FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
A Leesburg sweets boutique supports local children's charity through Nutcracker proceeds.Uplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
