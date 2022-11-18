ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

khqa.com

$9 million to address education and career equity in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) has granted over $9 million to 55 organizations, including 36 community colleges throughout Illinois to help address education and unemployment gaps. The funding will be used to help minority and low-income students as well as individuals with disabilities remove...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

