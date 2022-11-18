Read full article on original website
‘Art of the Brick' Lego Exhibit Arrives in Boston
The "Art of the Brick" Lego exhibit has returned to Boston, with more pieces of art — and more pieces of Legos. The exhibit features nearly 90 sculptures made from Lego bricks — more than 1 million of the little plastic pieces — by artist Nathan Sawaya. The last the show was in Boston was 2014, when it was exhibited at Faneuil Hall.
Here's What's New at Boston-Area Malls This Holiday Season
The holiday shopping season is almost here — or maybe for the most spirited and ambitious among us, it’s already here. Either way, shoppers in the Boston area are bound to come across a range of new shops and restaurants. Here’s a look at notable newcomers who’ve opened...
New Holiday Market Opens in NH: Your Guide to All the Shops and Food
Tuscan Village in southern New Hampshire has just opened its first ever holiday market. Holiday Shoppes at Tuscan Village, located across the Massachusetts border in Salem, opened over the weekend. It includes 30 small businesses and artists in an open-air market, with art, holiday treats, home decor, clothing and more.
Best Restaurants in Boston to Get Takeout Food for Thanksgiving Dinner
If you're planning a last-minute Friendsgiving or if you still need to figure out your Thanksgiving menu, you still have time to go gourmet for all of your guests. Boston Food Journal's Brittany Di Capua says there are some great restaurants in Boston where you can get Thanksgiving takeout. Di...
Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
5 Rhode Island Businesses Approved for Adult-Use Pot Sales Starting Next Week
Rhode Island is set to roll out adult-use marijuana sales on Dec. 1, and five businesses have been approved to sell when the program gets up and running next Thursday. The five businesses that have gotten the Ocean State's stamp of approval are all existing medical marijuana compassion centers, according to a news release from Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee's office.
Worker Falls More Than 10 Feet at Boston Construction Site
A woman fell 12 feet from a Boston construction site Tuesday morning, landing on concrete, fire officials said. According to the Boston Fire Department, first responders were called to Congress Street at Pier 4 Boulevard around 11 a.m. where a construction worker had fallen onsite. Pictures from the scene showed...
‘Tragic Loss': DA, Town, Retailers Respond to Fatal Crash at Hingham Apple Store
An SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple store Monday in Hingham, Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 19 others. Police are continuing to investigate, but haven't said what they believe caused the deadly wreck. The victim was identified by law enforcement as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New...
Police Seek to ID Woman Who Flipped Over Tables, Bit Employee at Boston Restaurant
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who allegedly flipped over tables and bit an employee at a Boston restaurant on Sunday night. Boston police said they received a call around 6 p.m. Sunday for a woman at Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant located at 491 Blue Hill Avenue who had become irate. The woman had reportedly flipped over tables and caused damage to the lower half of the restaurant's glass front door. She also bit a male employee on his arm when he attempted to keep her from entering the kitchen area.
‘Unthinkable Morning:' One Killed, 17 Hurt After SUV Crashes Into Apple Store in Hingham
One person is dead and 17 people hurt after a car crashed into an Apple Store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Massachusetts, Monday morning, the Plymouth County District Attorney's office confirmed. Officials said a dark-colored SUV crashed through the plate glass window around 10:45 a.m. and struck multiple...
Elite Trainer for NBA Stars Accused of Drugging, Raping Person in Downtown Boston
A Rhode Island man, whose website says he has trained a number of current and former Celtics players and NBA All-Stars, is facing multiple charges in connection with a rape that occurred in downtown Boston where the victim was allegedly drugged, police said Saturday. According to the Boston Police Department,...
Week Begins With Blustery Wind, Freezing Wind Chills
We started with ocean-effect snow and rain showers over Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts on Saturday. Another line of snow showers stretched from Leominster, Mass. to Hartford, Conn., mid-morning. More snow has made its way into the North Country and the wind has gusted over 40 mph today. Wind...
Namesake PR Firm Names George Regan's Successor
Regan Communications Group has named its chief of staff as its newest president as founder and longtime leader George Regan steps back from the company. Ashley Boiardi, a Saugus resident who owns a Peabody accessories and antiques business, AshBMarie, has worked in leadership roles at Regan Communications for eight years, including as chief of staff and human resources director.
Medical Staff Treating ‘Serious Head Trauma,' ‘Mangled Limbs' After SUV Crashes Into Hingham Apple Store
Medical staff at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Massachusetts are treating 17 patients after an SUV crashed through the window of an Apple Store in Hingham, some of whom have life-threatening or limb-threatening injuries. First responders said the SUV smashed through a plate glass window at the Derby Street Shops...
Trainer Who Worked With NBA Stars Facing Rape Charge Appears in Rhode Island Court, Waives Extradition
A man who has apparently trained various Celtics players and some NBA All-Stars appeared in court Monday on a fugitive from justice charge. Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, Rhode Island, was arrested Friday in East Greenwich. He was wanted on a warrant out of Boston Municipal Court for charges of rape and drugging for intercourse.
Person Shot in Hyde Park: Boston Police
A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
Latest Details: Brandeis University IDs Student Killed in Bus Crash
An investigation is underway after a bus carrying Brandeis University students crashed into a tree late Saturday night, less than a mile from the college's campus in Waltham, Massachusetts, killing one student and injuring 26 others, as well as the bus driver. The shuttle bus contracted by Brandeis was returning...
Rollover Crash Causes Delays on I-95 North in Westwood
There's been a crash Tuesday morning that's causing delays in the Westwood, Massachusetts area of Interstate 95 northbound. The crash happened between exits 27 and 28, and involved a rollover, according to Massachusetts State Police. Massachusetts State Police and Westwood Fire are on the scene. Drivers are being told to...
‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors' Fundraising Drive Helps Feed Local Families
At the food pantry inside the Friendly House in Worcester, Massachusetts, volunteers are working hard to meet the increasing needs within the community. “I think it is a really tough time of year and I think people are feeling pinched," Friendly House Executive Director Trish Appert said. Between the holidays...
Worcester Man, 31, Killed in Crash on I-495 in Bolton
A Worcester, Massachusetts, man was killed Monday when his car was struck by another vehicle on Interstate 495 in Bolton, state police announced. Around 10:35 a.m. Monday, the driver of a Toyota Camry lost control of her car in the area of the 69.6 mile marker on I-495, state police said. For reasons still under investigation, the Camry cut across lanes of traffic, hitting a Lexus NX200. Both cars swerved off into the median, where they each rolled over.
