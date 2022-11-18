Read full article on original website
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
WATE
Catholic Charities able to thrive following fire
It’s the one-year anniversary of the arson incident, and Catholic Charities of East Tennessee has announced its growth with serving over 3,000 clients. It’s the one-year anniversary of the arson incident, and Catholic Charities of East Tennessee has announced its growth with serving over 3,000 clients. Harmony Family...
wvlt.tv
Drug overdoses are skyrocketing; what are possible solutions?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Drug overdoses have skyrocketed in Tennessee in recent years, hitting a record high in 2020. Now, East Tennessee leaders are calling for changes at the state and federal levels to help. “This problem has been exacerbated since the pandemic,” Karen Pershing, Executive Director of the Metro...
WATE
Tennova Home Health helps families of patients with cognitive decline
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Caring for a loved one who is living with memory loss can be challenging and overwhelming. There are options available to help lift some of the burden and bring a sense of normalcy. Tennova Healthcare Home Health is one of those options when caring for a loved one with dementia or other cognitive declines.
Anti-LGBTQ hate crimes doubled in TN from 2019-2021; activists worry new legislation will lead to more
As the suspect in the deadly shooting at a gay bar in Colorado Springs is being held on hate crime charges, members of the LGBTQ community in Tennessee worry rhetoric and legislation in the Volunteer State will lead to a similar outcome in their own safe havens.
WATE
Starbucks employees strike due to mold
A dispute that was brewing between some Memphis Starbucks workers and management led to a strike on Sunday. A dispute that was brewing between some Memphis Starbucks workers and management led to a strike on Sunday. Harmony Family Center’s campaign for National Adoption …. November is National Adoption Month...
Rising rent in Knoxville pushes people to move to other cities
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The cost of keeping a roof over your head in Knoxville is rising. Monthly rent averages about $1,500 per month. But what does that mean for people that have lived in the area their entire lives? It could mean they would have to move elsewhere in East Tennessee.
wpln.org
TennCare to begin dental coverage for all 1.7M of its members starting in January
TennCare officials say they’re on track to provide dental coverage to all members starting Jan. 1. The state’s Medicaid agency is one of the last in the country to cover dental work for adults. Tennessee had already expanded dental benefits to pregnant people. The new benefits will cover...
State of Tennessee Christmas events open to the public
Governor Bill Lee and First Lady, Marie, are inviting Tennesseans to take part in a couple of free upcoming Christmas events.
WATE
Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving week
Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to home-bound senior citizens this Thanksgiving holiday. WATE Midday News. Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving …. Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to...
Tennessee students are ‘flipping over desks’ and making school threats. Why is that behavior becoming more common?
After multiple threats were reported at Middle Tennessee schools last week, experts explain why students appear to be displaying more "disruptive" and violent behaviors.
Class of 2023 applies for Tennessee Promise in record numbers as college enrollment drops
A record-breaking number of students applied for the Tennessee Promise program in 2022 according to the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.
East TN Schools closed due to sickness
WATE 6 is providing a list of current school closures.
WATE
Shop second hand scrubs in good condition
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Calling all essential and medical workers. Within this time of year many are making far more trips to the doctor’s office. The flu, common cold, and a still ‘lingering’ pandemic means medical workers have been filling their closets with scrubs. The need...
WATE
Family care that supports seniors with disabilities
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Those that may be in need of in home care services can vary from expectant mothers to those recovering from surgery. However, the majority in need are those typically over the age of 65. The CDC states that 2 in 5 of those over the...
WATE
Can you take home a dead bear found in Tennessee?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee has relatively lax laws when it comes to collecting large animals that are found dead on the side of the road – except for bears. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) states on its website that “all big game found dead should be left where found and need not be reported.”
Is it dressing or stuffing? What side dish is being served across the U.S.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Every year, a Thanksgiving debate persists: is the side dish to serve dressing or stuffing? It seems that across the nation, a majority of states opt for stuffing, meanwhile, a handful of states in the South prefer dressing. According to Google Trends, the top states where “Thanksgiving dressing” makes up a […]
wvlt.tv
Nonprofit gifts beds to Knoxville family with kids sleeping on the floor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the Knoxville chapter of the nationwide nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, they get about seven weekly calls requesting beds because kids are sleeping on the floor. On Delrose Drive in Knoxville, there’s a family who has benefitted from the service. “We have at...
Tennessee Says May 3, 2023, is the Deadline to Get a REAL ID - In Order to Fly (Without a Passport)
The Tennessee REAL ID website says that May 3, 2023, is the deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license:. "Beginning May 3, 2023, all persons must have a REAL ID license for accessing certain Federal buildings, entering nuclear facilities, and boarding commercial flights within the United States."
WATE
Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss
A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction …. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction Trades Competition. Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing in 23-year-old …
WATE
Knoxville restaurant puts insurance on the bill
Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry. Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry. Send Seniors Christmas Love. TBI School Violence Study. The School...
