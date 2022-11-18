A brand new Google Maps replace will allow you to use augmented actuality (AR) to discover key locations in main cities. The function is named Stay View, and it was first hinted at again in September throughout Google’s Search On 22 occasion. By tapping the brand new digital camera icon on the Maps search bar, a sequence of AR dots will seem on the display, highlighting landmarks, shops, and even ATMs. All you need to do is purpose your smartphone digital camera round your surrounding space. These dots will let you know how distant a enterprise is and through which course. And areas not in your speedy view may also be highlighted, according to the announcement (opens in new tab).

