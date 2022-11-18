ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hobokengirl.com

New Sushi Spot Coming to Hoboken Called ‘Avocado Sushi’

Hudson County has so much diversity when it comes to food and drink choices — the list of options is endless and there’s something for every taste. In the past month, we’ve heard about multiple new Vietnamese restaurants, a new vegan burger spot, and more coming to both Hoboken and Jersey City. Now, there’s yet another new restaurant coming to The Mile Square — and this time it’s a sushi spot on Washington Street. Read on for what we know about Avocado Sushi opening in Hoboken.
HOBOKEN, NJ
hobokengirl.com

This Hoboken Resident Makes Homemade Indian Cashew Fudge

Meet Amber Rao, a Hoboken resident who makes and sells gluten-free Kaju Katli and delivers it to the Hoboken and Jersey City area. Also known as cashew fudge, this sweet is very popular within the Indian community. What’s different about Amber’s fudge is that it is homemade — as most Kaju Katli comes frozen from India. We had the chance to talk with Amber about her growing small business and how it started after having her son a few years back. Read on to learn more about Amber Rao and the delicious Indian cashew fudge she makes from her Mile Square home.
HOBOKEN, NJ
bestofnj.com

Jersey Gyros Takes Authentic Greek Food to Lodi

After losing his job at a New York City restaurant in early 2020, Michael Tolos had an idea. “I always had this vision in the back of my head of opening my own restaurant,” he says. Taking to heart his mantra that “Sometimes, to be comfortable, you must be uncomfortable,” he opened Jersey Gyros in Lodi.
LODI, NJ
hobokengirl.com

And The Best Local Fall Photo Winners 2022 Are…

The Hoboken Girl hosted our 8th Annual #FallinLoveWithHoboken photo contest that ran from Monday, October 17th through Monday, November 14th and our official winners have been chosen by our judges. Keep reading to find out the #FallinLoveWithHoboken 2022 winners plus how to claim your prizes below. 1st Place Winner. Prizes:
HOBOKEN, NJ
hobokengirl.com

The Must-Try Winter Treatments at SoJo Spa Club in Edgewater

There’s no better way to end the year than with a fun + relaxing spa experience — which is why a trip to a spa makes a great holiday gift for someone special on your list. Located at 660 River Road in Edgewater, SoJo Spa Club reimagines the traditional Korean bathhouse experience and features modern spa treatments from around the world. The multi-level indoor-outdoor spa has saunas and therapy rooms, a dedicated spa space for all types of massages and body treatments, a relaxation lounge, a fitness center, and even a full kitchen — the perfect oasis for your loved ones (and you!) this holiday season. Keep reading to learn more about this North Jersey spa + the deals that will make gift giving this year a breeze.
EDGEWATER, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Local Bars in North Jersey for Celebrating Thanksgiving Eve

Something that nobody tells you as a kid is that Thanksgiving is a two-day holiday, much in the way that Christmas is. There’s Thanksgiving Day, which is a day to show gratitude through delicious eats and quality time with loved ones — but lurking in anticipation of the food-filled celebration, there’s Thanksgiving Eve (affectionately known as TGE), a night spent with people from your distant past at a local hometown bar.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Highest-Sold Brownstone In Jersey City Goes For $4.4M (PHOTOS)

The highest-sold brownstone in Jersey City history went for $4.4 million, JerseyDigs reports. The two-family home at 55 Mercer St. spans 4,523 square feet, has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and boasts a backyard with a pool, and gas fireplace. It also has a renovated triplex with an attached garage, exposed brick walls, a spacious kitchen, and more.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Three Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $6,000 each sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) —  Check your tickets, New York.  Three Take 5 players purchased tickets worth more than $6,000 each for the Saturday drawing, lottery officials said. The tickets were sold in the Bronx, Forest Hills and  Webster. They were bought at: 113 Q’BLVD News Inc., located at 113-27A Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills. The ticket […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
roi-nj.com

Epic Unisex Salon opens at Clifton Plaza in Clifton

Epic Unisex Salon opened this week for business at Clifton Plaza in Clifton, according to a Thursday announcement from Levin Management Corp., which serves as the exclusive leasing and managing agent for the 95,000-square-foot shopping center on Route 46 at Van Houten Ave. Epic Unisex Salon offers services for men,...
CLIFTON, NJ
hobokengirl.com

North Jersey Food Banks + Other Ways to Volunteer This Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is regarded as the “season of giving”. One of the best and most rewarding ways to show gratitude and kindness this holiday season is by giving back to your local community. Acts of service such as food shopping for a neighbor, running a Turkey Trot for a non-profit, or donating to a food bank or soup kitchen can all make a significant impact on Hudson County and the greater North Jersey area. With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, it may be overwhelming to think about where to start, so we’ve rounded up some wonderful ways you can give back to those in need near Hoboken + Jersey City. Read on for a list of food banks + other ways to volunteer in North Jersey this Thanksgiving.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

26 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

It’s officially the busy holiday season, which is why we’re here to cover the local news and bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Thanksgiving Pizza hits the menu at Hoboken’s Madison Pizza Lab; Bayonne unveils statue of boxing legend Chuck Wepner; Jersey City ranks as 6th most walkable city; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
HOBOKEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy