five”
Indiana has one of the longest and most distinguished histories in education, so all Hoosiers stand to benefit from attending an Indiana college or university. There are numerous types of colleges and universities in Indiana, ranging from renowned research universities, large colleges with large campus life, and smaller schools, with equally valuable educational opportunities, despite their small size. From College Choice, this “top five” list factors in both academic quality and return on investment, and with that, this list shows the “top five” colleges in Indiana.
eaglecountryonline.com
Batesville Native Named Government Leader of the Year
INDIANAPOLIS – A Batesville native has been named the winner of a prestigious award from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber celebrated their 100th anniversary at their 33rd Annual Awards Dinner was held on Wednesday. Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) CEO and Secretary Elaine Bedel was named the...
WANE-TV
Yelp names downtown Indy bakery as place for best pastries in Indiana
Pastries can be a sweet (or savory) way to start your day, and Yelp has named a downtown Indianapolis bakery as the best place for pastries in all of Indiana. Give it up for Leviathan Bakehouse, which opened during the summer of 2020. The bakehouse features everything from danishes to kouign-amanns.
yourerie
Poloncarz: Our plows are getting stuck
The FDA listed the liquid form of the drug, which is used by young children, in its drug shortage database. Newsmaker: Western PA Maker Market this weekend on …. Newsmaker: Western PA Maker Market this weekend on State Street. Jet Pet: Ayla & Stella. Winter storm continues to cause messy...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on US 52 in Cedar Grove
CEDAR GROVE, Ind. — UPDATE:. The crash that closed off a stretch of U.S. 52 in Cedar Grove has been cleared. The road is now open to usual traffic. A crash has closed a stretch of road in Cedar Grove, Indiana, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to...
WTHR
Car rolls into ditch off of I-465 in Indianapolis
Lanes of I-465 near Crawfordsville Road were closed after a car rolled into a ditch. INDOT confirmed a person was trapped inside.
indianapolismonthly.com
The Simmons’s Soiree Space
❶ The 3,000-sq.-ft. outdoor-living space has 360-degree views and a hot tub overlooking Gainbridge Fieldhouse. ❷ A family photo taken in Park City. The couple spends quite a bit of time in Utah, where they have a second home. ❸ Liz’s favorite bit of decor. The clay vase, a gift...
Brownsburg Schools responds to high school threat and fake alerts
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Brownsburg Community School Corporation is responding to a threat and then a fake response to the threat made to look like it came from the district. On Thursday afternoon, a Brownsburg High School student made a threat. By Thursday evening, the school district's police and local law enforcement found the threat was not credible.
1982: Bye-bye Burger Chef, hello Hardee’s
The parent company of Hardee’s completed its purchase of the Indianapolis-based Burger Chef chain in 1982. Restaurants began phasing out the Burger Chef name shortly thereafter.
Current Publishing
Carmel man urges awareness after surviving blood clot scare
At 55, Chris Betelak considered himself active and healthy. So, it was a surprise when doctors found blood clots in his leg and lungs. The discovery occurred in March 2017, when the Carmel resident began feeling chest pain while working in his yard. “I’m thinking, well, could this be bronchitis,...
WISH-TV
1 person shot, killed in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed Sunday morning just north of downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 6:35 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street on reports of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a victim...
WISH-TV
2 saved, 1 dead after warehouse fire in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were saved and one person died from a warehouse fire in Richmond Saturday morning, according to the Richmond Fire Unions Facebook post. The Richmond Fire Department responded to reports of a vacant warehouse on fire at 10:14 a.m. Saturday, on the 600 block of South J St. When firefighters arrived to the scene there were reports of people inside the building.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Frozen pipe risk tonight
INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday will start with a sunny sky with increasing clouds in the afternoon as a dry cold front moves through. Temperatures will top out in the mid-30s in the early afternoon with a strong southwest wind shifting back to the west as the cold front passes. Temperatures...
Comments / 0