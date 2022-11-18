Read full article on original website
‘The View’ Derailed by $95,000 Taylor Swift Tickets: “I’m Surprised We’re On Air Today”
The View hosts are the latest to weigh in on the bad blood brewing between Swifties and Ticketmaster over the last couple of days. While the site was supposed to give access codes to an exclusive presale for Taylor Swift tickets on Tuesday (Nov. 15), many of the codes didn’t work and the site crashed, leaving angry fans without a passes to her highly anticipated Eras Tour.
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who bought 6 $500 tickets for herself and her friends and plans to buy even more
Kasey Reiter took two days off of work and spent more than 13 hours on Ticketmaster trying to snag the coveted tickets, she told Insider.
Stereogum
Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her
Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who regrets paying $5,500 for resale tickets: 'I'm embarrassed I did it, I regret it, and I kind of just wish I had a nosebleed ticket'
Paige, a Swiftie for 15 years, was excited to see Taylor Swift live for the first time. Now she feels like it's a "dirty ticket."
The Hollywood Gossip
Taylor Swift Blasts Ticketmaster Amid Sales Debacle: Stop Stealing From My Fans, You Creeps!
Few world-famous artists enjoy as close a connection with their fans as Taylor Swift. So when the pop icon announced that she would be revisiting the most beloved songs from her celebrated body of work on her upcoming Eras Tour, excitement spread like wildfire across social media. That enthusiasm has...
Taylor Swift Responds To Fan Outrage Over Ticketmaster Scandal: 'I'm Not Going To Make Excuses'
Taylor Swift has responded to the millions of fans who were unable to get tickets to her upcoming "Eras" tour. In a Friday, November 18, statement shared via her Instagram Story, the pop sensation explained, "Well it goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans." Swift went on to note that many aspects of her career have been specifically handled by herself and her team in order to "improve the quality" of her fans' experiences and to ensure that they are well taken care of. Thus, she has found that trusting any "outside entities" has been extremely "difficult"...
Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster
Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
Taylor Swift's response to Ticketmaster chaos wins praise from disappointed fans: 'It's upsetting for her too'
Three Swift fans who failed to secure tickets to the pop star's Eras Tour told Insider that the singer's Friday comments prove her loyalty to fans.
TODAY.com
Taylor Swift speaks out after Ticketmaster fumbles tour ticket sales
Taylor Swift has addressed her fans after Ticketmaster seemed to bungle the sale of tickets to her upcoming Eras Tour. "It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," she wrote Nov. 18 on her Instagram story. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse.
Ticketmaster cancels Taylor Swift concert ticket sale citing high demand
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Online ticketing company Ticketmaster said in a tweet it has canceled Friday's sale of tickets for pop star Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour due to high demand and insufficient inventory.
Upset Taylor Swift says she was told Ticketmaster could handle demand
LOS ANGELES, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Pop superstar Taylor Swift said on Friday it was "excruciating" for her to watch fans struggle to secure tickets for her upcoming U.S. tour after she had been assured that Ticketmaster (LYV.N) could handle large demand.
Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown
Swifties, your girl has spoke on the Ticketmaster meltdown
Blumenthal says Ticketmaster hearing may be needed after Taylor Swift fiasco
Sen. Richard Blumenthal says a hearing might be needed to sort out the bad blood between Ticketmaster and Taylor Swift fans.
Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift and fans over ticket debacle
Ticketmaster has issued a formal apology to Taylor Swift and her fans over the disaster in ticket sales that were experienced this week. “We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans – especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets. Next, we feel we owe it to everyone to share some information to help explain what happened,” Ticketmaster wrote on their Twitter account.
ETOnline.com
TechCrunch
