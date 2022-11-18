Read full article on original website
khqa.com
Man pleads guilty to robbing Springfield bank with note written on birth certificate
A Springfield man pleaded guilty to robbing a bank by writing the demand on the back of his birth certificate. Michael C. Loyd pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of bank robbery. Loyd admitted he held up the Bank of America on West Kearney in Springfield on July 20,...
khqa.com
$9 million to address education and career equity in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) has granted over $9 million to 55 organizations, including 36 community colleges throughout Illinois to help address education and unemployment gaps. The funding will be used to help minority and low-income students as well as individuals with disabilities remove...
