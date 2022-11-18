ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Club 93.7

Get Plowed by Midland, Michigan’s Funny, Newly Named Snowplows

People have always named their cars "Ole Bessy," "Jimmy" or "Gertrude..." you get the idea. Before 2016 did we, as a society, name industrial-type vehicles and equipment? In my head, "Boaty McBoatface" was the first -- the chosen name for a British Long Range Autosub after a social media contest. They call it "Boaty" for short.
MIDLAND, MI
Club 93.7

Carbon Monoxide Kills Couple in Rochester Hills and Father/Son in Detroit

In less than a week's time, a couple from Rochester Hills and a father and son from Detroit died after being exposed to lethal levels of carbon monoxide. On November 18, a Rochester Hills couple in their mid-70s passed away from carbon monoxide poisoning while in their bed. More than likely they passed away in their sleep. According to Fox 2 Detroit, it's believed that a gas leak from their furnace was the cause. The couple did have a carbon monoxide detector but never put batteries in it.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Club 93.7

Ten Genesee County Bars We Miss Hanging Out at for Thanksgiving

Who remembers partying at these bars on the night before Thanksgiving back in the day?. Times have definitely changed over the last 20 years. Back in the day, the night before Thanksgiving was the biggest bar night of the year. Every bar and nightclub in town would throw a massive party and everywhere was packed. That is definitely not the case nowadays.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Club 93.7

Flint Nostalgia Returns: Delicious Food Back For Limited Run

There's nothing like a fast-food menu item you loved as a kid, making a return. No, I don't mean the 27th return of the McDonald's McRib or Breakfast Bagel. Not Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza (the original was way better). Not the Wendy's Pretzel Pub Burger or even the Starbuck's Eggnog Latte.
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021

Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

It’s a Michigan Thing: The History of Biggby Coffee

So sang the Beatles…but forget the comb. I wake up, get outta bed, and before I hit the bathroom I start a pot of coffee. Gotta have it. That’s what most of us do at home. However, when we’re traveling and we get that urge for coffee, we look for a local coffee shop or drive-thru…and the one that many Michiganders appreciate above ‘em all is Biggby. Why? ‘Cuz Biggby was created right here in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Popular Grand Blanc Mexican Restaurant Opening Second Location

A popular Grand Blanc restaurant will soon be opening a second location. After multiple rumors and speculation, we now know exactly what will be opening in the former Sushi Land restaurant on Hill Road in Flint Township. Spoiler alert, it is not another sushi place. This past September the exterior of the building was repainted. At the time I thought a new sign had been put up. Nope, it was the same old Sushi Land sign.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Club 93.7

Is A Hookah Bar Opening In Grand Blanc Sweetwater Location?

Sweetwater Bar and Grill permanently closed its doors in October of this year. The announcement was made via social media. The post (which has since been taken down on Facebook, but you can see below) mentioned that it was tough to find employees. That did not add up for the employees that suddenly lost their jobs.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Club 93.7

Linden’s Holiday Happening – Everything You Need To Know

Tis' the season for Santa Claus, Christmas lights, and fireworks. Yes, I said fireworks. Fireworks are just one of the very unique things to see and experience at Linden's Holiday Happening. This annual celebration features a lighted parade, family activities, food trucks, frosty fireworks on the Mill Pond, and a visit with good old Saint Nick.
LINDEN, MI
Club 93.7

Fire Destroys Swartz Creek School Employee’s Home

A Swartz Creek family lost everything as their home was completely destroyed by fire on Sunday morning (11/13) in Swartz Creek Estates. Krissy Small is a single mother and works as the GSRP (Great Start Readiness Program) Coordinator for Swartz Creek Community School at the Little Dragons Learning Center on Morrish Rd.
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy