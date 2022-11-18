Read full article on original website
How to Loot Fast in Warzone 2
If you are waiting till the holidays to get your hands on the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, there is still a new game out there free to play now with Warzone 2. Warzone 2.0 came out on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, and while there have been some issues with slow download times and social not working, the general reception has been great so far. One big question players have been having revolves around fast looting in the new game.
Messi Warzone 2 Bundle: Price, Contents, How to Get
The Messi Operator Bundle will be available soon for players to purchase in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II, as promised. As unveiled in the recently released Season 1 roadmap, Messi will be one of three big-name footballers getting his own special, limited-time bundle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 during the Modern Warfare II FC event.
How to Carry Three Weapons in Warzone 2
Are you suffering from a serious case of FOMO whenever you come across multiple elite weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone 2? Don't worry, there's a way to get past that and we have a guide to show you how. Your weapon choices in Warzone 2 are crucial as they...
Warzone 2 TikTok Shows Best Way to Unlock the M13B in DMZ
With the launch of DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 1, the all-new M13B assault rifle was released exclusively as the "ultimate reward" that players can earn for diving into the new mode and defeating a certain boss. On paper, extracting with the "Health Hazard" M13B weapon blueprint...
Warzone 2 Stronghold Locations: Where to Find
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, knowing where the Strongholds are scattered around the map can be key to winning battle royale matches as they are the most guaranteed way of securing a custom Loadout. As such, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering where they are and...
How to Check KD in Warzone 2
With the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is finally here, officially kicking off the "next era" of the franchise, that also means it's time for everyone to start fresh once again in the kill-death ratio (KD) department. In a competitive climate in which the terms "skill-based matchmaking (SBMM)"...
How to Add an Enemy to Your Squad in Warzone 2
Fans who were patiently waiting for Warzone 2 to release were met with a plethora of new mechanics to use during their games. One of the most interesting new mechanics players have to work with is the assimilation mechanic, allowing players to switch sides in the middle of battle. Working...
How to Get Apex Legends Catalyst Natural Essence Bundle
Amazon Gaming's exclusive Catalyst bundle for Apex Legends is now available and we have the access guide you need to rock its contents. Amazon Prime members have plenty of perks to enjoy with their membership, but one that seems to be overlooked is the Amazon Gaming service. This service grants members free games and unique in-game items for titles such as Destiny 2, Fall Guys, FIFA 23, and Apex Legends.
Warzone 2 Game Chat Not Working: What is it and How to Fix
Activision's heavily anticipated battle royale, Warzone 2.0 is finally here. The newest Call of Duty is not free of bugs though with a game chat issue bothering fans. Warzone 2.0 released on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, with a fun new proximity chat making the game that much more enjoyable. There have been some issues with the new game chat, and luckily there is a fix.
How to Check KD in Apex Legends
Looking for your KD in Apex Legends, but can't find it? Don't worry, we'll show you how to access that and many more useful stats. Respawn Entertainment recently announced that changes will be coming soon to the skill-based matchmaking system in Apex Legends. For those unaware, systems such as these are typically used to promote a more fair and inviting multiplayer experience during matches. Depending on your recorded stats and gameplay, the system will match you accordingly with other players of around the same level of prowess.
AQ Kills in Warzone 2 Explained
With the introduction of AI combatants in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 shaking things up drastically, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering just what AQ Solder Kills are. In both Battle Royale and DMZ in Warzone 2, AI-controlled enemies inhabit the "massive living world" in Al Mazrah,...
Roaring Moon Evolution, Stats, Location: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Roaring Moon is a Pokémon exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet.
All Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Evolution Items Listed
A list of all the evolution items available in Pokemon Scarlet And Violet.
'Voice Chat May be Recorded to Investigate' Overwatch 2 Explained
Some Overwatch 2 players are reporting that they have received a login message mentioning that their "Voice chat may be recorded to investigate and verify reports of disruptive behavior." For those wondering what this is and why they're receiving it, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about...
Average KD in Warzone 2: What's a Good Kill-Death Ratio?
Now that Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has finally arrived, it's perhaps a great time to recalibrate and reiterate what the average kill-death ratio (KD) is moving forward. In a competitive climate in which the terms "skill-based matchmaking (SBMM)" and "bot lobbies" generate genuine friction among COD players, it is perhaps no surprise that many take their KD ratios very seriously. After all, it is perhaps the clearest point of comparison players can use to weigh their skill in-game to others. Here's a breakdown of what a good kill-death ratio is in Warzone 2.
Apex Legends Dev Says SBMM System 'Will Change' in Coming Months
The skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) system used in Apex Legends will be receiving major changes in the coming months, Respawn Entertainment technical director Samy Duc teased Monday. Continuing to be one of the most hotly debated topics in all of multiplayer gaming is the implementation of SBMM in unranked modes. Although...
Pokemon Violet Exclusive Pokemon: Full List
Pokemon Violet will feature 23 different Pokemon and evolution lines that are version exclusive.
Mei Re-Enabled in Overwatch 2 Season 1 Mid-Cycle Update
After a two-day delay, Blizzard Entertainment has released its mid-cycle update for Overwatch 2 in Season 1, nerfing a handful of heroes as promised, as well as adding Mei back to the lineup. This patch should be a welcome sight for fans of Mei, who has been unavailable in-game for...
Most Wanted Contracts Removed From Warzone 2 to Fix XP Glitch
Most Wanted Contracts have been temporarily disabled in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, Activision announced Monday. The issue pertaining to the Most Wanted Contracts appears to be an XP exploit that became widely used in the early days of the game's launch. As longtime Warzone players are likely well aware...
MW2 DMZ Missions: Full List
Call of Duty has finally released its anticipated DMZ mode and we've got the full mission list for you. For those unaware, DMZ is a unique extraction mode that tasks players with completing certain missions in Al Mazrah in order to receive unique rewards that can be used in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Apart from nabbing worthwhile loot, players will also experience an intriguing overall narrative that serves to expand the Call of Duty lore.
