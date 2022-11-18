Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Gmail will no longer allow users to revert to its old design
“The integrated view with Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet on the left side of the window will also become standard for users who have turned on Chat,” the company said in a blog post. “Through quick settings, you can customize this new interface to include the apps most important to you, whether it’s Gmail by itself or a combination of Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet.”
petapixel.com
Photographer Turns Slide Projector Into a Arduino-Powered Digitizer
For those with family members who grew up in the 1980s (or earlier), a slide projector was a pretty common way to share and show images before the internet was a thing. But these days, finding a way to get people to sit and view these images in a dark room with you is even harder than finding a functional projector. To covert his old 35mm slides to digital, photographer Scott Lawrence built a custom digitizing system based on a slide projector.
Succeeded in Converting 360-degree Real Video to 6DoF With MATRIX and AI: Movement Demo Video Released
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” operated by MetaReal Group’s MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) has succeeded in converting 360-degree video to 6DoF, and released a movement demonstration video ( https://youtu.be/IYA1kaM_yP8 ). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005039/en/ 6Dof 360-degree img using AI and moving within the img. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Facebook probably has your phone number, even if you never shared it. Now it has a secret tool to let you delete it.
Meta's apps have almost 3 billion daily users. It's scooped up unknown numbers of email addresses and phone numbers for people who never signed up.
marktechpost.com
Princeton and Google AI Researchers Propose ReAct: An Effective Artificial Intelligence Method for Synergizing Reasoning and Acting in Large Language Models
Although large language models (LLMs) have shown astounding performance on tasks involving interactive decision-making and language understanding, their capacities for reasoning (such as chain-of-thought prompting) and acting (such as action plan generation) have primarily been studied as separate topics. Recent work focuses on translating text contexts to text actions using the language model’s internal knowledge when using pre-trained language models to act in various interactive environments (such as text games, online navigation, etc.). In contrast, with chain-of-thought prompting, a model generates reasoning using its internal representations and is not anchored in the outside world. This restricts its capacity to investigate, reason, or update its knowledge in response to events.
MATRIX Succeeds in Generating Metaverse World Through AI; Prototype Video Released
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” operated by MetaReal’s MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) succeeded in automatically generating a Metaverse world using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005151/en/ “Project Genesis” AI-based Metaverse World Generation Technology (Photo: Business Wire)
petapixel.com
Nextorage Says it Has Made the Fastest CFexpress Cards Yet
Nextorage has announced its B1 Pro Series of CFexpress Type B memory cards that reach maximum read speeds of 1,950 MB/s and maximum write speeds of 1,900 MB/s — the fastest performance yet. Founded in 2019, Nextorage is a relatively new company that was created by former engineers of...
petapixel.com
The X100V is So Popular Fujifilm Can’t Handle More Orders
The X100V is so popular that Fujifilm has announced it is temporarily stopping orders for the digital camera because the company has too many purchases to process. Fujifilm unveiled the X100V camera with a redesigned lens, the latest generation of X-Trans sensor, a two-way tilting rear LCD screen, and “optional” weather resistance, in February 2020.
CNET
Google Maps Gets New AR Features, Accessibility Icons, EV Charging Info
Google Maps is getting a new augmented reality tool in the coming days that lets you use your phone camera to find out what's around you. The feature, called Search with Live View, is arriving with other features including accessibility icons and a mechanism to find the right kind of EV charger, the company said Thursday.
petapixel.com
Amber X Review: A Personal Cloud for On-The-Go Photographers
Over the last two years, I’ve been working to improve my habits of backing up my photos. I started first by creating a RAID backup on my computer, then adding a large external HDD for a local backup, and eventually getting a subscription cloud backup from Backblaze. The one...
geekwire.com
‘Alexa Built-In’ phones to lose key feature as Amazon cedes ground to Apple and Google
Unlike Google and Apple, Amazon doesn’t have a smartphone platform of its own for native integration of its voice assistant, after the short-lived Amazon Fire Phone. However, the company has worked with some Android device makers in recent years to replicate the effect on what are known as “Alexa Built-In” phones.
The Verge
Google Maps' new ‘Live View’ AR feature launches in London, NYC, LA, and a few other cities
Google revealed some initial details about Search with Live View in September, but now it’s announcing the Google Maps augmented reality feature will begin rolling out in London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Tokyo on Android and iOS beginning next week. The feature shows you things...
Google Maps just got a big 'Live View' AR upgrade — starting with these cities
Google Maps is rolling out new features including a ‘Live View’ AR feature for some cities and a new search feature for EV charging stations.
petapixel.com
The CosmoCap Camera Body Cap Hides a Secret AirTag Compartment
Kuvrd has announced the CosmoCaps and Satellites, camera body caps and small silicone sleeves that together allow photographers to track their cameras with AirTags. The company, which successfully launched a Kickstarter for its universal lens caps in 2017 (and has since followed them up with version 2.0), has created its version of a camera body cap that hides a compartment for an AirTag. The idea isn’t new, as Nine Volt launched its set of similar body caps earlier this year.
Google Maps gains a jolly update with Live View rollout in several cities
Google updates Maps with three features for users to facilitate a stress-free holiday season. Users will gain Live View in five major cities around the world, EV charging station directions, and better wheelchair accessibility information when moving around town.
How to find the required Android version for apps on the Google Play Store
You might want tons of apps for your Android device, but if you have an older model, you'll first need to make sure it will work.
aiexpress.io
Google Maps Live View will let you use AR to explore big cities like New York
A brand new Google Maps replace will allow you to use augmented actuality (AR) to discover key locations in main cities. The function is named Stay View, and it was first hinted at again in September throughout Google’s Search On 22 occasion. By tapping the brand new digital camera icon on the Maps search bar, a sequence of AR dots will seem on the display, highlighting landmarks, shops, and even ATMs. All you need to do is purpose your smartphone digital camera round your surrounding space. These dots will let you know how distant a enterprise is and through which course. And areas not in your speedy view may also be highlighted, according to the announcement (opens in new tab).
petapixel.com
Fujifiilm’s Instax mini EVO: The Creative Reboot You’ve Been Seeking
The Fujifilm Instax mini EVO is a combination digital camera, traditional Instax printer, and photo printer for smartphone photos, all in one. Author’s Note: While Fujifilm loaned Petapixel this camera for review, this story is not sponsored and reflects my opinions about the camera with no Fujifilm intervention. In addition to this review, my above video contains more thoughts about this camera and its unique features.
CNET
Comcast's Large Button Voice Remote Features Accessible Design
Comcast on Wednesday unveiled a new TV remote designed with accessibility features, including voice control technology, large backlit buttons and increased font size. The Large Button Voice Remote features Comcast's voice control technology, which lets people use voice commands to change channels, search for shows and get recommendations on what to watch. There's also an accessibility shortcut button that enables features like closed captions and audio description.
petapixel.com
Synology’s New DS923+ 4-Bay is a Compact NAS for Home Businesses
Synology has announced the DiskStation DS923+ network attached storage (NAS) system, the latest addition to its Plus line of storage devices for home businesses. Following the DS1522+ five-bay NAS it announced in June, the DS923+ is a smaller, four-bay NAS that still offers enough drives for the average home office and is powered by the same DiskStation Manager operating system. Synology says that it can function as the primary storage and data backup solution for a home office and is capable of storing more than 50TB across its compact four-bay setup.
