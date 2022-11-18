ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Kohls has your holiday shopping savings hacks

By Megan Hatch
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cY4C7_0jFt1QsI00

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Kohls Black Friday sales are starting this weekend on Sunday, November 20 and will continue till Friday, November 25.

If you’re interested in the upcoming sales, make sure to use this list as your guide.

And don’t forget to use that Kohls cash!

Kohls Black Friday Events

Black Friday Week

During Black Friday Week , you can take advantage of Kohls discounts and deals for the entire week of November 20 through November 25.

Black Friday Week starts at 1:01 a.m. online and 9:00 a.m. in store, lasting the duration of the week.

Black Friday Flash Steals

Then there’s Black Friday Flash Steals that starts Thursday, November 24 at 1:01 a.m. on Kohls.com and in store Friday, November 25 at 6:00 a.m., while supplies last.

Kohls will be giving more than $1 million in prizes to shoppers on Black Friday through its TGIBF! (Thank God It’s Black Friday!) Sweepstakes.

The first 200 Kohl’s customers at each store will have the chance to win one of thousands of prizes available.

Those prizes range from a family trip to LEGOLANDⓇ, to prizes from top brands including Shark, Ninja, Cuisinart, and Samsonite. Sephora at Kohl’s gift cards and Kohl’s Cash will also be included in the prizes.

Earn Kohl’s Cash

Don’t forget your Kohl’s cash this Black Friday! Not only can you redeem your current Kohl’s cash, but you can earn even more by shopping this Black Friday.

During this week, you’ll be able to earn $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent. Some items like select Ninja kitchen appliances, and Shark steam mops will earn you a $30 Kohls cash coupon.

You’ll then be able to then use those $15 or $30 coupons from November 26 through December 7.

You’ll also be able to take an extra 15 percent off your purchase online and in-store.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Stores open on Black Friday with best average discounts

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The annual tradition of shopping the best holiday deals and discounts is almost here. Black Friday is that time of the year, where shoppers go out and find their loved ones the best gifts for sometimes half the price or more. However, the key to finding the best holiday deals at […]
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Two restaurants fail their health inspections: October 30-November 5

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 30 to November 5. Two food services failed their inspections: Pasquale’s Slice of Italy, 511 East Genesee Street, Fayetteville Pavonne’s Pizza, 122 East Seneca Street, Manlius Read to see how each establishment failed in […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Black Friday store hours in Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Are you looking to go out shopping on Black Friday? Below is a list of stores with their hours in Central New York. Destiny USA: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The following stores inside of Destiny USA have these specialty hours according to their website: Bath and Bodyworks: 6 a.m. to […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Grocery stores that are open on Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Thanksgiving is one of most celebrated holidays that revolves around food. It’s one of the only nights of the year where a whole feast for the entire family is expected. Of course, spending time with family and loved ones is a major part of the holiday. However, it would be a […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

DEC has written nearly 150 tickets this hunting season in New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — ‘Operation Safe Harvest’ has been announced by NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos. To ensure hunters remain safe and continue to follow the state’s guidelines while hunting, Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) will be patrolling hunting fields and areas. “New York is fortunate to have a large population […]
NEW YORK STATE
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Weekly Roundup – November 16, 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s ‘On the Lookout Round Up’ includes the frightening realities community members are facing with their cars. Attempt to steal a ride Two teenagers flagged down a person for a ride and tried robbing their car after they got in, DeWitt Police say. On November 7 a report of an […]
DEWITT, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Stewart’s Shops announce online store

Stewart's Shops announced the launch of their online shop which will open on Cyber Monday, November 28. Stewart's explains shoppers will be able to get limited-edition Stewart’s branded items, coffee, and My Money/Gas Cards delivered right to their doorstep.
ALBANY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Everything coming to Downtown Syracuse for the holidays

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the holiday season quickly catches up to us, the Downtown Committee for Downtown Syracuse has announced the return of the areas annual holiday traditions! The Downtown Committee said they are, “excited to raise awareness about all of the unique gift options, offerings and holiday experiences found here, in downtown Syracuse.” […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Unique Trader Joe’s Thanksgiving must-haves

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than buying some of the most unique and festive items from Trader Joe’s! Everything but the Leftovers seasoning Best for Thanksgiving leftovers, this Trader Joe’s blend includes dehydrated onion, black pepper, turmeric powder, dried celery seed, ground sage, rosemary […]
WSYR NewsChannel 9

“Colgate is a really good team and they are a lot better than we are right now:”Jim Boeheim addresses media following loss to Colgate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim addressed the media Tuesday evening following a 80-68 loss to Colgate. With the loss, Syracuse drops to 1-1 on the season. Four Orange performers put up double digits – freshman guard Judah Mintz had a career-high 20 points, sophomore forward Benny Williams followed with a personal-best […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Heavy snow targets Oswego County Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a breather from the snow Saturday, heavy lake effect snows are likely Sunday in a part of Central New York. Sunday is shaping up to be a good indoor day for some CNY’ers. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Sunday east and southeast of Lake Ontario. While it […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where’s the bad weather this weekend?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Colder air moving over the warmer waters of the Great Lakes will ignite some heavy lake effect snow for parts of New York State this weekend. As is typically the case with lake-effect snow; it’s a very localized phenomenon. In other words, you can go from bright sunshine to a blinding […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. St. John’s

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After going to overtime Monday night against Richmond, the Orange is back in action Tuesday night against the St. John’s Red Storm. Tip time Tuesday night at the Barclays Center in NYC is 9 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN2.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Ithaca murder suspect charged with murder in the second degree

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County District Attorney, Matthew Van Houten announced Friday, November 18, that 39-year-old, Jeremiah L. Jordan, of Ithaca, has been indicted by the Tompkins County County Grand Jury in a three-count indictment. Jordan was charged with murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and […]
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse basketball final score

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team beat/lost to Colgate inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The final score was XX-XX. The Orange’s next game is Saturday November 19 at 4 p.m. against the Northeastern Huskies. You can watch all of the highlights on NewsChannel 9.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to watch SU games Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are two Syracuse University games to watch Saturday. First up is basketball. Tip off is at 5 p.m. against the Northeastern Howlin’ Huskies out of Boston. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. The SU Football team heads south to take on the Wake Forest Deamon Deacons in […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse bounces back against Northeastern

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Season-high point totals courtesy of senior guard Joseph Girard III (21) and senior center Jesse Edwards (19) led Syracuse (2-1) to a 76-48 win against Northeastern (0-4) inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night. Freshman guard Judah Mintz joined Girard and Edwards as the third Orange performer to pour […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Tips to help avoid a deer crash

It's deer season in Upstate New York, and they are out and about. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there are about 1 million car accidents with deer each year and the the chances of hitting an animal with your car in New York this year in 1 in 124.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy