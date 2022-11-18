Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Qatar World Cup 2022: U.S. President Joe Biden makes special phone call to players before USMNT vs. Wales game
The United States men's national team are preparing for their World Cup opener against Wales on Monday, and over the weekend the team received a special message of encouragement from President Joe Biden. The 46th President of the United States called coach Gregg Berhalter and the team on Friday night at approximately 11:30 p.m. local time as they were in what looked to be a large room at their hotel in Qatar.
Why was Ecuador’s World Cup opener vs. Qatar ruled out?
An unusual offside call delayed the opening goal of the World Cup, as Ecuador’s third-minute opening goal against Qatar was called back. A Pervis Estupiñán free kick from near midfield drew Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb off his line for an attempted punch, but Félix Torres got his head to the service first. Chaos ensued, with the ball bouncing amid hesitant players from both sides. Al-Sheeb retreated to his line, while Michael Estrada kept the play alive with a second header. That guided the ball towards Torres, who went for an acrobatic volley. Torres didn’t get good contact on the ball, but he...
NBC Sports
Which Country Has Won the Most World Cups?
One of the most prestigious trophies in all of sports will be up for grabs in Qatar this year. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is on the horizon and soon, 32 teams from around the globe will be competing for the chance to lift the infamous trophy in December. Let’s...
BBC
World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break
The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
2022 World Cup: Where To Watch Senegal vs Netherlands
The two favourites to go through in group A will take on each other in their opening game of the Qatar World Cup.
What Australia-France told us about the defending champions
After winning their first 2022 FIFA World Cup game, France has answered a lot of questions that skeptics have been asking with each new headline featuring another French superstar out due to injury. With their dominant win over Australia, the match offers some telling details about the defending World Cup champs. 1. Injuries, so far, Read more... The post What Australia-France told us about the defending champions appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
2022 World Cup Newsletter: Lionel Messi and Argentina suffer World Cup upset for the ages; what now for USMNT?
If you're bummed about USMNT's draw to Wales yesterday, fret not. It could be worse. You could be from Argentina, who suffered an upset for the ages. I'm Mike Goodman, and this is the Golazo Starting XI newsletter. While you were waking up still processing what happened to the United States men's national team, you missed the upset of the tournament so far as Saudi Arabia shocked the world with a 2-1, come-from-behind win over Lionel Messi and heavyweights Argentina.
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Summary: Day Two - England 6-2 Iran, Netherlands 2-0 Senegal, Wales 1-1 USA
A summary of day two for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 where England open their campaign against Iran, a Mane-less Senegal face Virgil Van Dijk’s Holland, and USA take on Wales.
Ronaldo wanted to be centre-stage but now has to head for the exit door | Jonathan Wilson
The striker is right in saying that Manchester United have made mistakes but the club’s worst error was to re-sign him
BBC
'Magnificent' Foden needs to change position for England
Phil Foden's role with England needs to become more defined if he is to show his "magnificent talent", according to BBC pundits. On a Stars of the World Cup episode of Match of the Day: Top 10, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards shower praise on the Manchester City forward, but suggest England boss Gareth Southgate has not yet found the way to unlock his talent.
BBC
Transfer news: Man Utd line up bumper contract for Garnacho
Manchester United are close to handing Alejandro Garnacho, 18, a new £50,00-a-week contract. (Daily Star, external) Meanwhile, Austria forward Marko Arnautovic is content to have rejected repeated approaches from the Red Devils in the summer - although his family wanted him to move from Bologna. (Laola1 - in Austrian, external)
BBC
Ireland: Head coach Andy Farrell says team still have 'a lot to do' ahead of World Cup
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says his team still have "a lot to do" ahead of next year's World Cup despite the excellent 2022 they have enjoyed. Saturday night's home victory over Australia made it a hat-trick of Autumn Series wins that started by them beating world champions South Africa.
Soccer-After long journey Canada's Herdman has arrived
DOHA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Back in the World Cup for just the second time and first in 36 years, Canada arrive in Qatar as the designated underdog - a role coach John Herdman knows all too well having played the part his entire career.
Leader of Argentina’s Mothers of the Plaza dies at 93
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Hebe de Bonafini, who became a human rights campaigner when her two sons were arrested and disappeared under Argentina’s military dictatorship, died Sunday, her family and authorities reported. She was 93. The death was confirmed by her only surviving child, Alejandra, who expressed...
FIFA revenue hits $7.5B for current World Cup period
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA earned record revenues of $7.5 billion in the four years of commercial deals tied to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the governing body of soccer said Sunday. The last three sponsors — two American and one from the Middle East — were announced...
Italian premier presents economic measures on energy, family
ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni presented the government’s first economic policy initiatives Tuesday, announcing 21 billion euros in budget tweaks that would be used to help industry and families cope with soaring energy prices, as well as measures to incentivize couples to have more children and businesses to hire more women. The budget modifications show a clear political shift, doing away with a basic income and a decade-old pension reform that Meloni and her right-wing allies have long attacked while coming up with new measures to promote Italy’s perennially low birth rate. Most of the money was earmarked to maintain campaign promises to offer further help to families and businesses coping with a surge in energy costs, and was on top of more than 60 billion euros already pledged by the previous government of Mario Draghi. Meloni said the “courageous” and clearly political choices focused on two main priorities: helping Italian industry grow despite the energy crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and socio-economic initiatives for low-income families.
Brazil are a powerhouse but political divides may derail Tite’s swan song | Jonathan Liew
The stakes are high for the Seleção as a fractured country’s future might just begin to be mended if they win a sixth title
CNBC
Last minute objections threaten historic UN climate deal
A last-minute fight over emissions-cutting and the overall climate change goal is delaying a potentially historic climate deal. The draft deal would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries' carbon pollution. A meeting to approve an overall agreement has been...
Finland plans to start building a fence on Russian border next year
Finland, one of the few NATO countries sharing a border with Russia, has announced a proposal to spend 139 million euros ($143 million) on building barrier fences on its eastern border with Russia in 2023, the Finnish Border Guard said Friday.
100M euros pledged to Moldova, hit hard by war in Ukraine
PARIS (AP) — Diplomats are drumming up money and other support Monday for Europe’s poorest country, Moldova, which is suffering massive blackouts, heavy refugee flows and potential security threats from the war in neighboring Ukraine. Monday’s international aid conference in Paris is aimed at “concrete and immediate assistance” for the land-locked former Soviet republic, according to the French Foreign Ministry. Two previous conferences for Moldova this year raised hundreds of millions of euros, but as the war drags on, its needs are growing. “This international support is all the more important as Moldova is currently facing an unprecedented energy crisis which, with the approach of winter, poses a risk of a humanitarian crisis for the Moldovan population,” the ministry said. Broad blackouts temporarily hit more than a half-dozen Moldovan cities last week as the Russian military pounded infrastructure targets across Ukraine. Moldova’s Soviet-era energy systems remain interconnected Ukraine, which is why the Russian missile barrage triggered the automatic shutdown of a supply line.
Comments / 0