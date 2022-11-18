Read full article on original website
Trigg 4-H Selling Christmas Poinsettias
Trigg County 4-H is selling poinsettias for the holidays, with all sizes still available. Agriculture Extension Agent Graham Cofield says after fulfilling all the orders for poinsettias last week 4-H Agent Shelly Crawford has several extra poinsettias of all sizes for sale.
21st Turkey Trot Coming to Downtown Hopkinsville Thursday
One of Hopkinsville’s biggest Thanksgiving morning get-togethers returns for another year Thursday with the Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Turkey Trot. Walkers, runners, joggers, skaters, bikers, and even dogs on leashes are invited to cover the 3.1-mile course at their own pace. What began as a small run with a...
Festival Of Trees To Open Tuesday In Downtown Paris
Paris, Tenn.–The Downtown Paris 5 & 10 Event Center is filled with merry and bright Christmas trees for the annual Festival of Trees which will open Tuesday. A Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce Coffee will be held at 8 a.m. at which winners will be announced and it will be open to the public at 1 p.m. The Festival of Trees will be open through December 18 every day. Photo by Shannon McFarlin.
Salvation Army Angel Trees Available for Adoption
The Hopkinsville Salvation Army angel trees have been distributed throughout Christian County with the need greater this year. Salvation Army Lt. Lindsey Galabeas said the angel trees for children and adults have been distributed. She said the process to adopt an angel for this Christmas is a simple one. While...
Beshears Bring Message Of Hope To Dawson Springs
Governor Andy and First Lady Britainy Beshear brought a message of hope and thanksgiving to Dawson Springs and first responders during a Monday stop at Pennyrile State Resort Park Lodge. The Governor and First Lady visited everyone in the dining room of Pennyrile State Park as part of an early...
Greg Baker, 54, of Crofton
A celebration of life for 54-year-old Greg Baker of Crofton, KY will be Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Baker Farm located in Crofton. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Vehicle And Money Stolen In Hopkinsville
A vehicle along with money was reported stolen on Bryan Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between October 15th and November 16th someone took a green 2004 Chevy Trailblazer from the home and took $699 from the victim’s banking account. No arrest has been made but...
Rail Trail Bridge Inspection This Week
The Hopkinsville Public Works Department will be conducting an inspection of the rail trail bridge that crosses Lafayette Road and Country Club Lane this week. A release from the City of Hopkinsville said the bi-annual inspection will begin Monday and continue through Wednesday. During this time, there will lane restrictions so that an aerial lift can conduct the inspection.
Howard Hammonds, 91, of Cadiz
Funeral Services for 91-year-old Howard "Preacher" Hammonds of Cadiz, KY will be Saturday, November 19, at 1:00 PM at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz. Burial will follow in New Hope Church Cemetery in Cadiz, KY. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 23 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Survivors include:. Survivors:...
City Of Hopkinsville to Pave Six Streets This Week
The City of Hopkinsville will begin milling and paving work on six streets this week. Contractors for the Hopkinsville Public Works Department will pave Cherry Street, Phelps Avenue, Stewart Street, East, and West 7th Street, Carla Drive, and Radford Street. The work will continue, weather permitting until it is complete....
Darrell Majors Sr., 50 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 50-year-old Darrell Majors, Sr., of Hopkinsville, will be Wednesday, November 23 at 1 pm at the Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Visitation will be Wednesday morning at 11 at the church. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Edward Wolfgram, 74, of Cadiz
Private entombment with full military honors will be held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Ky. for 74 year old Edward Wolfgram of Cadiz, KY. Survivors include: Wife – Penny Wolfgram, Cadiz, KY. Daughter – Anita Wolfgram, Carbondale, IL. Daughter – Angela Tyler, Cadiz, KY. Seven...
CCPS Elementary Schools Tabbed As ‘Purple Star’ Winners
In what was a showcase of gratitude for military veterans, and most especially their children, Christian County Public Schools and its officials spent Monday afternoon in the Middle School Performing Arts Center warmly embracing their newly-earned “Purple Star School” designations. A program already up and fervently running in...
Empty home catches fire in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department says it responded to a house fire early Sunday morning. Fire officials say three other stations were also dispatched to the 200 block of College Street for the blaze. According to the fire department, a search of the home ended with nobody being found. College Street was […]
Agencies respond to fire at Russellville building containing chemicals, fuel
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Rural Fire Department responded after a fire broke out at a building Saturday. On Saturday night at 10:20 p.m., Station 5 units were dispatched to a single building fire on Cecil Huffines Road. Upon arrival, the agency determined the structure contained chemicals, diesel fuel,...
Road projects across area to cause traffic impacts
BOWLING GREEN — Several ongoing road projects will cause traffic impacts this week. The following report is for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area, and all work is subject to change. The following are projects through Nov. 25. Interstate 65. Work continues on the rehabilitation and resurfacing project...
Coleman Street Home Damaged In Sunday Fire
A home on Coleman Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a Sunday afternoon fire. Hopkinsville Fire Department spokesman Payton Rogers says an electrical fire led to significant smoke damage to the home located at 1406 Coleman Street. No one was injured in the fire and the home suffered no structural damage.
RC Woman Beats The Odds After Midnight Fire, Are You Ready?
RC Woman Beats The Odds After Midnight Fire, Are You Ready?. PLEASANT VIEW TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Over the years, Smokey Barn News has interviewed many individuals after they experienced a fire in their home or business. Not one of them has ever said, “I knew it was coming.” If they did know “it was coming,” they would get up right now and check all their smoke detectors. Then they would make sure that their portable heaters are far from anything combustible. They would never overload the fuse box and never leave fire (candles, fireplaces and stoves) unattended.
