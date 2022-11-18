Kohls has your holiday shopping savings hacks

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Kohls Black Friday sales are starting this weekend on Sunday, November 20 and will continue till Friday, November 25.

If you’re interested in the upcoming sales, make sure to use this list as your guide.

And don’t forget to use that Kohls cash!

Kohls Black Friday Events

Black Friday Week

During Black Friday Week , you can take advantage of Kohls discounts and deals for the entire week of November 20 through November 25.

Black Friday Week starts at 1:01 a.m. online and 9:00 a.m. in store, lasting the duration of the week.

Black Friday Flash Steals

Then there’s Black Friday Flash Steals that starts Thursday, November 24 at 1:01 a.m. on Kohls.com and in store Friday, November 25 at 6:00 a.m., while supplies last.

Kohls will be giving more than $1 million in prizes to shoppers on Black Friday through its TGIBF! (Thank God It’s Black Friday!) Sweepstakes.

The first 200 Kohl’s customers at each store will have the chance to win one of thousands of prizes available.

Those prizes range from a family trip to LEGOLANDⓇ, to prizes from top brands including Shark, Ninja, Cuisinart, and Samsonite. Sephora at Kohl’s gift cards and Kohl’s Cash will also be included in the prizes.

Earn Kohl’s Cash

Don’t forget your Kohl’s cash this Black Friday! Not only can you redeem your current Kohl’s cash, but you can earn even more by shopping this Black Friday.

During this week, you’ll be able to earn $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent. Some items like select Ninja kitchen appliances, and Shark steam mops will earn you a $30 Kohls cash coupon.

You’ll then be able to then use those $15 or $30 coupons from November 26 through December 7.

You’ll also be able to take an extra 15 percent off your purchase online and in-store.

