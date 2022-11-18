Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
LOOK: Bills' stadium is unrecognizable after getting hit by massive snowstorm that blanketed all of Buffalo
It's probably for the best that the NFL decided to move the Bills game out of Buffalo on Sunday and that's because the entire city currently looks like it's been swallowed by Antarctica. Buffalo got hit by a massive snowstorm overnight that brought more than three feet of snow to...
Here’s why the Bills aren’t playing in Buffalo on Sunday (photos)
The Buffalo Bills posted photos of the current situation at Highmark Stadium on Friday afternoon and the snow has certainly arrived in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills’ Week 11 home game has been moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday because of the inclement weather and the effect it’s having on the region. Some areas in Western New York have already received 40 inches of snow, including Hamburg, a town close to the stadium.
atozsports.com
Bills fans may have an issue with latest Josh Allen photo
The city of Buffalo is in the midst of a historic snowstorm. While the team treks to the airport in preparation for their upcoming matchup, the city of good neighbors has done its part. Videos have surfaced of fans helping Bills players get out of their driveways to make it...
PHOTOS: Buffalo Bills’ Field Is Definitely Not Playable, Covered in Feet of Snow
So, the NFL made the right decision to move this Buffalo game. The Buffalo Bills had to cancel practice due to all the snow on Friday. There were a lot of fans that scoffed at the idea of moving the game due to snow. After all, the best games happen in the snow! But this storm is different.
It took a village to get the Bills out of Buffalo for Sunday's game
When the Buffalo Bills had to move their entire operation to Detroit’s Ford Field on short notice for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns due to massive snow accumulation in and around their home stadium, it took everybody on the team to get that done. More than six feet of snow hit the suburb of Orchard Park, so everyone had to get going in a hurry, and this left some of the most important Bills in need of assistance just to get out of their houses and onto the plane from Buffalo to Detroit in the first place.
Buffalo snowstorm: Snow total at Bills stadium as tall as Josh Allen
Orchard Park, where the Bills' Highmark Stadium is located, was the hardest-hit town in Western New York, according to snow totals released by the National Weather Service.
Three Important Buffalo Bills Players Are Out for Sunday
The Buffalo Bills will be playing the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit this Sunday at 1 pm. The game was originally supposed to be played in Orchard Park this Sunday, but because of the lake effect snowstorm that is currently striking the southern part of the City of Buffalo and the surrounding southtowns, the game was moved to Detroit out of safety for the players and fans.
Look: Fans Helped Bills Players Get To The Airport Today
This weekend's Bills-Browns game has been moved to Detroit's Ford Field due to several feet of snowfall in Buffalo. The Bills will travel to Detroit this afternoon — if they can make it to the airport. This morning, some friendly neighbors/Bills Mafia faithful helped Buffalo offensive tackle Spencer Brown...
Yardbarker
Crazy photo of snow-covered Bills stadium goes viral
The Buffalo Bills were forced to move their Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns to a new location, and you will know why when you see what their stadium looked like on Friday. A historic snowstorm that rolled into Western New York on Thursday night is expected to clobber...
brownsnation.com
Could Browns Vs. Bills Game Be Delayed?
By now, it is national news that the Week 11 Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills game has been moved from Buffalo to Detroit. The game is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, November 20 at 1:00 PM EST. Could the game be delayed given the current situation in Buffalo?. Travel...
Bills Players Say Thank You to Buffalo For Help in Snowstorm
The Buffalo Bills (6-3) are getting set to take on the Cleveland Browns (3-6) from Ford Field in Detroit. Kickoff is 1 pm today. This game was originally supposed to take place in Orchard Park, but as we all know by now, the historic lake effect snowstorm caused the game to be moved. The Western New York community needed the resources for snow removal and having all that equipment for snow removal at Highmark Stadium was not ideal.
Bills players dig out - with help of neighbors - after historic snowstorm
Thanks in part to some industrious Buffalonians, all Bills personnel had reported to the team’s training center and were on track to depart for the Motor City in the afternoon, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
From as far as Japan and Spain, ‘Bills Mafia’ shows up big in Detroit after massive snow in Buffalo
DETROIT, MI - The Buffalo Bills may have a history of Super Bowl heartbreak, but one thing is certain. Their fans know how to tailgate, and they don’t care how far they have to go to do it. Bills fans showed up at Ford Field in a big way...
Fans use shovels, snowblowers to ensure Buffalo Bills players can get to game amid snowstorm
Buffalo Bills fans in New York rallied Saturday to shovel out players, amid a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm, in an effort to get them to the airport in time to travel to Detroit for their game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. The storm, which has pummeled the region since Thursday, has...
Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of Bills vs Browns
DETROIT (WIVB) — As much of Western New York is still snowed in, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will get you ready for Sunday’s Bills game against the Cleveland Browns game, being played at Ford Field in Detroit. You can watch on this page or on WIVB and WNLO at 11 a.m. The game begins […]
Bills Fans Help Shovel Out Players Ahead of Team’s Flight to Detroit
The Mafia broke out their snowblowers and shovels to help the team get to the airport in Buffalo.
Colts Cover-2 Podcast: Colts lose heartbreaker to Eagles
In a refurbished and reformatted First Impressions Colts Cover-2 podcast, IndyStar insiders Joel A. Erickson and Nate Atkins run down a list of categories to break down everything that happened in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts Cover-2 Podcast: Colts lose heartbreaker to Eagles
Yardbarker
Jeff Okudah Not Likely to Play against Bills
The Detroit Lions were already facing a tough challenge on Thanksgiving when they suit up against the Buffalo Bills. After the surprise victory against the Giants, head coach Dan Campbell discussed the potential of cornerback Jeff Okudah to play on short notice. "We just talked about it. I don't think...
'MACtion' College Football Game Announces Postponement In Wake Of Buffalo Blizzard
The epic snowstorm that's currently hitting Buffalo, New York has claimed another victim. The winter weather already put an NFL game in jeopardy this weekend, as the Buffalo Bills are reportedly struggling to make it to Detroit for their relocated matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Now, a ...
Yardbarker
Buffalo Watch: Bills Mafia Helping Dawson Knox & Teammates Travel Through Blizzard
The Buffalo Bills are facing an unprecedented blizzard in Western New York ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Cleveland Browns in Detroit at Ford Field. The Bills are still scheduled to fly out of Buffalo Niagara International Airport at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, though this will be easier said than done.
