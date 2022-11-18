ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AdWeek

Instagram: How to Block Someone on Mobile

As people use the Instagram mobile application, they may come across bothersome users they don’t want to interact with. When this happens, they have the option to block those users in order to stop them from being able to see their content or interact with them in the app.
AdWeek

Why Newsletters Are Thriving on LinkedIn as Meta, Twitter Abandon Them

Newsletters have proven to be a tough sector to crack for social platforms, as Meta pulled the plug on its Bulletin off-platform newsletter offering last month, and turmoil-filled Twitter reportedly followed suit shortly thereafter. One platform, however, has seemingly cracked the code of working newsletters into its efforts: LinkedIn. “Professionals...
AdWeek

Livestream Shopping Delivers for Both Brands and Creators

Amazon Live taps into the power of influencers, ecommerce and live video to deliver personalized and engaging livestream shopping experiences for the masses. Marketers from Amazon Live, 23andMe and influencer Nicole Mejia sat down with Adweek’s director of audience engagement Jess Zafarris during our Elevate: Future of Shopping event to dive into what live shopping means for the retail landscape and how this new way of buying not only entertains but educates and engages consumers of all ages.
techaiapp.com

What could a world without Twitter look like?

After another chaotic week of mass staff departures and policy reversals, Twitter’s future seems highly uncertain, with users—and everybody else—increasingly asking one question: What would a world without the so-called bird app even look like?. With about 237 million daily visitors at the last count in late...
WASHINGTON STATE
pethelpful.com

Gorgeous Couple Includes Cat in Fall Photos and the Pics Are Perfect

Sometimes you just see a couple who is so attractive and you can't help but feel a bit jealous. Well, add an equally attractive cat to this mix and you can't help but want to either cry or else copy this whole idea. Tiktok user @Blachaz3 had an amazing photoshoot with her partner and her gorgeous cat and these pics are everything.
pethelpful.com

Video of Dachshund's Strutting Around in Raincoats Is Going Viral

Everyone likes to look cute and fashionable. Having a nice appearance does wonders for self confidence, and your outfits play a large part in this. This applies to animals as well, and two dogs are dressed to impress lately in a video that is going viral for all the right reasons.
AdWeek

Adweek Podcast: Behind the Scenes at Europe's Brandweek and Social Media Week Events

In this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller is joined by some of Adweek’s Europe team, brand editor Rebecca Stewart and creative editor Brittaney Kiefer. With Europe’s run of Social Media Week and Brandweek officially over, Stewart and Kiefer discuss the year’s worth of work behind the event, intentions behind themes and speakers, and general thoughts on programming.
CNET

Facebook Removing Religious Views, Sexuality and Political Affiliation From Profiles

Facebook will get rid of contact and basic information from users' profiles, the company said Thursday. Such information includes the "interested in" field, which lets users fill in their sexuality, political affiliation and address, and the "religious views" field. Emil Vasquez, a Meta spokesperson, told Gizmodo that the change was...
Vice

RIP Twitter

In a lot of ways, I relate to Elon Musk. But in plenty of other ways, he is, of course, totally unrelatable. He is a billionaire; I have a bad credit score. He is an uggo; I am hot. He is really bad at posting on Twitter; I am good at posting on Twitter (a useless skill). But, like Elon, I, too, approach all situations thinking, "I can improve this! I can make things better! You know who can make this better? Me! Because I am very smart and important", and subsequently, without exception make things exponentially, catastrophically worse. I was planning on tweeting that joke, but there's no point really, because Elon has wrecked Twitter and now it's going to die.
Parade

Drew Barrymore Gives a Glimpse into the Realistic Photos on Her Camera Roll

Drew Barrymore just got very real with her fans. The actress took to TikTok to give fans a glimpse inside her secret camera roll–a trend taking over the social media app. In the trend, people write text over the video that reads, "Hackers: 'send us 10k or we'll leak your camera roll,'" then it quickly cuts to ridiculous images that a person saves on their phone, and now we're getting to see inside Barrymore's!
wealthinsidermag.com

Mitchell Moore is Helping Brands Monetize Social Media – And You’re Invited!

It’s no news that social media has become the go-to channel for making money. People have made millions off their Twitter or Instagram accounts, and it’s easy to see why. In the past decade, people have become increasingly dependent on their phones and other devices to stay connected with friends and family. For example, Facebook alone boasts over 2.96 billion monthly active users worldwide, per reports released in the first quarter of 2022! This trend is set to continue for years, making it a lucrative opportunity for entrepreneurs looking for new ways of earning money.

