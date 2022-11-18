Read full article on original website
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by CopsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Grand Central Muggers Sought by CopsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
hobokengirl.com
New Sushi Spot Coming to Hoboken Called ‘Avocado Sushi’
Hudson County has so much diversity when it comes to food and drink choices — the list of options is endless and there’s something for every taste. In the past month, we’ve heard about multiple new Vietnamese restaurants, a new vegan burger spot, and more coming to both Hoboken and Jersey City. Now, there’s yet another new restaurant coming to The Mile Square — and this time it’s a sushi spot on Washington Street. Read on for what we know about Avocado Sushi opening in Hoboken.
hobokengirl.com
This Hoboken Resident Makes Homemade Indian Cashew Fudge
Meet Amber Rao, a Hoboken resident who makes and sells gluten-free Kaju Katli and delivers it to the Hoboken and Jersey City area. Also known as cashew fudge, this sweet is very popular within the Indian community. What’s different about Amber’s fudge is that it is homemade — as most Kaju Katli comes frozen from India. We had the chance to talk with Amber about her growing small business and how it started after having her son a few years back. Read on to learn more about Amber Rao and the delicious Indian cashew fudge she makes from her Mile Square home.
bestofnj.com
Jersey Gyros Takes Authentic Greek Food to Lodi
After losing his job at a New York City restaurant in early 2020, Michael Tolos had an idea. “I always had this vision in the back of my head of opening my own restaurant,” he says. Taking to heart his mantra that “Sometimes, to be comfortable, you must be uncomfortable,” he opened Jersey Gyros in Lodi.
hudsoncountyview.com
North Bergen amateur boxer Jean Pierre Valencia wins 5th fight in a row over fellow champ
North Bergen amateur boxer Jean Pierre Valencia won his fifth fight in a row on Friday night, winning a decision over a fellow champion. The West New York resident and reigning N.J. Diamond Gloves champion defeated Abedallah Elaiwah by decision at the Wayne Police Athletic League, bringing his overall boxing record to 11-1.
hobokengirl.com
And The Best Local Fall Photo Winners 2022 Are…
The Hoboken Girl hosted our 8th Annual #FallinLoveWithHoboken photo contest that ran from Monday, October 17th through Monday, November 14th and our official winners have been chosen by our judges. Keep reading to find out the #FallinLoveWithHoboken 2022 winners plus how to claim your prizes below. 1st Place Winner. Prizes:
Asian supermarket opens in the former Excelsior Grand. The inaugural weekend causes traffic jam in New Dorp.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New HL Supermarket opened for its inaugural weekend just days before Thanksgiving. The sprawling grocery store at 2380 Hylan Blvd. features an inventory of produce, fish, meat, sundries and items particular to Chinese cooking. Shoppers packed aisles of the store, former home to the Excelsior...
Cost to widen N.J. Turnpike extension to Holland tunnel balloons to $10.6B
The price tag for the controversial project to widen the New Jersey Turnpike’s Hudson County extension to and from the Holland Tunnel has increased to $10.6 billion, more than double the original $4.7 billion estimate. The new cost, which includes replacing the 1956 Newark Bay Bridge with two bridges,...
Whatever happened to the Brendan Byrne/Continental Airlines Arena/Izod Center in NJ?
EAST RUTHERFORD — On July 2, 1981, while he was still in office, a new building in the Meadowlands named for Gov. Brendan Byrne opened with a Bruce Springsteen concert. The construction of Brendan Byrne Arena made the area a true Sports Complex, five years after both Giants Stadium and Meadowlands Racetrack began operation.
Move over, NYC - this New Jersey eatery was named one of the top 5 pizza places in America
50 Top Pizza, an online guide from journalist Luciano Pignataro and Italian food experts Barbara Guerra and Albert Sapere, is known for its ranking of international pizzerias. Their global lists heavily favor New York, Italy, Tokyo, and Sao Paolo, Brazil for the best pizza in the world.
New Jersey Globe
High turnout gave Maplewood, Millburn and South Orange nearly the same number of votes as Newark
There are still plenty of people around who can remember watching election returns come in from Essex County and seeing the Republican strongholds of Maplewood and Millburn deliver 2-1 pluralities for the GOP ticket. Not too long ago, Maplewood and Millburn had all-Republican township committees. Today, that small corner of...
NJ man killed when SUV crashes into crowded Apple Store near Boston
A New Jersey man was killed Monday morning when an SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple Store near Boston. The SUV went through the plate glass window at the store located at the Derby Shops shopping area in Hingham, Massachusetts, around 10:45 a.m. The crash severely injured...
hobokengirl.com
The Must-Try Winter Treatments at SoJo Spa Club in Edgewater
There’s no better way to end the year than with a fun + relaxing spa experience — which is why a trip to a spa makes a great holiday gift for someone special on your list. Located at 660 River Road in Edgewater, SoJo Spa Club reimagines the traditional Korean bathhouse experience and features modern spa treatments from around the world. The multi-level indoor-outdoor spa has saunas and therapy rooms, a dedicated spa space for all types of massages and body treatments, a relaxation lounge, a fitness center, and even a full kitchen — the perfect oasis for your loved ones (and you!) this holiday season. Keep reading to learn more about this North Jersey spa + the deals that will make gift giving this year a breeze.
themontclairgirl.com
Local Bars in North Jersey for Celebrating Thanksgiving Eve
Something that nobody tells you as a kid is that Thanksgiving is a two-day holiday, much in the way that Christmas is. There’s Thanksgiving Day, which is a day to show gratitude through delicious eats and quality time with loved ones — but lurking in anticipation of the food-filled celebration, there’s Thanksgiving Eve (affectionately known as TGE), a night spent with people from your distant past at a local hometown bar.
Highest-Sold Brownstone In Jersey City Goes For $4.4M (PHOTOS)
The highest-sold brownstone in Jersey City history went for $4.4 million, JerseyDigs reports. The two-family home at 55 Mercer St. spans 4,523 square feet, has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and boasts a backyard with a pool, and gas fireplace. It also has a renovated triplex with an attached garage, exposed brick walls, a spacious kitchen, and more.
Three Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $6,000 each sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Check your tickets, New York. Three Take 5 players purchased tickets worth more than $6,000 each for the Saturday drawing, lottery officials said. The tickets were sold in the Bronx, Forest Hills and Webster. They were bought at: 113 Q’BLVD News Inc., located at 113-27A Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills. The ticket […]
Hi-Railers Train Club opens model train display to visitors in Paterson
The Hi-Railers Train Club in Paterson is inviting visitors to come see their model train display – one of the largest layouts in the country.
roi-nj.com
Epic Unisex Salon opens at Clifton Plaza in Clifton
Epic Unisex Salon opened this week for business at Clifton Plaza in Clifton, according to a Thursday announcement from Levin Management Corp., which serves as the exclusive leasing and managing agent for the 95,000-square-foot shopping center on Route 46 at Van Houten Ave. Epic Unisex Salon offers services for men,...
hobokengirl.com
North Jersey Food Banks + Other Ways to Volunteer This Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is regarded as the “season of giving”. One of the best and most rewarding ways to show gratitude and kindness this holiday season is by giving back to your local community. Acts of service such as food shopping for a neighbor, running a Turkey Trot for a non-profit, or donating to a food bank or soup kitchen can all make a significant impact on Hudson County and the greater North Jersey area. With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, it may be overwhelming to think about where to start, so we’ve rounded up some wonderful ways you can give back to those in need near Hoboken + Jersey City. Read on for a list of food banks + other ways to volunteer in North Jersey this Thanksgiving.
hobokengirl.com
26 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
It’s officially the busy holiday season, which is why we’re here to cover the local news and bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Thanksgiving Pizza hits the menu at Hoboken’s Madison Pizza Lab; Bayonne unveils statue of boxing legend Chuck Wepner; Jersey City ranks as 6th most walkable city; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
N.J. blaze destroys 7 celebrity trailers for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Firefighters on Monday were battling a large blaze at facility in Hudson County used for restoring motor homes and buses for use as celebrity trailers at events such as the upcoming Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Today is a devastating day, the fire destroyed seven of our buses,” said Chrisel...
