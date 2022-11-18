In a lot of ways, I relate to Elon Musk. But in plenty of other ways, he is, of course, totally unrelatable. He is a billionaire; I have a bad credit score. He is an uggo; I am hot. He is really bad at posting on Twitter; I am good at posting on Twitter (a useless skill). But, like Elon, I, too, approach all situations thinking, "I can improve this! I can make things better! You know who can make this better? Me! Because I am very smart and important", and subsequently, without exception make things exponentially, catastrophically worse. I was planning on tweeting that joke, but there's no point really, because Elon has wrecked Twitter and now it's going to die.

