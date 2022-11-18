Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Projected to Win Thanksgiving Weekend Box Office Over Strange World
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend box office is setting itself up to be another win for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Disney is poised to dominate Thanksgiving with the release of the animated picture Strange Worlds, along with another week of the Black Panther sequel. Disney fans may have gotten used to seeing new animated projects drop on Disney+, but the theatrical business is booming once again. While Strange Worlds will have an audience in theaters, it's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that's expected to claim the top spot during the Thanksgiving weekend with around $40 million between Wednesday and Sunday.
ComicBook
James Cameron Says Avatar: The Way of Water Was "the Worst Business Case in Movie History"
Avatar: The Way of Water was "the worst business case in movie history" according to James Cameron. In a recent GQ interview, the director explained how much the film would have to make to break even. $2 billion is a staggering number to even think about, but Cameron said, "you have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history." That's the bar to just break even. It's a wild concept to consider on any level. But, when the projects been in development since 2013, that's what you're going to get. During the conversation, the director showed off a single effects shot that had been edited 405 times. This level of detail is kind of worrisome, and also a testament to just how much people power has been thrown at this movie.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn hypes the impending debut of his favorite MCU character ever
In just one week, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special comes to Disney Plus, and the early reactions hint that James Gunn’s long-awaited return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has delivered the goods. It’s only the second Special Presentation after last month’s Werewolf by Night, but given that...
ComicBook
Black Adam Shocking Digital Release Date Announced
The hierarchy of power in the video on demand world is about to change. On Monday, Warner Bros. officially announced the digital and home release dates for Black Adam — and they might not be what some were expecting. Black Adam is set to hit digital platforms on Tuesday, November 22nd, exactly one month after the film initially debuted in theaters. It will then be arriving on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023. This comes after the film has already hit several box office milestones in the month since it first debuted, but is still reportedly banned from being released in China, alongside the fall's other big superhero movie, Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It also comes after current Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has indicated that there will be some experimentation with the release strategies of certain films, instead of trying to shuffle films from theaters to their HBO Max streaming service right away.
ComicBook
The Rock Reacts to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Surpassing Black Adam at the Box Office
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been out in theaters for two weekends now, and it's already earned a lot of money at the box office. In fact, it's helped push Disney to over $3 billion at the box office for the year. Today, it was revealed the movie hit a big milestone by passing $500 million globally. That means the Marvel film has already surpassed DC's Black Adam, which has earned $366.2 million since its release on October 21st. Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has already tweeted about Wakanda Forever's success, but today he called out IGN for revealing that Wakanda Forever has surpassed his movie. Comparing box office scores is quite a common practice, especially for comic book movies that were released so close together, but The Rock isn't a fan of the "competing" post.
wegotthiscovered.com
David Harbour hopes his MCU run atones for the sins of starring in one of the worst comic book movies ever
There’s a huge number of actors in Hollywood that have played two (or more) comic book characters, and in many instances there tends to be a huge gulf in popularity between them, something David Harbour knows all too well. Just like Deadpool helped Ryan Reynolds wash away the stench...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ant-Man 3’ merch reveals new look at a not-very comic-accurate MODOK
It is very hard for those at Marvel Studios to always create totally accurate comic book characters for live-action, and whilst sometimes updates on designs work, many fans want to see the character exactly as they remember them from the pages of their favorites. This is certainly the case with MODOK, and with the release of merchandise from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hitting the shelves, fans aren’t sure what to make of it.
epicstream.com
Thunderbolts Reportedly Introducing 'Evil Superman' as the Villain
A while ago, Marvel Studios officially unveiled the line-up for their upcoming Thunderbolts movie which will include the fan-favorite characters that we met in previous MCU projects. However, the details regarding the villain that they're going to face are still unknown at this point. Now, a new rumor has emerged and it looks like they might be facing a very powerful adversary.
ComicBook
James Cameron Cussed Out Fox Exec Who Asked Him to Make One Major Change to Avatar
Ahead of the debut of 2009's Avatar, filmmaker James Cameron already proved himself to be a master of his craft, earning both critical and financial acclaim over the decades, so when one executive at 20th Century Fox told him he needed to trim the 162-minute run time of Avatar, he didn't hold back on his frustrations. The filmmaker was so confident in his project that he stood up to the executive, offering an expletive-filled rebuttal of just how much of a success his film would be and how, once it was a success, it would be too late for the executive to retract their words.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Reveals Lost Deadpool Movie Killed by Disney-Fox Merger
Before Disney and Fox completed their merger, Ryan Reynolds was lucky enough to star in two Deadpool films and will finally get to finish his trilogy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios will be producing a third Deadpool movie starring Reynolds, and it will also bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. While this film sounds like the best move for the third Deadpool movie, it turns out that before the merger the people behind the first two Deadpool movies had a different idea for a third film. During a recent interview with Big Issue, Reynolds revealed that he, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick wrote a Christmas movie that would star Deadpool, but it was ultimately scrapped due to the merger.
ComicBook
Top Gun: Maverick Release Date on Paramount+ Announced
Top Gun: Maverick was the breakout hit movie of 2022, and fans will soon get the opportunity to stream it from the comfort of their homes on Paramount+. After more than 20 years, Tom Cruise returned to the role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell for Top Gun: Maverick. The original Top Gun was one of Tom Cruise's early successes in Hollywood, showing he could headline an action-packed popcorn flick. Even with theaters still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, Top Gun: Maverick was a juggernaut at the box office, even besting Spider-Man: No Way Home during the Labor Day weekend. Paramount+ will soon add Top Gun: Maverick to its catalog of subscribers.
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Share Anthony Mackie's Movie Star Criticism After Quentin Tarantino's Recent Comments
Marvel fans are remembering Anthony Mackie's comments about movie stars after Quentin Tarantino criticized the MCU. In some comments on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, the director claimed that the Marvel stars weren't "movie stars" and instead, the characters they play were the real headliners for these features. (Interesting timing with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever playing out the way it did, despite being a bit of an anomaly…) So, with the Internet being forever, it was only minutes before Mackie saying basically the same thing was trending. Because this is social media, and what most people are here for is cat videos and such, none of this will be settled. But, you can catch the best responses down below!
ComicBook
Star Wars: Solo Writer Still Hopes for Sequel for One Big Reason
When Solo: A Star Wars Story landed in theaters in May of 2018, it didn't make the impact that other Star Wars films made, seemingly squandering all hope of a sequel being developed, though co-writer Jon Kasdan is still open to returning to the character for a follow-up. One of the biggest reasons he'd like to return is because Alden Ehrenreich was tasked with embodying Solo at a developmental time in his life, while a sequel would allow him to more fully embrace all the elements of the figure that fans have loved for decades in various mediums.
ComicBook
The Flash Movie Editor Reveals Why DC Film Is "Worth the Wait"
After years upon years of being in the works, The Flash movie is currently on track to be released next year, bringing the journey of DC's Scarlet Speedster to the big screen. The film has already had a fair amount of anticipation and speculation surrounding it, between the return of Michael Keaton's take on Bruce Wayne / Batman, and the film's overall place in the ever-evolving DC universe. A brief teaser trailer during last year's DC FanDome teased exactly what the film has in store, including the revelation that franchise star Ezra Miller will be playing two incarnations of Barry Allen in the film — and according to the film's editor, Paul Machliss, the technology used to bring that to life could be part of the reason why the film has more recently been delayed.
ComicBook
Top Gun: Maverick Producer Admits Everyone Threw Up When Filming Jet Scenes
Top Gun: Maverick was released earlier this year and was a huge hit at the box office. The long-awaited Tom Cruise sequel is currently the highest-grossing movie of the year, passing $1 billion worldwide and recently becoming the fifth highest-grossing movie ever domestically. Earlier this month, the movie was finally released on Blu-ray with a whole lot of exciting special features to enjoy. The filmmakers are probably quite relieved by the movie's success considering some of the difficulties that went into the production. Recently, director Joseph Kosinski was joined by producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Miles Teller (Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw), and Jennifer Connelly (Penny Benjamin) for an awards season panel hosted by Deadline. During the conversation, it was revealed that everyone got sick while filming the jet scenes.
wegotthiscovered.com
Blumhouse boss blown away by the fan reaction to monstrous mega-studio announcement
Earlier this week horror fans were in a tizzy over the announcement that two horror movie heavy weights, James Wan and Jason Blum were joining forces to create one monstrous mega horror studio. Blum said he was blown away by the love from fans. The move would merge Wan’s Atomic...
MCU Phase 6 and 7 titles might have leaked, including the MCU’s X-Men reboot
Marvel made it clear where the current Avengers story is heading at two major events this year. At Comic-Con, Marvel revealed the MCU Phase 5 titles and three pivotal Phase 6 projects: Fantastic Four, Avengers 5, and Avengers 6. It also said the current saga is called the Multiverse Saga, and will end with Secret Wars. But Marvel did not provide many Phase 6 details and wouldn’t even touch on Phase 7, which rumors say could include the MCU’s X-Men reboot.
ComicBook
Marvel's Blade Reboot Reportedly Darker Than Other MCU Movies
Blade is heading into uncharted territory. Monday, it was widely reported the upcoming reboot from Marvel Studios found its new director in Yann Demange. Coupled with those reports was the idea that the Burbank-based production house wanted to pivot tone, making the production one of the franchise's darkest outings yet.
ComicBook
Quentin Tarantino Calls Out Marvel-ization of Hollywood, Says Actors in Marvel Films Are Not Movie Stars
Quentin Tarantino is firing some big shots at Marvel Studios and its Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. In a new podcast interview, Tarantino took on what he calls "the Marvel-ization of Hollywood movies," and once again re-iterated just how much "I don't love them." He then went on to criticize the actors who bring the MCU to life, saying in no uncertain terms that "they're not movie stars," in the traditional sense as he understands it. All of this is sure to go over well with Marvel fans – especially on the heels of a release like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever...
wegotthiscovered.com
The remake of an all-time action classic finally escaping 15 years in development hell hardly sets the world alight
The longer any remake or reboot spends in development hell, the less likely it is to actually happen. However, there’s clearly something in the water seeing as the long-gestating Escape from New York do-over has finally landed a creative team, which came not too long after the cursed Red Sonja V2.0 shocked everyone by actually making it in front of cameras.
