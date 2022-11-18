ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Bond set for Ohio man accused of kicking pregnant woman

By Gerry Ricciutti
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man accused of kicking a woman in the stomach faces a felony charge of domestic violence.

A judge ordered Pierre Shaw to stay away from the woman.

Bond set for woman accused of killing grandmother

The victim told police she was pregnant and had to go to the hospital after allegedly being kicked.

Investigators believe Shaw was arguing with the woman at a motel in Beaver Township.

Shaw’s bond was set at $10,000.

Comments / 12

Smitty
3d ago

His cell mates will find out what he did. Just wait to hear about what happens… prison justice. Sleep with one eye open BOY.

