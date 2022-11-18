Read full article on original website
Christopher George Maudsley, 55, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Christopher George Maudsley, 55 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Monday, November 21, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
Fire on Indian Creek Drive Causes Damage to Home
The Brownwood Fire Department was called to 1504 Indian Creek Drive in Brownwood at 4:29 pm Saturday, November 19, for a structure fire. According to a news release from the Brownwood Fire Department:. Upon arrival, crews were presented with heavy smoke showing from the rear of the structure. An interior...
Edgar Dale Herring, 91, of Talpa
Edgar Dale Herring of Talpa, Texas was born November 20, 1931, in the Santa Anna hospital as the only child of Edgar Otto Herring and Cora Belle Dancer Herring. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 22, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Funeral Service will...
Barbara Sue (Brown) Johnigan, 83, of Joshua
Barbara Sue (Brown) Johnigan died on November 20, 2022, at her home in Joshua, Texas. She was born October 24, 1939, in Coleman, Texas, the only child of Chloe Marie Sewell Brown and James Daniel Brown. Barbara graduated from Talpa High School, class of 1957. Following graduation, she attended Howard...
Brown County became home 24 years ago due to a random act of kindness
Don't get me wrong, Brown County and Lake Brownwood has many perks that make living here a joy on any given day, but to a West Texas girl, the trees, hills, wildlife, and the lake made me fall in love.
DIANE ADAMS: Heat packing pastors of Brown County
Back when Brown County was the frontier, a group of Methodist preachers rode the circuit out to the area, staying in log cabins erected by settlers, dodging Indian attacks and, apparently, hunting bears. The Methodists were the earliest missionaries to Brown County, establishing the first church in the county north of Thrifty.
Brown County Burn Ban Lifted
In session Monday morning, November 21, Brown County Commissioners lifted the Burn Ban for now.
Callahan County residents upset after long-standing pecan trees torn down for courthouse restoration project
BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two years after a Callahan County bond was approved by voters, county and Baird residents now say they feel deceived. Why? Long-standing pecan trees in front of the Callahan County Courthouse were cut down, as the county said was in a 2020 bond proposal to restore the building. Linda Stratton told […]
Gerald Ballard
Gerald Ballard, 66, of Brookesmith, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Graveside Service for Gerald will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Early, with Bobby Machen officiating. No visitation is scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Weekly Brown County Sports Schedule 11/22-11/27
Brownwood vs. Odessa High (at Glen Rose), 4 p.m. Bangs at Hawley, 11:15 a.m. Early at Hawley, 1:45 p.m. Blanket at Brookesmith, 11 a.m. Zephyr at Cross Plains, 6 p.m. Austin College at Howard Payne, 6 p.m. WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL. Howard Payne at Texas Lutheran, 5:30 p.m. ***. Friday,...
Dorthy Rice, 96, of Brady,
Date of Birth: January 25, 1926 in the East Sweden Community of McCulloch County. Parents: Henry and Annie Marie (Johnson) Johanson. Grandchildren: Kendale Rice Servant and husband Mathieu Kristin Rice. Austin Rice and wife Helena Ashley Finley. Amber Finley Reynolds and husband Don Austin Finley. Coleman Hemphill Christian Hemphill. Great-grandsons:...
TxDOT Brownwood District Prepares for Possible Winter Weather
The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Brownwood District has begun winter weather preparations due to a chance of wintery precipitation expected today through Saturday. Crews have been working to pretreat main lanes of Interstate 20, US and state highways, along with some highly traveled farm to market roads throughout the district as a precaution.
Vehicle Accident Reported Sunday Afternoon
At 1:28 pm Sunday, Coleman County Sheriff's Office and Santa Anna Fire Department and EMS were sent to a report of a one-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 84, between Coleman and Santa Anna near the roadside park. The vehicle was said to be off the roadway on the south bound lane side of the road. The Department of Public Safety has been notified to investigate the accident. Roads throughout most of Coleman County are wet from rain. No further information is available at this time.
Lady Lions Win, Lions Lose in Monday Basketball
The Brownwood Lady Lions scored 13 consecutive points in the second period, fueled by a trio of three-pointers in succession, to distance themselves from the Early Lady Horns en route to a 52-22 non-district victory at Warren Gym Tuesday afternoon. The Lady Horns are off until Tuesday, Nov. 29 when...
Man Arrested for Stalking
According to information from the Brownwood Police Department:. On Wednesday, November 16, at approximately 5:30pm, Officer Collin Davis received information that 44 year-old Johnny Austin Watson, of Brownwood, had an active warrant for his arrest for Stalking. The warrant was the result of previous calls to a residence in south...
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 16
On Monday, November 14, 2022 at approximately 5:22 p.m., Deputy Rita Duaine and Deputy Toby Mathis responded to an illegal dumping at CR 411 W, Brownwood, TX. A complainant reported a suspecy was allowing people to. illegally dump on their property. Information was gathered, and a report was made. On...
Special Weather Statement Issued by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement that will be in effect for Brady and the surrounding area until 9PM. A light mix of rain and snow is possible late Friday night through at least midday Saturday. Precipitation should start off as rain showers across the Concho Valley and southward to the Interstate 10 corridor by Friday evening. After midnight, light snow and sleet may start to mix in, with freezing rain possible by Saturday morning. Regardless of precipitation type, accumulation will be light, and will occur mainly on vegetation and elevated surfaces. Please use caution if you are driving on bridges and overpasses on Saturday morning.
Woman Airlifted After Two Vehicle Wreck in Early
Early Police and Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to two-vehicle crash in 1900 block of Early Blvd. where a white car stopped in the roadway and a female got out and stood beside the vehicle. Two vehicles approached from the rear, the first vehicle swerved and the second vehicle, a small pickup, struck the white car from the rear. The female was airlifted to a Fort Worth Hospital with possible head injuries. The driver of the pickup was not injured. The crash is still under investigation.
