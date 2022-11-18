Local COVID numbers down again

Crawford County’s coronavirus cases continue to drop.

Only 15 new cases were reported by the Crawford County Health Department last week. This included one case related to an unspecified outbreak.

The latest cases include an infant girl, a young boy and two young girls, a teenage girl, two women in their 20s, a man in his 30s, three women in their 40s, a woman in her 50s, a man and woman in their 60s and a woman in her 70s.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is following up with the positive individuals.

A total of 7,253 cases have been reported here officially since the start of the pandemic. Seventy-six county residents have died of the disease.

Statewide, more than 3.8 million cases have been reported since March 2020, with more than 40,000 deaths.