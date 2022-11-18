Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
3 Macoupin County State's Attorney opposes release of 1985 murderer
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Macoupin County State's Attorney Jordan J. Garrison, former State's Attorney Ed Rees, and former State's Attorney Vince Moreth filed documents opposing the release of Robert G. Turner. Turner killed and sexually assaulted Bridget Drobney. Drobney was in Gillespie for a wedding in 1985, while she...
newschannel20.com
Decatur man sentenced to life in prison for murder of pregnant woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man has pleaded guilty to killing a pregnant woman on Tuesday. Darius R. Coffie pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and intentional homicide to an unborn child. Coffie was arrested on May 10, 2022, after a brief chase conducted by the U.S. Marshals and...
newschannel20.com
Decatur man pleads guilty to stabbing
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Manolito D. Conner Sr, 54, has pleaded guilty to stabbing a 37-year-old woman. Conner stabbed the woman on September 12. Police found the woman with multiple stab wounds in her chest and lower extremities. Conner pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder. He must serve 85%...
newschannel20.com
Police respond to I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to a crash on Interstate 55 on Monday. We're told the crash happened at milepost 102, just north of the Rail Splitter Rest Area. Officials say traffic is down to one inside lane and moving slowly. ISP says Traffic...
newschannel20.com
Springfield Mayor re-running for reelection
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Mayor Jim Langfelder has announced that he is filing petitions for re-election for Mayor of Springfield. Langfelder was first elected in 2015 and then reelected in 2019. Before becoming mayor, Langfelder served as the city's treasurer for three terms. Springfield's current treasurer, Misty Buscher has...
newschannel20.com
Temporary visitor restriction at Memorial Health hospitals due to respiratory illnesses
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Memorial Health is implementing temporary visitor restrictions at its five hospitals to curb the spread of respiratory illnesses. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) ) recommended temporary visitor restrictions due to a statewide increase in respiratory illness including COVID-19, influenza, and RSV. The restrictions...
newschannel20.com
Decatur experiencing technical issues affecting payments
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Decatur is asking residents for patience as they may experience longer-than-normal wait times to pay bills and receive related customer service. On November 14, Decatur implemented a computer software upgrade, and despite successful tests of the system, Decatur is experiencing certain processing...
newschannel20.com
Local Red Cross helps 32 people affected by home fires in past week
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCCU) — American Red Cross volunteers responded to eight home fires in Addieville, Decatur, Hume, Litchfield, Salem, Springfield, Waltonville, and West Frankfort in the past week. Volunteers aided 32 individuals by supplying them with basic items, health services, and one-on-one support. If you or someone you know...
newschannel20.com
Ice skating rink in Springfield for holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Ice skating is back in Springfield for the holidays. The Old State Capitol in Springfield will host the LRS Ice Rink, an endeavor managed by local high school students in the Sangamon CEO program. The ice rink debuts Wednesday evening and will be open through...
newschannel20.com
Christmas Remembrance Ceremony for POW/MIA soldiers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (INDR) will host the annual Christmas Remembrance Ceremony for Illinois soldiers listed as prisoners of war or missing in action (POW/MIA) during the Vietnam War. The event starts at 1 p,m, on December 3, at t the Illinois Vietnam...
newschannel20.com
$9 million to address education and career equity in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) has granted over $9 million to 55 organizations, including 36 community colleges throughout Illinois to help address education and unemployment gaps. The funding will be used to help minority and low-income students as well as individuals with disabilities remove...
newschannel20.com
SFD responds to garage fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department is investigating a garage fire from Friday night. Crews responded to the 1900 block of South State Street around 11:30 p.m. to find a garage fully engulfed in flames. There were no injuries reported from the fire.
newschannel20.com
Back in time to 1999: The Decatur Seven
Champaign IL WCCU — The story of the Decatur Seven that went nationwide. Activists and state officials were involved, criminal charges and expulsions were given, and the overall concern was that these kids' lives would forever be damaged. The city of Decatur went into a complete divide back in...
newschannel20.com
Springfield firefighters rescue 8 from balcony
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Sunday night, multiple residents were trapped on a balcony from a structure fire in the 1000 Block of 1st Street. The Springfield Fire Department responded to the fire at 10:46 p.m. The first crews on the scene reported heavy fire from the west side...
newschannel20.com
Decatur Turkey Tournament taking place this week
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Turkey Tournament returns for the 2022 season. The tournament started on Tuesday and will continue through Saturday. This is the 52nd year of the tournament, and it is being held at Stephen Decatur Middle School. Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) is sponsoring...
newschannel20.com
Christmas gift store for patients spending the holiday at the hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital is hosting Santa’s Workshop, a Christmas gift store for patients who will be spending the holiday at the hospital. Parents and guardians of pediatric patients will be able to “shop” for Christmas presents free of charge....
Comments / 0