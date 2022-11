Blackhawks officially retire Marian Hossa’s No. 81 jersey at a ceremony prior to the team’s NHL game at the United Center. Surrounded by family, all six other three-time Stanley Cup champions, and 21,000-plus fans who had arrived two hours early, Marian Hossa watched a banner rise to the rafters at the United Center, Sunday, signifying the official retirement of his No. 81 number within the Blackhawks.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO