Vernon County, WI

One person injured in snow skid crash; narrowly misses school bus

By Sam Shilts
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago

TOWN OF GREENWOOD, Wis. (WKBT) — One person is injured after a vehicle slid through an intersection, narrowly missing a school bus.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff, on Tuesday morning, 46-year-old Charles Schuster from Menomonee Falls began to skid on County Highway EE as he tried to slow down for an intersection on State Highway 80. Authorities claim Schuster — heading west– slid through the stop sign and missed striking a school bus heading north on State Highway 80.

A southbound vehicle on State Highway 80, driven by 46-year-old Kimberly Darcy-Liska, struck the rear of Schuster’s vehicle, according to Vernon County’s release. Schuster’s vehicle entered a ditch and hit a road sign.

Darcy-Liska suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Schuster denied any injuries, according to Vernon County.

Hillsboro Fire Department, Hillsboro Ambulance and Petersen Wrecker Service assisted Vernon County on scene.

