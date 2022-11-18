Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkdzradio.com
Trigg 4-H Selling Christmas Poinsettias
Trigg County 4-H is selling poinsettias for the holidays, with all sizes still available. Agriculture Extension Agent Graham Cofield says after fulfilling all the orders for poinsettias last week 4-H Agent Shelly Crawford has several extra poinsettias of all sizes for sale.
wkdzradio.com
21st Turkey Trot Coming to Downtown Hopkinsville Thursday
One of Hopkinsville’s biggest Thanksgiving morning get-togethers returns for another year Thursday with the Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Turkey Trot. Walkers, runners, joggers, skaters, bikers, and even dogs on leashes are invited to cover the 3.1-mile course at their own pace. What began as a small run with a...
wkdzradio.com
Salvation Army Angel Trees Available for Adoption
The Hopkinsville Salvation Army angel trees have been distributed throughout Christian County with the need greater this year. Salvation Army Lt. Lindsey Galabeas said the angel trees for children and adults have been distributed. She said the process to adopt an angel for this Christmas is a simple one. While...
wkdzradio.com
Beshears Bring Message Of Hope To Dawson Springs
Governor Andy and First Lady Britainy Beshear brought a message of hope and thanksgiving to Dawson Springs and first responders during a Monday stop at Pennyrile State Resort Park Lodge. The Governor and First Lady visited everyone in the dining room of Pennyrile State Park as part of an early...
clarksvillenow.com
Christmas on the Cumberland returns to McGregor Park
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The banks of the Cumberland River will once again be lit with over 1 million dazzling lights as Christmas on the Cumberland, presented by Blue Cord Realty, returns to McGregor Park Riverwalk. The grand opening will be from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 22 at McGregor Park...
wkdzradio.com
Greg Baker, 54, of Crofton
A celebration of life for 54-year-old Greg Baker of Crofton, KY will be Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Baker Farm located in Crofton. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Darrell Majors Sr., 50 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 50-year-old Darrell Majors, Sr., of Hopkinsville, will be Wednesday, November 23 at 1 pm at the Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Visitation will be Wednesday morning at 11 at the church. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Vehicle And Money Stolen In Hopkinsville
A vehicle along with money was reported stolen on Bryan Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between October 15th and November 16th someone took a green 2004 Chevy Trailblazer from the home and took $699 from the victim’s banking account. No arrest has been made but...
wkdzradio.com
City Of Hopkinsville to Pave Six Streets This Week
The City of Hopkinsville will begin milling and paving work on six streets this week. Contractors for the Hopkinsville Public Works Department will pave Cherry Street, Phelps Avenue, Stewart Street, East, and West 7th Street, Carla Drive, and Radford Street. The work will continue, weather permitting until it is complete....
wkdzradio.com
Howard Hammonds, 91, of Cadiz
Funeral Services for 91-year-old Howard "Preacher" Hammonds of Cadiz, KY will be Saturday, November 19, at 1:00 PM at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz. Burial will follow in New Hope Church Cemetery in Cadiz, KY. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 23 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Survivors include:. Survivors:...
wkdzradio.com
Edward Wolfgram, 74, of Cadiz
Private entombment with full military honors will be held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Ky. for 74 year old Edward Wolfgram of Cadiz, KY. Survivors include: Wife – Penny Wolfgram, Cadiz, KY. Daughter – Anita Wolfgram, Carbondale, IL. Daughter – Angela Tyler, Cadiz, KY. Seven...
WBKO
Agencies respond to house fire on Craig Street
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple units with the Bowling Green Fire Department are on the scene of a house fire right now. Officials say the fire broke out at a home on Craig Street and ask individuals to avoid the area.
iheart.com
Loretta Lynn's Beautiful Nashville Estate Is Back On The Market
Loretta Lynn's beautiful home just outside of Nashville is back on the market after a deal with a prospective buyer fell through. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, hit the market earlier this year after the Country Music Hall of Famer moved back to her ranch in Hurricane Mills, where she died on October 4. The Kingston Springs home was under contract, but fell through when they buyer didn't end up selling their house, according to Taste of Country.
wkdzradio.com
Governor And First Lady Make Dawson Springs Stop
Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear took time to speak to everyone on hand for a pre-Thanksgiving meal at Pennyrile State Resort Park Monday, November 21.
WBKO
Russellville native stars in new Netflix show “The Mole”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Russellville-born and raised, Kesi Neblett, is doing big things on the big screen. She gave us a look at how she went from growing up in a small town to starring in a popular Netflix show. Neblett was a student at Gatton Academy in Bowling Green...
wkdzradio.com
CCPS Elementary Schools Tabbed As ‘Purple Star’ Winners
In what was a showcase of gratitude for military veterans, and most especially their children, Christian County Public Schools and its officials spent Monday afternoon in the Middle School Performing Arts Center warmly embracing their newly-earned “Purple Star School” designations. A program already up and fervently running in...
wkdzradio.com
Coleman Street Home Damaged In Sunday Fire
A home on Coleman Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a Sunday afternoon fire. Hopkinsville Fire Department spokesman Payton Rogers says an electrical fire led to significant smoke damage to the home located at 1406 Coleman Street. No one was injured in the fire and the home suffered no structural damage.
wkdzradio.com
Missing Hopkinsville Woman Located
Authorities have located a woman that was reported missing in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Christian County Emergency Management says 43-year-old Sherry Murphy was reported missing Saturday afternoon and located Sunday afternoon and is uninjured.
whopam.com
Greenville home damaged by Sunday morning fire
Fire caused heavy damage to a home Sunday morning in Greenville. No injuries were reported in the blaze that damaged a home in the 200 block of College Street, with Greenville firefighters receiving mutual aid from three other area stations. Heavy flames were seen coming from the roof of the...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Stealing TV And Fridge
A Hopkinsville man was charged with burglary on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area and arrested 36-year-old Howki Tools, who had allegedly forced his way into an apartment and taken a refrigerator and television. He was charged with second-degree burglary.
Comments / 0