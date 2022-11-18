Read full article on original website
Related
Get Plowed by Midland, Michigan’s Funny, Newly Named Snowplows
People have always named their cars "Ole Bessy," "Jimmy" or "Gertrude..." you get the idea. Before 2016 did we, as a society, name industrial-type vehicles and equipment? In my head, "Boaty McBoatface" was the first -- the chosen name for a British Long Range Autosub after a social media contest. They call it "Boaty" for short.
Santa Will Arrive In Linden, MI During Beloved Frosty Parade & Fireworks
Michigan's holiday season is usually brutally cold which keeps many towns in Genesee County & Mid-Michigan from even thinking about hosting a holiday parade. I mean, we can't all live in Frankenmuth where they have a heated "sleigh" on the weekends for shopping... and those fancy heated sidewalks. When is...
Carbon Monoxide Kills Couple in Rochester Hills and Father/Son in Detroit
In less than a week's time, a couple from Rochester Hills and a father and son from Detroit died after being exposed to lethal levels of carbon monoxide. On November 18, a Rochester Hills couple in their mid-70s passed away from carbon monoxide poisoning while in their bed. More than likely they passed away in their sleep. According to Fox 2 Detroit, it's believed that a gas leak from their furnace was the cause. The couple did have a carbon monoxide detector but never put batteries in it.
Michigan City Among the 10 Best Markets for First-Time Home Buyers
Making the move from renter to homeowner is a huge leap and one Michigan city has landed on the list of the 10 best markets for first-time homebuyers. With more companies offering remote-work options, living where you want to live as opposed to living where you work can open up possibilities for first-time homebuyers.
Ten Genesee County Bars We Miss Hanging Out at for Thanksgiving
Who remembers partying at these bars on the night before Thanksgiving back in the day?. Times have definitely changed over the last 20 years. Back in the day, the night before Thanksgiving was the biggest bar night of the year. Every bar and nightclub in town would throw a massive party and everywhere was packed. That is definitely not the case nowadays.
Frankenmuth Holiday Shopping Is Warmer Now, For Your Pleasure
Frankenmuth, Michigan is widely known for its Little Bavaria and Holiday appeal. Heck, in addition to fantastic Kern's Sausage, Mackinac Fudge Shops and a great brewery, they even have heated sidewalks in part of the city. That's always a plus in a cold Michigan winter. Does Frankenmuth, Michigan have a...
Help Those in Need With a Visit to Grand Blanc’s Santa’s Farm
Santa & Mrs. Claus will once again be making children smile this holiday season when they welcome visitors to their Grand Blanc farm. Not only will they be spreading joy to kids of all ages, but they'll be helping those in need at the same time. Again this year, Santa...
Flint Nostalgia Returns: Delicious Food Back For Limited Run
There's nothing like a fast-food menu item you loved as a kid, making a return. No, I don't mean the 27th return of the McDonald's McRib or Breakfast Bagel. Not Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza (the original was way better). Not the Wendy's Pretzel Pub Burger or even the Starbuck's Eggnog Latte.
Beloved, Iconic Coney Shop Getting A Second Life In Downtown Flint, MI
Flint-Style Coney Island is a really big deal. Arguably the best version of a coney anywhere in the world. "Runny chili-dog" isn't my idea of a good meal. And the Flint-Style Coney has better flavor than most diners or restaurants, too. Must be that Koegel's hot dog inside. What are...
If the Rumors Are True, Costco is Coming to Grand Blanc in 2023
Rumors of Grand Blanc getting a Costco Wholesale store have been circulating for years. Back in September, we told you about one of the many rumors. A man said that while he and his wife were shopping at a Costco somewhere in Michigan, the cashier told them they were planning to put a Costco in Grand Blanc.
Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021
Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
It’s a Michigan Thing: The History of Biggby Coffee
So sang the Beatles…but forget the comb. I wake up, get outta bed, and before I hit the bathroom I start a pot of coffee. Gotta have it. That’s what most of us do at home. However, when we’re traveling and we get that urge for coffee, we look for a local coffee shop or drive-thru…and the one that many Michiganders appreciate above ‘em all is Biggby. Why? ‘Cuz Biggby was created right here in Michigan.
Dangerous Michigan Intersections: Here Are the Worst in Oakland County
In a continuing series, we're looking at the most dangerous intersections throughout the state of Michigan. This time, we'll take a look at the worst intersections in Oakland County. SEE ALSO: Is it Legal to Warm Up Your Car in Your Driveway in Michigan?. Driving in Detroit (and even many...
Grammy Winning Singer Shaggy in Town for Special Event, Then Dines in Fenton
He can't say "It wasn't me" this time, because it was really him. Grammy-winning reggae singer Shaggy, who scored hits with the songs "It Wasn't Me", "Boombastic", "In The Summertime", and "Angel", was spotted out around town this week. Shaggy, born Orville Richard Burrell CD, made his way to Genesee...
Video of Flint Traffic Signal at Street Level Has People Saying WTH?
A TikTok video of a stoplight in Flint has people saying, "What the hell?" TikTok user 1furillostar posted the 8-second clip with the caption, "Only my city" as a tongue-in-cheek nod to the oftentimes quirky things you can see in the Vehicle City. The video shows a string of stoplights...
Popular Grand Blanc Mexican Restaurant Opening Second Location
A popular Grand Blanc restaurant will soon be opening a second location. After multiple rumors and speculation, we now know exactly what will be opening in the former Sushi Land restaurant on Hill Road in Flint Township. Spoiler alert, it is not another sushi place. This past September the exterior of the building was repainted. At the time I thought a new sign had been put up. Nope, it was the same old Sushi Land sign.
Is A Hookah Bar Opening In Grand Blanc Sweetwater Location?
Sweetwater Bar and Grill permanently closed its doors in October of this year. The announcement was made via social media. The post (which has since been taken down on Facebook, but you can see below) mentioned that it was tough to find employees. That did not add up for the employees that suddenly lost their jobs.
Linden’s Holiday Happening – Everything You Need To Know
Tis' the season for Santa Claus, Christmas lights, and fireworks. Yes, I said fireworks. Fireworks are just one of the very unique things to see and experience at Linden's Holiday Happening. This annual celebration features a lighted parade, family activities, food trucks, frosty fireworks on the Mill Pond, and a visit with good old Saint Nick.
Fire Destroys Swartz Creek School Employee’s Home
A Swartz Creek family lost everything as their home was completely destroyed by fire on Sunday morning (11/13) in Swartz Creek Estates. Krissy Small is a single mother and works as the GSRP (Great Start Readiness Program) Coordinator for Swartz Creek Community School at the Little Dragons Learning Center on Morrish Rd.
Club 93.7
Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0