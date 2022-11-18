ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Two people shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - Two people were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The victims were shot on West Madison near Kedzie. Chicago police said a woman, 43, was in stable condition. A man, 28, was in critical condition.
Sunday’s recap of Evanston’s top stories of the week

It was a celebration Saturday night and literally “A Bright Night for the Arts” as the city hosted its annual Mayor’s Awards for the Arts. Our photographer Richard Cahan rounded up the winners in the above picture. And now in case you missed it, the RoundTable brings...
D209 Teachers Not Fired But Tensions Still Hot

Student activists at a Nov. 15 D209 school board meeting at PMSA in Forest Park. | Paul Goyette. Friday, November 18, 2022 || By Ankur Singh || @maywoodnews. Tensions were high on Nov. 15, when a packed Proviso Township High School District 209 Board of Education meeting held at Proviso Math and Science Academy in Forest Park was cut short by Board President Della Patterson during a heated public comment period during which two individuals were forced to leave by security.
City Club of Chicago: Cook County’s Promise

November 16, 2022 Cook County’s Promise – The potential of guaranteed income programs to strengthen communities – Panelists: President Toni Preckwinkle, Michael Tubbs, Dr. Shantá Robinson, Moderator: Adrian Talbott City Club event description: The City Club of Chicago and the University of Chicago Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy, and Practice are partnering on […]
Governors State University mourns the loss of Jaguar Chasatte Simeon

It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of one of our Governors State University students. GSU senior and political science major Chasatte Simeon was killed in a vehicular accident in Chicago, IL on November 16, 2022. Chasatte joined the GSU community as a first-year student in 2019 and was slated for graduation in 2023. In addition to her academic pursuits, she was very active across campus as a member of the GSU dance company and a Center for Junior Year peer mentor.
Chuy to run for mayor

The Southwest Side’s worst-kept political secret was disclosed last week, as newly re-elected U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (D-4th) announced his candidacy for mayor. Less than 48 hours after he trounced two challengers at the polls, the veteran politician announced his intention to ditch the halls of Congress for the fifth floor of City Hall.
Records show work at vacant Woodlawn school was done to turn it into migrant shelter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Electricians, carpenters, and other tradespeople have clocked hundreds of hours at a Woodlawn neighborhood elementary school – but the school is vacant.We told you last month that the city denied the construction at the former Wadsworth Elementary School and later University of Chicago Charter School, at 6420 S. University Ave., was for a migrant shelter.But CBS 2's Lauren Victory has now learned the Mayor's office was not exactly being transparent.Back on Monday, Oct. 24, CBS 2's cameras captured several vans parked outside the now-empty Chicago Public Schools-owned building. An email also went out from Ald. Jeanette Taylor...
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report

A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
Comings & Goings: Perfumania now open at Orland Square Mall

Florida-based Perfumania has opened its second south suburban store at Orland Square Mall in Orland Park. The store opened in late September, held its grand opening last month, and was the fifth Perfumania store in Illinois. Other stores are in Chicago Ridge, North Riverside, Aurora, and Norridge. The chain was...
Broadview Church Elects New Senior Pastor

Saturday, November 19, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. Broadview Missionary Baptist Church, 2100 S. 25th Ave. in Broadview, has a new pastor after a 16-month search, church officials said. The new pastor, Rev. Jasper Paul Taylor, was elected with 94% of the congregation’s vote of approval. “Rev....
