ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

Stay Local, Play Local: Magic on the Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Stay Local, Play Local segment, Greer Achenbach with the Friends of Charlottesville Downtown talks about the Magic on the Mall activities. For more information, click here.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

City council reacts to UVA shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Monday, the Charlottesville City Council held its first meeting since last week's tragedy on the University of Virginia Grounds. Each councilor had something to say. After a brief moment of silence at the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Lloyd Snook read a letter he...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Hollins released from hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia football player hurt in the Nov. 13 shooting has been released from the hospital. Brenda Hollins, the mother of Mike Hollins, tweeted on Monday morning that her son has been discharged. Mike was shot in the back during the Nov. 13...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Helping kids with the Santa Fund

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Ravi Respeto of the United Way and Eric Mayberry from the Daily Progress talk about this year's Santa Fund and how it helps children in need. For more information, click here.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Crime statistics seem to be declining, but legal expert doesn't think so

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- According to a recent report, crime rates in Charlottesville and Virginia as a whole have gone down, but one legal expert disagrees. "In Virginia, and then even more than in Virginia, Charlottesville is significantly down," said City Councilor Michael Payne. On Monday night, the Charlottesville...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA Bookstore selling shirts to support UVA Strong Fund

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some new items have gone on sale to support the victims and the families of those impacted by the Nov. 13 shooting at the University of Virginia. The UVA Bookstore has launched a series of UVA Strong shirts that are now on sale. According to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Virginia and Virginia Tech football game canceled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The Virginia and Virginia Tech football game scheduled for Saturday, November 26 has been canceled in the wake of the devastating loss of three UVA football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry. The ACC announced the decision on Monday night following communication...
BLACKSBURG, VA
cbs19news

CASPCA can save more animals thanks to grant

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA just received a massive monetary gift from the national nonprofit Petco Love. The $100,000 grant is the largest individual gift Petco Love has ever given the animal shelter. Petco Love and the CASPCA have the same mission: to end the unnecessary...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

PCOB to host candidate forum for potential CPD chief

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are three people who are being considered to be the next chief of the Charlottesville Police Department. Interim City Manager Michael Rogers announced on Tuesday that the city has norrowed down its search to the three finalists. “I am pleased that we have three...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA athletes use NIL to inspire next generation of diabetics

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)--Being a college athlete is hard, but being a college athlete with Type 1 diabetes presents it's own set of challenges. "it's all I know really," Said UVA freshman forward Isaac Traudt. Traudt was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was just 4 years old, understanding early on that he was different.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Associated Press

Medical Examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An outside special counsel will assist the state attorney general in reviewing the University of Virginia campus shooting that left three students dead and two others injured earlier this week, officials said Thursday. In a letter, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement asked Attorney General Jason Miyares to appoint outside counsel to investigate both UVA’s response to the Sunday shooting, as well as the efforts it undertook prior to the violence to assess the potential threat of the suspect. “After a tragedy of this nature, it is important for the affected institution to take a hard look at what circumstances led up to the event and, how the University responded in the moment,” Clement said in a statement. “Once an external review commences, we expect it to be the central avenue by which we gain a deeper understanding about what led to this tragic event.” An ongoing criminal investigation is also underway, led by Virginia State Police. The agency, which assumed primary responsibility in the case Thursday, said it could not comment on a possible motive for the shooting.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Magic on the Mall begins Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Friends of Charlottesville Downtown has sprinkled some Christmas magic on the Downtown Mall. Magic at the Mall begins this Saturday with Christmas festivities for all the family to enjoy. It's a six-week-long series to get families into the holiday spirit. Executive Director Greer Achenbach says...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy