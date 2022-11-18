ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

‘The View’ Derailed by $95,000 Taylor Swift Tickets: “I’m Surprised We’re On Air Today”

The View hosts are the latest to weigh in on the bad blood brewing between Swifties and Ticketmaster over the last couple of days. While the site was supposed to give access codes to an exclusive presale for Taylor Swift tickets on Tuesday (Nov. 15), many of the codes didn’t work and the site crashed, leaving angry fans without a passes to her highly anticipated Eras Tour.
Stereogum

Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her

Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
OK! Magazine

Taylor Swift Responds To Fan Outrage Over Ticketmaster Scandal: 'I'm Not Going To Make Excuses'

Taylor Swift has responded to the millions of fans who were unable to get tickets to her upcoming "Eras" tour. In a Friday, November 18, statement shared via her Instagram Story, the pop sensation explained, "Well it goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans." Swift went on to note that many aspects of her career have been specifically handled by herself and her team in order to "improve the quality" of her fans' experiences and to ensure that they are well taken care of. Thus, she has found that trusting any "outside entities" has been extremely "difficult"...
Indy100

Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
TODAY.com

Taylor Swift speaks out after Ticketmaster fumbles tour ticket sales

Taylor Swift has addressed her fans after Ticketmaster seemed to bungle the sale of tickets to her upcoming Eras Tour. "It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," she wrote Nov. 18 on her Instagram story. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse.
TENNESSEE STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift and fans over ticket debacle

Ticketmaster has issued a formal apology to Taylor Swift and her fans over the disaster in ticket sales that were experienced this week. “We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans – especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets. Next, we feel we owe it to everyone to share some information to help explain what happened,” Ticketmaster wrote on their Twitter account.
ETOnline.com

Luke Bryan's Wife Caroline Offers Update After 'Unexpected Hip Surgery'

Caroline Bryan is out of the hospital and out of her house, with the help of a wheelchair. Luke Bryan's wife took to Instagram on Friday and revealed that the "unexpected hip surgery" she had earlier this week actually wasn't all that unexpected at all. As the 42-year-old puts it, it was just her not "ready to accept it."
E! News

Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann Asks Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli to Move in With Him

Watch: Giannina Gibelli Open to Getting ENGAGED to Blake Horstmann. Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli are officially shacking up. After one year of dating, the reality tv stars are moving in together. Giannina shared the news on her Instagram on Nov. 19, posting a series of photos of the couple looking loved up in their home in Colorado. She captioned sweet post, "Honey I'm homeeeeee (officially)," to which Blake then commented, "She a Colorado girl now."
COLORADO STATE
E! News

E! News

223K+
Followers
55K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy