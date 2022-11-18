CHICAGO (CBS) -- Electricians, carpenters, and other tradespeople have clocked hundreds of hours at a Woodlawn neighborhood elementary school – but the school is vacant.We told you last month that the city denied the construction at the former Wadsworth Elementary School and later University of Chicago Charter School, at 6420 S. University Ave., was for a migrant shelter.But CBS 2's Lauren Victory has now learned the Mayor's office was not exactly being transparent.Back on Monday, Oct. 24, CBS 2's cameras captured several vans parked outside the now-empty Chicago Public Schools-owned building. An email also went out from Ald. Jeanette Taylor...

