Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Unlikely to play Tuesday
Murray (COVID-19 protocols) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray has missed the last two games due to the league's health and safety protocols and will likely be unavailable once again Tuesday. Bruce Brown should maintain a starting role if Murray remains out.
Jaylen Brown tweets in support of Black Hebrew Israelites outside Barclays Center for Kyrie Irving's return
Outside of Barclays Center on Sunday, hours before the Brooklyn Nets' game against the Memphis Grizzlies, a large crowd of Black Hebrew Israelites gathered in support of Kyrie Irving, who is returning from a suspension. Irving was suspended on Nov. 4, a week after he'd publicized an antisemitic film on social media and repeatedly refused to apologize or state that he doesn't hold antisemitic beliefs.
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Shell of self
Love registered zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over 12 minutes during Monday's 114-102 win over the Hawks. Love (thumb) was questionable entering the contest after missing Sunday's game, but he clearly wasn't comfortable in his return. No setbacks have been reported, but Love's status is worth monitoring. Cleveland's next game is Wednesday against Portland.
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Getting work in G League
The Bucks assigned Middleton (wrist) to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Monday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. With Middleton already ruled out for Monday's tilt with the Trail Blazers, the move likely represents another step in the rehab process as he continues to recover from offseason wrist surgery. According to Nehm, head coach Mike Budenholzer said Middleton was able to do "a little bit" during Sunday's practice, but it's unclear if the three-time All-Star has been cleared for full-court, full-contact 5-on-5 work just yet. Middleton will presumably practice with the Herd on Monday, then rejoin the Bucks on Tuesday before the team updates his status ahead of Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
Lakers' Anthony Davis on his recent hot streak: LeBron James told me 'I'm playing like my old self'
Anthony Davis was the best big man in the NBA when the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 championship, but that version of himself has been missing for most of the past two years. Across 76 games in the last two Lakers seasons, Davis averaged just 22.5 points and 8.9 rebounds -- far cries from his former All-NBA self. As the Lakers slid and LeBron James dealt with injuries, it started to appear as though the team's vision of eventually passing the torch of face of the franchise to Davis would never truly come to pass.
How to watch Creighton vs. Texas Tech: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The #10 Creighton Bluejays will take on the #23 Texas Tech Red Raiders at 2:30 p.m. ET Monday at Lahaina Civic Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games. The Bluejays entered their matchup this past Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully...
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Records double-double in win
Markkanen amassed 23 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 118-113 win over the Trail Blazers. Markkanen had another strong performance, but he took a step back down the stretch to allow Malik Beasley and Jordan Clarkson to take over when the Jazz needed it the most. He still recorded his third double-double of the month and has scored at least 20 points in four of his last seven appearances. In the midst of what has been a career-best season so far, Markkanen is averaging 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 58 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from deep in 10 November games.
Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 12 picks: Top players to add include Treylon Burks, Skyy Moore
After battling injuries and being targeted only 14 times in his first six games, Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has finally arrived on the scene as a viable option for your Fantasy football lineups. Watson has been targeted 14 times in the last two weeks and has hauled in eight receptions for 155 yards and five touchdowns during that span. However, if he was available in your Fantasy football leagues last week and you didn't put in a claim, you probably missed your chance now that he's rostered in 92% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.
Watch Auburn vs. Bradley: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
The #13 Auburn Tigers will square off against the Bradley Braves at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Auburn didn't have too much trouble with the Texas Southern Tigers at home this past Friday as they won 72-56. Auburn's forward Jaylin Williams looked sharp as he had 14 points along with eight rebounds. Williams had some trouble finding his footing against the Winthrop Eagles last week, so this was a step in the right direction. Williams' points were the most he has had all year.
Kyrie Irving is back, and here's why history tells us that's actually bad news for the Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving has returned from suspension. Ben Simmons has mustered three consecutive games that echo his past excellence. And Kevin Durant continues to be Kevin Durant, a transcendent scoring machine averaging more than 30 points per game who's finally free of the head coach he tried to force out over the summer.
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 12, 2022: Model says start Raheem Mostert, sit Joe Mixon
The New Orleans Saints won their fourth game of the season last week, beating Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams 27-20 at home. Tight end Juwan Johnson hauled in three receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown, but where will he land in the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings? Johnson has caught a touchdown in his last three games, but now he'll square off against a 49ers defense that's giving up just 283.9 yards per game.
Bucks' Mike Budenholzer questions how Giannis Antetokounmpo is officiated: 'The league needs to protect him'
MILWAUKEE --What would Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer be thankful for? Well, as far as basketball goes, a little more protection for his star player -- and, frankly, any player who may be the recipient of a hard foul. Giannis Antetokounmpo was on the receiving end of a Flagrant 1...
Jazz's Mike Conley: Heads to locker room
Conley appeared to have suffered a left knee injury and was taken to the locker room during Saturday's game against the Spurs, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Conley went down and was holding his left knee in what appeared to be a hyperextension, but the veteran floor general managed to walk off the court in his own power. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to return to the game, and if that's not the case, then Collin Sexton and Nickeil Alexander-Walker should be in line to see more minutes.
