Stay Local, Play Local: Magic on the Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Stay Local, Play Local segment, Greer Achenbach with the Friends of Charlottesville Downtown talks about the Magic on the Mall activities. For more information, click here.
City council reacts to UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Monday, the Charlottesville City Council held its first meeting since last week's tragedy on the University of Virginia Grounds. Each councilor had something to say. After a brief moment of silence at the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Lloyd Snook read a letter he...
Virginia shooting survivor Mike Hollins leaves hospital
The mother of University of Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins, who survived a shooting incident that killed three of his teammates, announced Monday on social media that her son has been released from the hospital.
Yes, there was a brawl in 2019: No, it’s not connected to last week’s mass shooting
Buried in a Washington Post story examining the possible motive for mass shooter Chris Jones is mention of a November 2019 brawl reportedly involving UVA football players that the authors seem to want to imply could have involved one or more of his victims. The matter does merit examination, but...
UVA continues to receive threatening emails, police investigating
After enhancing campus security for Saturday's memorial service following a threatening email, the University of Virginia Police Department reports that the university is continuing to receive similar threats.
Hollins released from hospital
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia football player hurt in the Nov. 13 shooting has been released from the hospital. Brenda Hollins, the mother of Mike Hollins, tweeted on Monday morning that her son has been discharged. Mike was shot in the back during the Nov. 13...
South Carolina community holds vigil to honor slain University of Virginia football player
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — There were lots of heavy hearts on South Railroad Avenue in Ridgeville Sunday evening as hundreds gathered to commemorate the life and legacy of Lavel Davis Jr. “Lavel had natural leadership ability from the time he was small,” Davis’s high school football coach said. “People naturally gravitated toward him and were […]
Helping kids with the Santa Fund
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Ravi Respeto of the United Way and Eric Mayberry from the Daily Progress talk about this year's Santa Fund and how it helps children in need. For more information, click here.
Crime statistics seem to be declining, but legal expert doesn't think so
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- According to a recent report, crime rates in Charlottesville and Virginia as a whole have gone down, but one legal expert disagrees. "In Virginia, and then even more than in Virginia, Charlottesville is significantly down," said City Councilor Michael Payne. On Monday night, the Charlottesville...
UVA Bookstore selling shirts to support UVA Strong Fund
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some new items have gone on sale to support the victims and the families of those impacted by the Nov. 13 shooting at the University of Virginia. The UVA Bookstore has launched a series of UVA Strong shirts that are now on sale. According to...
Medical examiner determines death of U.Va. shooting victims, community organizes memorial run
A medical examiner's report revealed new information about the deaths of University of Virginia (UVA) student-athletes D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis, Jr.
Three Dead, Two Injured in Mass Shooting at the University of Virginia
On Nov. 13, around 10:30 p.m., a school shooting began at the University of Virginia. Three football players died, and two others were injured; one in good condition while the other is in a critical state. The shooting became one of almost 600 mass shootings in the United States this year.
Virginia and Virginia Tech football game canceled
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The Virginia and Virginia Tech football game scheduled for Saturday, November 26 has been canceled in the wake of the devastating loss of three UVA football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry. The ACC announced the decision on Monday night following communication...
CASPCA can save more animals thanks to grant
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA just received a massive monetary gift from the national nonprofit Petco Love. The $100,000 grant is the largest individual gift Petco Love has ever given the animal shelter. Petco Love and the CASPCA have the same mission: to end the unnecessary...
PCOB to host candidate forum for potential CPD chief
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are three people who are being considered to be the next chief of the Charlottesville Police Department. Interim City Manager Michael Rogers announced on Tuesday that the city has norrowed down its search to the three finalists. “I am pleased that we have three...
UVA athletes use NIL to inspire next generation of diabetics
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)--Being a college athlete is hard, but being a college athlete with Type 1 diabetes presents it's own set of challenges. "it's all I know really," Said UVA freshman forward Isaac Traudt. Traudt was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was just 4 years old, understanding early on that he was different.
Teenage girls among 3 confirmed dead in Route 60 crash near Powhatan High School
Virginia State Police is continuing to investigate a fatal crash in Powhatan County this morning. The death toll has risen from two people to three since 8News' previous reporting.
Medical Examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An outside special counsel will assist the state attorney general in reviewing the University of Virginia campus shooting that left three students dead and two others injured earlier this week, officials said Thursday. In a letter, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement asked Attorney General Jason Miyares to appoint outside counsel to investigate both UVA’s response to the Sunday shooting, as well as the efforts it undertook prior to the violence to assess the potential threat of the suspect. “After a tragedy of this nature, it is important for the affected institution to take a hard look at what circumstances led up to the event and, how the University responded in the moment,” Clement said in a statement. “Once an external review commences, we expect it to be the central avenue by which we gain a deeper understanding about what led to this tragic event.” An ongoing criminal investigation is also underway, led by Virginia State Police. The agency, which assumed primary responsibility in the case Thursday, said it could not comment on a possible motive for the shooting.
Magic on the Mall begins Saturday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Friends of Charlottesville Downtown has sprinkled some Christmas magic on the Downtown Mall. Magic at the Mall begins this Saturday with Christmas festivities for all the family to enjoy. It's a six-week-long series to get families into the holiday spirit. Executive Director Greer Achenbach says...
