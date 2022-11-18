ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Tim Rollins
1d ago

this witch has created more problems than good. she has been in the house almost 50 years and done nothing. she is a vile example of a human being. how does a career politician create a multi million dollar net worth. insider trading is against the law but her old man did it. I guess when you control FBI and doj you are above the law

Bobby Yearwood
2d ago

I guess so being pro abortion, gay rights and higher taxes that's what the democratic Plat form is all about

The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
CNN

Nancy Pelosi’s secret sauce

CNN — Nancy Pelosi is a remarkable politician. You don’t become the first female speaker of the House – and then become speaker again – all while leading your party in the chamber for two decades without hugely formidable skills. But there’s one trait at which...
The Independent

Pelosi takes subtle dig at Donald Trump in leadership farewell speech

Outgoing House speaker Nancy Pelosi included a dig at former President Donald Trump during her leadership farewell address on the floor of the House on Thursday morning. “It’s been my privilege to play a part in forging extraordinary progress for the American people,” Ms Pelosi said. “I have enjoyed working with three presidents.” Ms Pelosi then highlighted her work on investing in clean energy with President George Bush, passing the Affordable Care Act alongside President Barack Obama, and taking action on infrastructure, health care, and climate action with President Joe Biden. Ms Pelosi did not mention Mr Trump, who...
KARK 4 News

End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader

The Nancy Pelosi era has come to an end. After leading the Democrats for the last two decades, the House Speaker announced Thursday that she will step down next year from her spot at the top of the party, closing a momentous run for the most powerful woman in U.S. history while clearing the way […]
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Nancy Pelosi made the right call

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said herself, quoting scripture on the House floor Thursday: “For everything there is a season — a time for every purpose under heaven.”. For Pelosi, the season to be leader of House Democrats has passed. She made the right decision this week to step away from leadership in January, when a new Republican majority will take over the House, and the right — even generous — decision to stay in Congress for now. She’ll continue to represent San Francisco while serving as an invaluable source of guidance and resolve for the next generation of House Democratic leaders.
UTAH STATE

