Mercedes, TX

MacKenzie Scott donates $8M to South Texas ISD

By Jesse Mendez
 4 days ago

MERCEDES, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues to bless Rio Grande Valley schools with millions of dollars in donations.

On Friday, South Texas Independent School District announced they received an $8 million donation from Scott. The donation is the largest in the district’s history, officials said.

The funds provided are not tied to any specific purpose but may be used in the way the district sees fit, said the district’s media release.

Scott announced on her Medium on Monday she has given nearly $2 billion to 343 organizations over the last seven months. In June 2021, Scott gave $40 million to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

STISD officials said they plan to look at how the donation can best complement what the district is already doing to serve the Valley in ways that will align with district goals.

“We are humbled by this recognition and grateful to Ms. Scott for her generous donation to STISD,” said Superintendent Marco Antonio Lara Jr., Ed.D. “We have an important mission – to provide middle and high school students within the Rio Grande Valley with the best educational opportunities possible to prepare them for life.”

