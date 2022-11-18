Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who allegedly flipped over tables and bit an employee at a Boston restaurant on Sunday night. Boston police said they received a call around 6 p.m. Sunday for a woman at Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant located at 491 Blue Hill Avenue who had become irate. The woman had reportedly flipped over tables and caused damage to the lower half of the restaurant's glass front door. She also bit a male employee on his arm when he attempted to keep her from entering the kitchen area.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO