Coventry’s Vietnam War memorial failing; town to takeover Trust

COVENTRY — After the discovery that the state Vietnam Veterans Memorial located at Lake and Cross streets has started to shift off its base, the Finance Committee on Monday unanimously approved having the town take over a trust set up to maintain the monument.

The memorial, which is patterned after the larger monument in Washington, lists the names of 612 veterans from Connecticut who died in the Vietnam War.

The town has had ownership of the memorial since its construction in May 2008, but the local group, Connecticut Vietnam Veterans Memorial Inc., had controlled the trust.