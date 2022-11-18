Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs add audio transcription feature to combat toxicity
Overwatch 2 will be implementing a new audio transcription feature as a way to help combat inappropriate or unsportsmanlike comments during matches. As part of the latest Overwatch 2 update, developer Blizzard have revealed that they will be introducing a new chat feature to help monitor “disruptive behavior” in OW2 games. This news was revealed in a new blog post, detailing who will have access to the audio transcription as well as how the process of reporting a player will operate.
AdWeek
Netflix Launches New Feature to Crack Down on Password Sharing
Netflix has started its move to curb unauthorized password-sharing by giving subscribers a way to lock down accounts. The streaming platform launched a new feature, Managing Access and Devices, that allows members to view all the recent devices that have streamed from a customer’s account and to log out of specific devices with one click.
TechRadar
YouTube for TV gets a new start up sound – and could be adding comments
If you use the YouTube app on your big screen television set, you may have noticed a couple of changes in recent days: a new sound and animation that appears when the app starts up, and the option to display comments alongside what you're watching. The sound is official, and...
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
Even if you don't have an account, Facebook has advised millions to check it immediately
Millions told to check Facebook immediately:(Cottonbro studio/Pexels) Even if you've never signed up for the social network, Facebook might already have your phone number and email address.
TechCrunch
Gmail will no longer allow users to revert to its old design
“The integrated view with Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet on the left side of the window will also become standard for users who have turned on Chat,” the company said in a blog post. “Through quick settings, you can customize this new interface to include the apps most important to you, whether it’s Gmail by itself or a combination of Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet.”
Twitter is reportedly suspending the ability to purchase $8 verified checkmarks as it grapples with a wave of accounts trolling brands and famous people
Twitter is suspending paid verification sign-ups for Twitter Blue to "address impersonation issues," according to a Friday report.
Netflix now lets you remotely log out friends leeching off your subscription
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Netflix plans to start cracking down on password sharing by early 2023. Before that, the company is steadily laying the groundwork and providing all the necessary tools to its subscribers to soften the blow for them. First, it launched a Profile Transfer tool, allowing you to migrate your Netflix profile from one account to another. Then, it launched a cheap new ad-supported tier with some major restrictions. And now, the subscription streaming service is launching a new feature that will make managing the devices linked to your account easier.
CNET
Google Is Recording You. How to Delete Your Voice History
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since changed its policy, requiring you to opt in to recording voice searches in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
Gizmodo
Don't Use Facebook? Here's How to Check if It Has Your Phone Number and Email, and Delete Them
When you sign up for Facebook, Instagram, or any other social media app, it typically asks you to upload your contacts. Doing so helps the app find and surface friends who have accounts, but there’s a tradeoff: your contacts often contain a trove of data about people who don’t use their apps.
How to launch a Google Meet from Google Docs
Google has integrated Meet beautifully with many of its other platforms. Here's how you can launch a Google Meet from Google Docs.
technewstoday.com
Spotify Not Loading on Roku TV? 7 Ways to Fix it
With the help of your Roku, you can easily listen to podcasts and stream music on Spotify. But, it’s important for your Roku TV to be running on a version older than OS 8.2. If your TV is running on Software that doesn’t match the minimum requirement, Spotify will not load.
Three Months Wait Time For Twitter Blue Mark Verification, Zuckerberg's WhatsApp And Metaverse Plans, China's COVID-19 Measures Hurt Alibaba's Biggest Event: Top Stories Friday, Nov. 18
Elon Musk's Ultimatum Triggers Mass Exodus At Twitter As Social Media Site Reportedly At Risk Of 'Breaking During Night'. There are mounting concerns over the stability of Twitter's platform after hundreds of employees chose to exit the company instead of agreeing to work "long hours at high intensity." The latest...
Worried Twitter will disappear? How to download your tweet history
With hashtags such as #RIPTwitter and #GoodbyeTwitter trending amid reports of mass resignations at the social media company recently bought by Elon Musk, may have some people feeling nostalgic about the contents of their accounts.
Apple's Unending Data Tracking Woes: Study Suggests App Store Analytics Can Identify Users
Apple Inc.'s AAPL data tracking challenges seem to be getting worse. The company's device analytics allegedly contain information that may be used to specifically identify iCloud accounts, say security researchers. What Happened: On Monday, Mysk security researchers shared their findings on Twitter. They said that although the Cupertino-based giant claims...
Microsoft reverses itself and decides to keep SwiftKey Keyboard on iOS after all
After unexpectedly removing SwiftKey Keyboard from the Apple App Store Microsoft has now brought it back with a strong suggesting that it has more plans for the popular keyboard alternative for iPhones.
AdWeek
Augmented Reality Rewrites the Rules of Attention and Media Planning
Editor’s note: Today’s column is part of a series with Snap on augmented reality. Below, Nina Mishkin, director of brand strategy, outlines the findings from a study on AR’s relationship to recall and brand choice. Do I have your attention?. When it comes to planning, buying and...
AdWeek
Instagram: How to Block Someone on Mobile
As people use the Instagram mobile application, they may come across bothersome users they don’t want to interact with. When this happens, they have the option to block those users in order to stop them from being able to see their content or interact with them in the app.
AdWeek
CTV Advertisers Are Foundering Using Linear TV Creative
Connected TV (CTV) promises a whole new way for advertisers to approach their campaign creative. So, why are so many brands still using the strategies and tactics they’ve been using for linear TV?. Based on an exclusive survey of more than 100 U.S. brand marketers conducted by Adweek Branded...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “This content isn’t available” On Facebook?
While scrolling through your Facebook feed or trying to open a shared post, you might come across the “This content isn’t available” error message. This error could be caused by the privacy settings of the person who published the post or due to the issue on your Facebook app.
