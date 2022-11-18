Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
After Tufts denied request for union recognition, here’s what’s next for RAsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
NECN
‘Art of the Brick' Lego Exhibit Arrives in Boston
The "Art of the Brick" Lego exhibit has returned to Boston, with more pieces of art — and more pieces of Legos. The exhibit features nearly 90 sculptures made from Lego bricks — more than 1 million of the little plastic pieces — by artist Nathan Sawaya. The last the show was in Boston was 2014, when it was exhibited at Faneuil Hall.
NECN
Here's What's New at Boston-Area Malls This Holiday Season
The holiday shopping season is almost here — or maybe for the most spirited and ambitious among us, it’s already here. Either way, shoppers in the Boston area are bound to come across a range of new shops and restaurants. Here’s a look at notable newcomers who’ve opened...
NECN
Best Restaurants in Boston to Get Takeout Food for Thanksgiving Dinner
If you're planning a last-minute Friendsgiving or if you still need to figure out your Thanksgiving menu, you still have time to go gourmet for all of your guests. Boston Food Journal's Brittany Di Capua says there are some great restaurants in Boston where you can get Thanksgiving takeout. Di...
NECN
Did You Know 2 of the Best Donut Shops in US Are in New England?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
NECN
New Holiday Market Opens in NH: Your Guide to All the Shops and Food
Tuscan Village in southern New Hampshire has just opened its first ever holiday market. Holiday Shoppes at Tuscan Village, located across the Massachusetts border in Salem, opened over the weekend. It includes 30 small businesses and artists in an open-air market, with art, holiday treats, home decor, clothing and more.
NECN
How a Local Online Business Is Shaking Up the Sober Scene One Mocktail At a Time
Get the fun and flavor of a cocktail without the hangover. Katie Manning, the founder of Sobrailte, is on a mission to destigmatize sober culture and “shift the American binge drinking landscape.”. During the pandemic, she entered a time of self-healing where she looked at her relationship with alcohol....
NECN
‘A Huge Bang': Witnesses Describe Deadly Hingham Apple Store Crash
Several people walked by the Apple Store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Massachusetts, moments before a car crashed into it Monday morning, killing one person and injuring more than a dozen others. Witnesses were shocked at the thought that it could just has easily have been them. One...
NECN
PHOTOS: Car Slams Through Apple Store at Derby Street Shops in Hingham
A car slammed into an Apple Store Monday morning in Hingham, Massachusetts, shattering the storefront's glass windows and sending multiple people to the hospital. Video from the scene showed a large response to the Derby Street Shops, located on Derby Street and right off of Route 3.
NECN
Worker Falls More Than 10 Feet at Boston Construction Site
A woman fell 12 feet from a Boston construction site Tuesday morning, landing on concrete, fire officials said. According to the Boston Fire Department, first responders were called to Congress Street at Pier 4 Boulevard around 11 a.m. where a construction worker had fallen onsite. Pictures from the scene showed...
NECN
5 Rhode Island Businesses Approved for Adult-Use Pot Sales Starting Next Week
Rhode Island is set to roll out adult-use marijuana sales on Dec. 1, and five businesses have been approved to sell when the program gets up and running next Thursday. The five businesses that have gotten the Ocean State's stamp of approval are all existing medical marijuana compassion centers, according to a news release from Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee's office.
NECN
Elite Trainer for NBA Stars Accused of Drugging, Raping Person in Downtown Boston
A Rhode Island man, whose website says he has trained a number of current and former Celtics players and NBA All-Stars, is facing multiple charges in connection with a rape that occurred in downtown Boston where the victim was allegedly drugged, police said Saturday. According to the Boston Police Department,...
NECN
‘Tragic Loss': DA, Town, Retailers Respond to Fatal Crash at Hingham Apple Store
An SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple store Monday in Hingham, Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 19 others. Police are continuing to investigate, but haven't said what they believe caused the deadly wreck. The victim was identified by law enforcement as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New...
NECN
Police Seek to ID Woman Who Flipped Over Tables, Bit Employee at Boston Restaurant
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who allegedly flipped over tables and bit an employee at a Boston restaurant on Sunday night. Boston police said they received a call around 6 p.m. Sunday for a woman at Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant located at 491 Blue Hill Avenue who had become irate. The woman had reportedly flipped over tables and caused damage to the lower half of the restaurant's glass front door. She also bit a male employee on his arm when he attempted to keep her from entering the kitchen area.
NECN
Apple Store Crash: Latest on What We Know, and the Questions Still Lingering
A typical Monday for shoppers and employees at the Apple Store in Hingham, Massachusetts turned into what authorities call an "unthinkable morning," when an SUV slammed through the front of the store, killing a man and injuring around 20 more. The driver a 2019 Toyota 4Runner, identified by prosecutors as...
NECN
Week Begins With Blustery Wind, Freezing Wind Chills
We started with ocean-effect snow and rain showers over Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts on Saturday. Another line of snow showers stretched from Leominster, Mass. to Hartford, Conn., mid-morning. More snow has made its way into the North Country and the wind has gusted over 40 mph today. Wind...
NECN
Vigil Planned as Brandeis Mourns Student Killed in Bus Crash
Shock, grief, and sadness surrounds the Brandeis University campus after this horrific shuttle bus crash Saturday night claimed the life of 25-year-old undergraduate student Vanessa Mark. The bus driver and 26 other students were injured. Classes at Brandeis University have been called off Monday and Tuesday in the wake of...
NECN
Medical Staff Treating ‘Serious Head Trauma,' ‘Mangled Limbs' After SUV Crashes Into Hingham Apple Store
Medical staff at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Massachusetts are treating 17 patients after an SUV crashed through the window of an Apple Store in Hingham, some of whom have life-threatening or limb-threatening injuries. First responders said the SUV smashed through a plate glass window at the Derby Street Shops...
NECN
Latest Details: Brandeis University IDs Student Killed in Bus Crash in Mass.
An investigation is underway after a bus carrying Brandeis University students crashed into a tree late Saturday night, less than a mile from the college's campus in Waltham, Massachusetts, killing one student and injuring 26 others, as well as the bus driver. The shuttle bus contracted by Brandeis was returning...
NECN
Namesake PR Firm Names George Regan's Successor
Regan Communications Group has named its chief of staff as its newest president as founder and longtime leader George Regan steps back from the company. Ashley Boiardi, a Saugus resident who owns a Peabody accessories and antiques business, AshBMarie, has worked in leadership roles at Regan Communications for eight years, including as chief of staff and human resources director.
NECN
Person Shot in Boston: Police
A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
