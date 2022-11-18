Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
SheKnows
The Bold and the Beautiful
From Monday, November 21 through Friday, November 25, two very special folks arrive for a visit. Meanwhile, Bill finds out that there are still people around who are willing to stand up to him — or at least one person. Oh, and there’s a little wedding you may have heard something about happening over at the Forrester estate. But whether or not it’ll result in an actual marriage, only time will tell…
Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost
Always in our hearts. Hollywood mourned the loss of icons such as Betty White and John Madden in the final days of 2021 — and unfortunately, 2022 also came with celebrity deaths that have fans reeling. The sports world lost a football great in Dan Reeves who passed away on January 1. The 77-year-old Georgia […]
Jhené Aiko gives birth to second baby, her first with Big Sean
Jhené Aiko has given birth to her second child, her first with Big Sean. “11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙,” she captioned an Instagram carousel Friday showing the family of three in the delivery room of a hospital. “After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙.” Sean also gushed over the newborn, posting similar pictures to his own account and writing, “After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could...
Watch: Ciara Dances with Chris Brown in Michael Jackson Tribute Video
Ciara is paying homage to Michael Jackson. In honor of the 40th anniversary of Thriller, Ciara takes fans inside the dance studio as she recreates some of Jackson’s famous moves. She channels the hip thrusts and fancy footwork he did in live performances of “Billie Jean,” along with some of the signature choreography from the iconic “Thriller” video. “MJ thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all!” she writes in the caption accompanying the black-and-white video that shows her dressed like the King of Pop in a black jacket and pants, white socks, black loafers and a top hat.
"Dancing With The Stars" Crowned Their New Champion Last Night, And Twitter Is Totally Divided About It
It looks like the heat went from the dance floor to the keyboard.
bravotv.com
Kandi Burruss' Daughter Blaze Tucker Had a Magical Rainbow 3rd Birthday Party
You've got to see the incredible bash The Real Housewives of Atlanta mom threw for her youngest child. Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta know that Kandi Burruss' party-throwing skills are top tier, and when it comes to her three kids — Riley, Ace, and Blaze — that sentiment definitely rings true. From Riley's epic 19th birthday brunch to Ace's superhero-themed bash, the proud mom has pulled out all the stops to celebrate her kids over the years.
BET
Congratulations!: Jhené Aiko And Big Sean Announce The Birth Of Their Baby Boy With Heartwarming Photos
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are proud parents of a baby boy! The couple announced the birth of their first child together on Friday (Nov. 18) with heartfelt photos. "After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came, my baby Yoda, my Sani," the mom happily captioned a series of Instagram photos that documented the arrival of baby Noah Hasani.
hiphop-n-more.com
New Video: Jeezy – ‘MJ Jeezy’
Fans have been enjoying Jeezy and DJ Drama’s new project SNOFALL and are calling it the Atlana rapper’s best work in a long time. Since the release of the new album, Snow has been steadily dropping music videos for cuts form it. First he shared ‘Put The Mink Down‘ with 42 Dugg and then he put out the ‘King’s Crown‘ video. Now, he follows both of them up and gives ‘MJ Jeezy’ the visual treatment.
'Spirited' Review: Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds' 'Christmas Carol' Musical
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell take on 'A Christmas Carol' in the movie musical 'Spirited.'
HipHopDX.com
GloRilla’s Thanksgiving Is Ruined: ‘I Just Found Out Ham Is Pork’
GloRilla has shared — at the risk of being ridiculed — a recent discovery that she believes threatens the fate of her Thanksgiving dinner. Ahead of opening up about what she just found out, GloRilla admitted that she expected fans to mock the fact that she apparently didn’t know ham was a pork product. She said she stopped eating pork about five months ago.
Zach Wilson Reminds Jay Williams of a Spoiled Child
Jay Williams does not think highly of Zach Wilson's attitude after yesterday's loss.
'Monday Night Football' Does an Incredible 'Full House' Animation
Monday Night Football's "Full House" animation was fantastic.
Kyle Brandt's Kirk Cousins Impersonation is Tremendous
Kyle Brandt has done it again.
