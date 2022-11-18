Read full article on original website
Tim Rollins
1d ago
this witch has created more problems than good. she has been in the house almost 50 years and done nothing. she is a vile example of a human being. how does a career politician create a multi million dollar net worth. insider trading is against the law but her old man did it. I guess when you control FBI and doj you are above the law
Bobby Yearwood
2d ago
I guess so being pro abortion, gay rights and higher taxes that's what the democratic Plat form is all about
Kevin McCarthy says he will remove Ilhan Omar from committee assignment over 'antisemitism' when speaker
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he'll strip Rep. Ilhan Omar of her House Foreign Affairs Committee assignment if he is elected speaker in the next term.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Will Be House Speaker, Former GOP Congressman Says
Former Republican Representative Joe Walsh blasted Kevin McCarthy, calling him a "hollow man" who will have to do everything Marjorie Taylor Greene says.
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
Nancy Pelosi’s secret sauce
CNN — Nancy Pelosi is a remarkable politician. You don’t become the first female speaker of the House – and then become speaker again – all while leading your party in the chamber for two decades without hugely formidable skills. But there’s one trait at which...
Hakeem Jeffries launches bid to replace Pelosi as top House Democrat
With House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer forgoing leadership roles in the next Congress, members of a "new generation" of House Democrats are stepping up to the plate, as Pelosi put it. Rep. Jim Clyburn has also indicated he's stepping aside from his position as whip, but may remain in leadership.
Pelosi takes subtle dig at Donald Trump in leadership farewell speech
Outgoing House speaker Nancy Pelosi included a dig at former President Donald Trump during her leadership farewell address on the floor of the House on Thursday morning. “It’s been my privilege to play a part in forging extraordinary progress for the American people,” Ms Pelosi said. “I have enjoyed working with three presidents.” Ms Pelosi then highlighted her work on investing in clean energy with President George Bush, passing the Affordable Care Act alongside President Barack Obama, and taking action on infrastructure, health care, and climate action with President Joe Biden. Ms Pelosi did not mention Mr Trump, who...
'Americans will be shocked': Former Hunter Biden business partner lauds GOP probe into Hunter Biden
Former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski sounded off on House Oversight Committee Incoming Chairman James Comer's probe of President Joe Biden.
End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader
The Nancy Pelosi era has come to an end. After leading the Democrats for the last two decades, the House Speaker announced Thursday that she will step down next year from her spot at the top of the party, closing a momentous run for the most powerful woman in U.S. history while clearing the way […]
Hakeem Jeffries confident he can unite Dems after Pelosi exit, says he has 'great respect' for AOC
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., is currently running unopposed to be the new leader of House Democrats, expressing optimism he could bring the party together as leader.
Hakeem Jeffries remains silent on his possible candidacy, celebrates Pelosi’s legacy as Democratic leader
New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a contender to succeed U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has chosen to remain silent Thursday on his possible candidacy for the Democratic leadership and has opted to celebrate his accomplishments at the helm of his post. "Let's spend this moment, on this day, (reminiscing) about...
Tuberville, Shelby vote against federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages
Alabama’s two senators join 37 of their Republican colleagues in opposing a procedural motion that was approved Wednesday by the Senate advancing “historic” federal legislation aimed at codifying same-sex and interracial marriage. The move sets up for the potential approval this week of the Respect for Marriage...
Nancy Pelosi made the right call
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said herself, quoting scripture on the House floor Thursday: “For everything there is a season — a time for every purpose under heaven.”. For Pelosi, the season to be leader of House Democrats has passed. She made the right decision this week to step away from leadership in January, when a new Republican majority will take over the House, and the right — even generous — decision to stay in Congress for now. She’ll continue to represent San Francisco while serving as an invaluable source of guidance and resolve for the next generation of House Democratic leaders.
Mayor Woodfin testifies before Congress, calls for Alabama to decriminalize cannabis
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin testified before Congress on Tuesday during a hearing to discuss the decriminalization of cannabis at the state and federal levels. “Ending the prohibition of cannabis has taken far too high a toll on Black and brown communities,” Woodfin said. Woodfin pushed for the legalization of cannabis, and he […]
‘New Day is Dawning’: Pelosi Endorses Hakeem Jeffries to Replace Her in House Leadership
After announcing she won’t seek another term in House leadership, Speaker Nancy Pelosi is officially handing to the baton to Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark and Vice Chairman Pete Aguilar to lead the now minority party in the House of Representatives. Jeffries, a 52-year-old congressman...
Dems get in array on future leadership after Pelosi departs
Lawmakers have managed to stealthily defuse rivalries for nearly every position at the top of the House caucus, despite their three major leadership retirements.
