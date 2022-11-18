Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?Lashaunta MooreChicago, IL
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Two people shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - Two people were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The victims were shot on West Madison near Kedzie. Chicago police said a woman, 43, was in stable condition. A man, 28, was in critical condition.
evanstonroundtable.com
Sunday’s recap of Evanston’s top stories of the week
It was a celebration Saturday night and literally “A Bright Night for the Arts” as the city hosted its annual Mayor’s Awards for the Arts. Our photographer Richard Cahan rounded up the winners in the above picture. And now in case you missed it, the RoundTable brings...
Chicago Public Schools Is Monitoring Students’ Social Media For ‘Worrisome Behavior’
CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools is monitoring students’ social media posts for signs they might engage in violence on campus or harm themselves so that school staff — and in some cases police — can intervene. A Canada-based company the district hired started scouring public posts...
ABC7 Chicago
MacKenzie Scott donations: Philanthropist gifts CPS $25M after charter schools get millions
CHICAGO -- Chicago Public Schools is receiving a $25 million donation from MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist who earlier this week gave $23 million to two Chicago charter school networks. The "very generous donation will most certainly help change lives," CPS spokeswoman Mary Fergus said after the district recently learned...
fox32chicago.com
More than 2,300 turkeys handed out at community center in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO - More than 2,300 Thanksgiving turkeys were handed out at a community center in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on Sunday. Organizers said that people started lining up four hours before the scheduled start of the giveaway at the Discover Shine Bright Community Center, 8560 S. Cottage Grove Ave. Organizers had...
vfpress.news
D209 Teachers Not Fired But Tensions Still Hot
Student activists at a Nov. 15 D209 school board meeting at PMSA in Forest Park. | Paul Goyette. Friday, November 18, 2022 || By Ankur Singh || @maywoodnews. Tensions were high on Nov. 15, when a packed Proviso Township High School District 209 Board of Education meeting held at Proviso Math and Science Academy in Forest Park was cut short by Board President Della Patterson during a heated public comment period during which two individuals were forced to leave by security.
Hundreds turn out for CTA job fair on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Ron Corbin decided to follow in his father’s footsteps on Friday— sort of. The 26-year-old son of a CTA train operator attended a job fair on the Far South Side where CTA officials were recruiting bus drivers and mechanics. "CTA treated my dad pretty well, I...
Chicago transgender community faces uphill battle for justice amid 'epidemic of violence'
Since 2020, more transgender people have been killed in Chicago than any other U.S. city, according to data analyzed by the I-Team.
City Club of Chicago: Cook County’s Promise
November 16, 2022 Cook County’s Promise – The potential of guaranteed income programs to strengthen communities – Panelists: President Toni Preckwinkle, Michael Tubbs, Dr. Shantá Robinson, Moderator: Adrian Talbott City Club event description: The City Club of Chicago and the University of Chicago Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy, and Practice are partnering on […]
govst.edu
Governors State University mourns the loss of Jaguar Chasatte Simeon
It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of one of our Governors State University students. GSU senior and political science major Chasatte Simeon was killed in a vehicular accident in Chicago, IL on November 16, 2022. Chasatte joined the GSU community as a first-year student in 2019 and was slated for graduation in 2023. In addition to her academic pursuits, she was very active across campus as a member of the GSU dance company and a Center for Junior Year peer mentor.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Chuy to run for mayor
The Southwest Side’s worst-kept political secret was disclosed last week, as newly re-elected U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (D-4th) announced his candidacy for mayor. Less than 48 hours after he trounced two challengers at the polls, the veteran politician announced his intention to ditch the halls of Congress for the fifth floor of City Hall.
fox32chicago.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in suburbs • Experian to pay millions in settlement • Cook Co. property taxes spike
CHICAGO - A $1 million winning Lucky Day Lottery ticket was sold in Joliet, Chicago saw its first measurable snow fall this week, and Experian will pay more than $16 million to settle lawsuits over a nationwide data breach where more than 735,000 Illinois residents were affected. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
CBS News
Vehicle used in car theft attempt in Mount Prospect located on Chicago's South Side
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) – The vehicle involved in an attempted car theft and shooting in north suburban Mount Prospect earlier this week has been located in Chicago, according to police. On Thursday, two would-be car thieves fired shots at a homeowner when they tried to steal a car...
Organizations come together for turkey giveaway across 9 locations in Chicago
CHICAGO — With less than a week before Thanksgiving, one of the largest turkey giveaways in Chicago arrived Sunday across nine different locations, giving back to the community. Bill Crane was among many at the Vault Gallerie location in Pilsen, with several other organizations helping put together the efforts. What started as a small turkey […]
Records show work at vacant Woodlawn school was done to turn it into migrant shelter
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Electricians, carpenters, and other tradespeople have clocked hundreds of hours at a Woodlawn neighborhood elementary school – but the school is vacant.We told you last month that the city denied the construction at the former Wadsworth Elementary School and later University of Chicago Charter School, at 6420 S. University Ave., was for a migrant shelter.But CBS 2's Lauren Victory has now learned the Mayor's office was not exactly being transparent.Back on Monday, Oct. 24, CBS 2's cameras captured several vans parked outside the now-empty Chicago Public Schools-owned building. An email also went out from Ald. Jeanette Taylor...
cwbchicago.com
Two more couples robbed while walking in Lincoln Park overnight as North Side hold-up surge continues
Chicago — Armed robbers targeted two couples in separate crimes as the victims walked in Lincoln Park early Sunday morning, Chicago police said. The holdups are the latest in a string of robberies that have happened almost every night on the North Side and downtown since Monday. In the...
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
Chicago Offers $15,000 Reward After Shooting Death Of 7-Year-Old Boy
A Chicago family is mourning] the death of 7-year-old Akeem Briscoe, who was killed by a stray bullet days after they buried his father as a result of a medical condition, according to ABC 7 Chicago. Briscoe was washing his hands in the bathroom on Wednesday, Oct. 26, as his...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Comings & Goings: Perfumania now open at Orland Square Mall
Florida-based Perfumania has opened its second south suburban store at Orland Square Mall in Orland Park. The store opened in late September, held its grand opening last month, and was the fifth Perfumania store in Illinois. Other stores are in Chicago Ridge, North Riverside, Aurora, and Norridge. The chain was...
vfpress.news
Broadview Church Elects New Senior Pastor
Saturday, November 19, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. Broadview Missionary Baptist Church, 2100 S. 25th Ave. in Broadview, has a new pastor after a 16-month search, church officials said. The new pastor, Rev. Jasper Paul Taylor, was elected with 94% of the congregation’s vote of approval. “Rev....
