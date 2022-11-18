ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

Dinner for 6,500: NJ to host record gathering for growing Chabad Jewish movement

By Deena Yellin, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 4 days ago

Amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine, the relentless bombing around Rabbi Avraham Wolff often felt unbearable.

But Wolff, chief rabbi of Odessa and Southern Ukraine, worked single-mindedly to get his community through it safely, delivering food to the elderly and helping to evacuate scores to Israel and other parts of Europe.

What kept him going through those anxiety-filled days, he said, was a dream of attending the annual conference of Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries set to culminate this weekend in New Jersey with a record-setting gathering.

Wolff's dream came true this week as he joined some 6,500 rabbis and lay leaders of the Hasidic Jewish movement who traveled from the far reaches of the globe for the meeting. The conference will end with a gala dinner in Edison on Sunday.

Story continues after gallery.

"I can finally stand together with thousands of my colleagues from throughout the world," he told The Record and NorthJersey.com on Thursday. "I'll continue to pray that the Creator will give me and my friends strength to continue our mission to spread light and make this world a brighter, better place."

The gathering is a reunion of sorts, where Chabad representatives from every U.S. state and over 100 countries meet for five days of networking, learning and sharing ideas so they can return home rejuvenated.

Chabad is a movement of Orthodox Judaism founded 250 years ago that emphasizes Torah study, the joy of religious life and outreach to other Jews. In an era when many organized religions are in decline , the group has seen rapid growth in recent years. Chabad now operates 3,500 educational, religious and social service centers around the world, with new ones cropping up each year, said Rabbi Motti Seligson, a spokesman.

The efforts are typically spearheaded by husband-and-wife teams who run Chabad Houses on college campuses and in destinations around the world. Their work includes education, community building, countering stereotypes, and support for the broader community. The idea is to be a welcoming "home away from home" for students, travelers and community members.

In the past year, more than 120 couples have joined the ranks, opening outposts in places like Zambia, Bermuda and the Canary Islands, said Seligson.

Much of this week's conference has taken place at Chabad's international headquarters in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, but the finale will be Sunday's New Jersey gala, in what will likely be the region's largest sit-down dinner in recent history.

"After two years of hosting scaled-down events due to the pandemic, this year's conference is breaking attendance records," Seligson said.

Debate: Free speech or hate speech? Clifton candidate's comments on Middle East may sway election

A race to the extremes: Younger Jews are increasingly either Nones or ultra-Orthodox

The participants are mostly bearded men in black suits and hats who flew in from such far-flung locations as South Korea, Iceland, Vietnam and Mumbai. The female emissaries - the wives of this week's attendants - gathered earlier this year in New York.

The job of the emissary, said Seligson, is to "care for the spiritual and material needs of every Jew and empower them as well as the broader society."

Sometimes, the work includes humanitarian efforts, as it did for Rabbi Wolff and his wife. They earned acclaim for aiding hundreds of people in Ukraine and evacuating scores more.

With reports of antisemitic incidents at an all-time high , Chabad works to counter the hostility by instilling pride in the community and normalizing a visible Jewish presence through public events such as Chabad's menorah lightings as well as volunteer efforts, said Seligson.

It's difficult to determine how many followers Chabad has since the movement doesn't require membership and there's no hard data tracking it, but independent research paints a picture of growth.

A 2021 Pew Research survey found involvement in Chabad is broad and increasing, with nearly 40% of American Jews saying they have engaged with the group. Chabad programs are open to Orthodox and non-Orthodox Jews alike.

According to a 2021 survey of U.S. synagogues, the number of Chabad congregations has tripled since 2001 and is the largest network of synagogues today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2elCxP_0jFt3vyH00

The group has faced criticism over the years as well, from those who say some of its members venerate their late leader, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, as a messianic figure in a way that counters Jewish law and tradition.

Referred to as "the Rebbe," Schneerson, who died in 1994, is credited with transforming Chabad into one of the world's most influential Jewish movements. But some say the reverence is over the top, with ubiquitous portraits of Schneerson in every Chabad house and songs that seem to refer to him as the Messiah. Followers, however, say they gain inspiration and strength from his legacy. Many conference attendees traveled to Schneerson's grave in Queens to pray this week.

Part of the movement's allure could be that it provides a non-judgmental atmosphere, while steering clear of politics and focusing primarily on the joy of religious life. Many of its events, from high holiday prayer services to dinners, are free .

The goal is a warm and inclusive atmosphere intended to make Judaism available everywhere, even in the most obscure places , said Mark Rosen, a former Brandeis University professor and lead author of "The Hertog Study: Chabad on Campus," He attributed Chabad's success to several factors including members' passion for helping Jews regardless of their background. "They have interpersonal warmth and caring in abundance," he said. "It's not a job for them, it's a mission.

"I also think the family model with a husband, wife and children makes it a unique experience for those who come because it's a family enterprise."

Sue Fishkoff, who authored "The Rebbe's Army: Inside the World of Chabad-Lubavitch," predicts that the Chabad outreach movement "will continue to grow because it continues to answer a spiritual need..." The number of emissaries is also likely to increase, she added. "Each decade brings a new crop of children of shluchim [Chabad representatives,] most of whom seem to prefer staying in their parents’ profession."

'We need allies': What NJ Jewish leaders want you to do about rising antisemitism

Rabbi Yosef Chaim Kantor, an emissary from Bangkok, Thailand, said this week's conference reminded him of his mission. "It helps me to rededicate myself to those values and gets me energized and reared up from the camaraderie and energy of thousands of my like-minded brothers and colleagues," he said.

Rabbi Mendy Kaminker of Chabad of Hackensack said he felt the power of the assembled emissaries while looking around the crowd. "You can walk around and meet people from everywhere in the world. There's no place that doesn't have a Chabad."

Deena Yellin covers religion for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to her work covering how the spiritual intersects with our daily lives, please subscribe or activate your digital account today .

Email: yellin@northjersey.com

Twitter: @deenayellin

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Dinner for 6,500: NJ to host record gathering for growing Chabad Jewish movement

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Jewish Press

Are Jews A Religion Or A People?

In a night of majestic surprises, The President’s announcement in the state dining room of the White House took the cake. A few hundred Jews stood around celebrating Hanukkah with the special feeling of privilege a White House invitation brings to an American. The President entered, welcomed his guests, and announced he was signing an executive order making antisemitism punishable under the Civil Rights Act. His executive order was meant to protect college students facing antisemitism. The Civil Rights Act doesn’t protect religions, only nations, races, and ethnicities. As someone who was in the room at the time, I can say that we didn’t recognize the significance of President Trump’s order at the moment. It was only later we’d realize the President of the United States had signed an executive order defining Jews as something more than “just a religion.”
The Jewish Press

A Cowardly Antisemitic Attack on a High-Profile Jewish Organization

I have watched the organization I work for, a high-profile Jewish nonprofit*, face a daily onslaught of vicious antisemitic comments since I began there as a writer in 2013, way before Ye burst on the scene as the hateful antisemite he is. The comments imply that our donation program discriminates against children not of the Jewish faith: “Don’t give them your cars, they only help Jewish kids.”
Vice

‘Kanye Was Rite’: Jewish Cemetery Vandalized With Swastikas

More than three dozen headstones at a Jewish cemetery in a Chicago suburb were vandalized over the weekend with messages referencing Nazis and the musician Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, who has gone on a number of antisemitic tirades in recent weeks. Sixteen headstones at the Congregation Am Echod...
WAUKEGAN, IL
stljewishlight.org

Kyrie Irving offers ‘deep apologies’ for antisemitism scandal as Black Hebrew Israelites rally in Brooklyn

(JTA) — Kyrie Irving returned Sunday from an eight-game suspension after again apologizing for promoting an antisemitic film on Twitter. “I just want to offer my deep apologies to all those who were impacted over these last few weeks, specifically my Jewish relatives, my Black relatives, all races and cultures,” Irving said prior to Sunday’s game between his Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies. “Feel like we all felt an impact and I don’t stand for anything close to hate speech or antisemitism or anything that is ‘anti,’ going against the human race.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Grist

Pew poll: 42% of religious Americans pray for the environment

Religious Americans overwhelmingly believe they have a duty to protect the Earth, according to a new poll from the Pew Research Center, with 80 percent saying God entrusted them with that responsibility. The survey also found that 42 percent prayed for the environment in the past year. But that sense...
Vice

Teen Arrested for Synagogue Threats Wanted to ‘Curb Stomp’ LGBTQ People: FBI

Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old teenager for allegedly being behind the threats that forced the FBI to put New Jersey synagogues on high alert last week. The threats were first brought to the public's attention when the FBI office in Newark, New Jersey, issued a broad warning to synagogues in the area on November 3. The warning stated they had “received credible information of a broad threat” and told Jewish people to “take all security precautions to protect your community and facility.”
NEWARK, NJ
Washington Examiner

Asian Americans and the racist lies of the left

America today is obsessed with racial victimhood. From the "mostly peaceful" summer of violence to the attempts to change the date of our nation’s founding, America’s all-consuming racial obsession is clear. Common sense measures like voter ID are decried as " racist ," our police forces are smeared based on lies, and absurd hate hoaxes are gleefully gobbled up by the media in the hopes of sowing division — presumably because genuine instances of racial antagonism in America are actually pretty rare.
The Associated Press

Mothers of LGBTQ children join forces in Latin America

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Fabu Olmedo is so nervous about clubs and restaurants in Paraguay that before a night out she often contacts one to make sure that she’ll be let in and won’t be attacked or harassed. Olmedo doesn’t know if she can go out in public safely becauses daily life is hard for transgender people in the capital, Asunción. Now, a new group of allies in Latin America is trying to make life better by changing minds in this socially conservative and often highly religious region. Founded in 2017, the Latin American Movement of Mothers of LGTB+ Children lobbies governments to eliminate prejudical laws and better enforce existing bans on violence and discrimination. It’s a difficult fight that will require patience and a years of effort but the mothers are working together to help others in their position, and function as a refuge for LGBTQ children whose families are not as supportive.
Ingram Atkinson

Christianity was not the same after the largest pandemic in history

Despite the plague, people were able to rekindle science and rethink the meaning of religion. The plague pandemic influenced humanism by allowing people to acquire the freedom to practice their ideas and not what people in power thought was best. The plague left Europe crippled and it was snatched of its economic development. Ibn al-Wardi, the Arabic historian, writes that “They perfumed their homes with camphor, flowers, and sandal. They wore ruby rings and put onions and sardines together with the daily meal.” This emphasizes that people were desperate and by all means find a way to postpone their inevitable deaths. After the plague subsided, social classes began to take their place in society. Royalty was at the top and peasants at the bottom hence the term feudalism.
BBC

US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US

Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
Morristown Minute

The Origin of Thanksgiving Begins in New Jersey

Thanksgiving in Union, NJ, 1954.Courtesy of Alex Czopek. An alternative to the common Thanksgiving story begins with a New Jersey Congressman in 1789. You may have learned in grade school (if you can remember) of the first Thanksgiving in the Plymouth Colony in October of 1621. That first Thanksgiving is generally accepted as the origin of a long-honored holiday.
ABC News

Indigenous mom leads call to learn about 'Truthsgiving'

An Alaska mom of two is opening up about what she says is the truth about Thanksgiving -- or "Truthsgiving" -- and joining a growing number of outspoken Indigenous community members who want others to know there's more to the Thanksgiving story of 1621 than many American schoolchildren are taught.
ALASKA STATE
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy