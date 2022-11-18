Read full article on original website
Six months ago, Volkswagen announced its decision to offer both an electric pick-up truck and a rugged off-roader under the Scout name. At the time, Herbert Diess, then head of Volkswagen, explained that the electrification of the automotive industry offered a historic opportunity for the Volkswagen Group to enter the highly attractive electric pick-up and SUV segment. Volkswagen had not been able to get a foot in the market until recently and therefore did not even offer its Amarok pick-up in North America. A first teaser image now tells us that its new effort to capitalize on the segment with Scout Motors is on the way.
Autoblog
Cummins, Tata Motors team up for hydrogen internal combustion engines
BENGALURU, India — U.S.-listed Cummins Inc said on Monday it has signed an agreement with Indian automaker Tata Motors to develop hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines, fuel cells and battery electric vehicle systems for commercial automobiles in India. Several automakers, including Tata Motors, are aggressively shifting towards greener forms of...
teslarati.com
Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil
According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
Jalopnik
Somehow, The Fisker Ocean Actually Made It to Production
It’s been a few years since Henrik Fisker announced the Fisker Ocean and a full year since production was originally supposed to begin. And yet, against all odds, the Fisker Ocean is officially in production, with the first one rolling off the line today in Graz, Austria. As Bloomberg...
Washington Examiner
Electric vehicle owner learns replacing a tail light costs over $4,000
The owner of a Hummer electric truck was shocked to learn replacing his tail lights is a rather expensive venture. “Had a shocker today,” the owner wrote in a Hummer EV Facebook group. “A new passenger side rear light for the Hummer EV; $4,040 just to buy it.”
ceoworld.biz
Michelin’s Katelyn Berry on the Future of Electric Vehicles
With the coming of a new green era, fossil fuels are poised to go the dinosaur’s way. Soon enough, the combustion automobile engine as we know it will be a thing of the past. Even as hydrogen-powered cars loom on the horizon, electric vehicles (EVs) are currently making inroads into the auto industry that have already wrought a sea change in the marketplace. No matter which fuel eventually powers the evolving fleet of cars, trucks, and buses of the future, they’ll all still be running on tires for a good long while. According to Katelyn Berry, vice president and general manager for Michelin’s North American business-to-consumer portfolio, the future for this emerging breed of transportation is already very much in the works.
The Verge
Lucid gives first look at its luxury Gravity SUV as it begins to deliver cheaper Air Touring EV
Lucid Motors is finally giving a first look at its luxury all-electric Gravity SUV. New images released by the automaker Tuesday show off a spacious three-row interior with dual center seats that have leg rests that can recline and an exterior that features a swooping all-glass roof. Gravity is the...
CAR AND DRIVER
Fiat's Iconic 500 City Car to Return to U.S. in 2024 as an EV
Fiat announced today that its adorable 500 minicar will return to the North America market after a four-year absence. Unlike the previous-generation car, the 500 will be sold here only as the electric 500e. The new 500e is already on sale in Europe and we expect that the North American...
Tesla Rival Fisker's Debut Model Ocean SUV Goes Into Production Today: What Investors Should Know
Thursday could prove to be a redemption of sorts for electric vehicle startup Fisker Inc. FSR as its debut model, the Ocean SUV, goes into production. What Happened: Fisker, founded by former BMW AG BMWYY and Aston Martin sports car design engineer Henrik Fisker, is based out of Los Angeles, California. The company has a partnership with auto parts maker Magna International Inc. MGA, with the latter manufacturing the Ocean SUV at its plant in Graz, Austria.
insideevs.com
Volkswagen's Upcoming Tesla-Rivaling Project Trinity Under Review
Volkswagen aims to build a new factory to produce its upcoming Project Trinity flagship sedan. The goal is to spend some $1.8 billion to begin construction in Wolfsburg in the spring of 2023 in order to launch the new factory by 2026, which would help the automaker produce EVs as efficiently as Tesla. Now, the project plans are reportedly under review.
msn.com
Toyota reportedly considers hitting the reset button on its EV transition
Toyota may have finally announced an electric vehicle strategy last year, but new reporting suggests that the automaker could be headed back to the drawing board. According to Reuters sources, an internal group at Toyota is tasked with working out plans to improve its current e-TNGA flexible EV platform or for developing a new EV architecture.
MotorTrend Magazine
New Patents Hint That Volkswagen ID5 and ID6 EVs Might Come to U.S.
The U.S.-market 2023 Volkswagen ID4 is a solid all-rounder of a compact electric SUV, offering rear- or all-wheel-drive, a comfortable interior, and just enough performance to keep you moving down the highway. It's a very calculated package, and not one meant for pure performance. VW is a family brand first, but even then, the ID4 only goes so far.
How Do You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle (EV)?
Here's a look at the proper steps and safety concerns you need to know when attempting to jump start an electric vehicle (EV). The post How Do You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle (EV)? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Stellantis Plans Electric Version Of Fiat Minicar In US: Report
Stellantis NV STLA owned car brand, Fiat, is planning to launch an electric version of its urban minicar, the 500e, in 2024 back to North America. The Fiat 500e was the third best-seller in the region through September, the report cited researcher Jato Dynamics. The Fiat 500e, Bloomberg reported, is...
Only 1 Ford Model Is Available as a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
Many automakers are rushing towards making hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and electric vehicles. Only 1 Ford model is available as a PHEV. The post Only 1 Ford Model Is Available as a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines?
Adding fully electric range to every new internal combustion engine car might just preserve the V8. The post Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
VinFast’s energy division breaks ground on 5 GWh/year battery factory
Energy solutions division VinES – a member of Vingroup alongside VinFast – and Gotion Inc have broken ground on a 34.5 acre LFP battery factory designed with an annual capacity of 5 GWh. That equates to roughly 30 million battery cells per year to support future VinFast EVs.
