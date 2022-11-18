ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinson Daily News

Local COVID numbers down again

By By Randy Harrison
Robinson Daily News
Robinson Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Acpqj_0jFt44tQ00

Crawford County’s coronavirus cases continue to drop.
Only 15 new cases were reported by the Crawford County Health Department last week. This included one case related to an unspecified outbreak.
The latest cases include an infant girl, a young boy and two young girls, a teenage girl, two women in their 20s, a man in his 30s, three women in their 40s, a woman in her 50s, a man and woman in their 60s and a woman in her 70s.
The Illinois Department of Public Health is following up with the positive individuals.
A total of 7,253 cases have been reported here officially since the start of the pandemic. Seventy-six county residents have died of the disease.
Statewide, more than 3.8 million cases have been reported since March 2020, with more than 40,000 deaths.

Comments / 0

Related
terrehautenews.net

Terre Haute Prepared for Continued Population Decline.

The City of Terre Haute has made a commitment to population decline. Local leaders have placed all their bets on tourism and taxation to potentially offset the continued exodus of residents from Terre Haute. The Bureau of Labor Statistics has shown the steady, drip, drip, drip, of jobs and the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (11/21)

Michael Foote, 39, of Princeton, was arrested on a charge of distributing harmful material to minors. Bond was set at $2,500. Christian Irvin, 25, of Washington, was arrested for Strangulation and Domestic Battery. No bond set. Primitivo Ramirez, 23, of Washington, was arrested on 2 counts of Domestic Battery. No...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Effingham Radio

City Of Effingham Announces Road Closure Starting Today

The City of Effingham has announced that Althoff Drive will be closed at the intersection with Technology Drive starting today, November 21, for the installation of a sewer line. B&T will be connecting the sewer line to a manhole in the road. Motorists are asked to use Willenborg Street as...
EFFINGHAM, IL
WTHI

Tanoos is one step closer to having his record expunged

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The state has filed its response to an expungement request from a former Vigo County school superintendent. In a filing on Monday, the state says it finds no reason the court cannot approve Danny Tanoos's request. The state says the request appears to meet all...
WTHI

Crews respond to four different fires in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday, the Terre Haute Fire Department responded to four different fires. All four fires happened within a span of 10 hours, with the last two fires happening within 20 minutes of one another. Chief Bill Berry with the Terre Haute Fire Department says there...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Don’t leave your car warming up, unattended

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Law enforcement is reminding you not to be a victim of car theft this winter. In the colder months, drivers are more likely to leave their car warming up unattended. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said last year, from October to November 18th, there were 17 reported car thefts. In […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Infant and Toddler Killed in Trailer Fire in Clay County

On Wednesday November 16, 2022 at or around 8:32 pm the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls of a structure fire in Northview Country Estates which is located at 3805 W SR 340 in Clay County Indiana. One caller indicated that as she looked out of her window she noticed flames in her neighbor’s home while the others reiterated that the trailer was fully engulfed with flames coming out of the roof.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Identities, cause of death released in Clay Co. fatal fire

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials have identified the two children who died in a trailer fire at Northview Country Estates in Clay County on Wednesday. According to Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden, the fire resulted in the death of 3-year-old Athena Holdbrook, and 3-month-old Aries Romine. An autopsy revealed the cause of death for both […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Joint investigation leads to two arrests in Sullivan Co.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A joint investigation between the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Department of Child Service led to the arrest of two. On November 15th, Desirae Bailey was taken into custody for two counts of child neglect and is being held on bond at the Sullivan County Jail. On November […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

500 LB grill returned to German Oberlander Club

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A little over a week after a 500-pound grill went missing from the German Oberlander Club in Terre Haute, the grill has been recovered. According to Terre Haute Police, the club received information about the grill’s location Monday morning. Police investigated the tip and were led to a property in […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Shelbyville woman accused of urinating on officers

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville woman is facing several charges accusing her of, among other things, urinating on police officers. Hannah Strode, 27, is charged with four counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and one count each of aggravated assault and domestic battery with a prior conviction. The latter two charges accuse […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
WCIA

Effingham Police: Three arrested after shots fired

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people were arrested in Effingham earlier this week after police officials said they were found with a gun inside a home at the reported location of shots being fired. The arrests happened late Wednesday night on Third Street near Market Avenue. Officers responded to that area and obtained a search […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
14news.com

Large fire breaks out in Princeton causing heavy smoke

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Several pictures and videos show a large fire with heavy smoke late Saturday morning in Princeton. We haven’t been able to get any information from officials, but viewers who sent us video say it was on Kensington Drive behind Walgreens. In video from Kyle Garrett,...
PRINCETON, IN
WTHI

Lengthy standoff situation ends in an arrest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man is in custody after a two hour standoff in Terre Haute on Thursday. Before Thursday's standoff, the Terre Haute Police Department says 40-year-old Anthony W. Cheeseman, who was on home detention for drug charges, had cut off his ankle bracelet and fled his home.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Robinson Daily News

Robinson Daily News

Robinson, IL
1K+
Followers
990
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

302 S. Cross St., Robinson, IL 62454 (618) 544-2101

 https://roblawnews.com/robinson

Comments / 0

Community Policy