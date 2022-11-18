Thanksgiving is regarded as the “season of giving”. One of the best and most rewarding ways to show gratitude and kindness this holiday season is by giving back to your local community. Acts of service such as food shopping for a neighbor, running a Turkey Trot for a non-profit, or donating to a food bank or soup kitchen can all make a significant impact on Hudson County and the greater North Jersey area. With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, it may be overwhelming to think about where to start, so we’ve rounded up some wonderful ways you can give back to those in need near Hoboken + Jersey City. Read on for a list of food banks + other ways to volunteer in North Jersey this Thanksgiving.

