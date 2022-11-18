ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell, KY

Active structure fire in Kentucky, residents advised to avoid the area

By Amanda Barren
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bK4L5_0jFt8YcD00

RUSSELL, KY (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of what dispatchers say is a working structure fire in the community of Russell.

They are asking people to avoid the area of Thompson and Barkley Roads and Fox Drive.

Deputies search for suspect after ‘suspicious vehicle’ call in West Virginia

Pictures from crews on the scene show flames shooting from the top of the home.

According to Buford Hurley, the Greenup County Public Safety director, fire departments from Flatwoods, Russell, Ashland, and Raceland are on the scene.

No other information is available.

