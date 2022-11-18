ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, TN

WATE

Catholic Charities able to thrive following fire

It’s the one-year anniversary of the arson incident, and Catholic Charities of East Tennessee has announced its growth with serving over 3,000 clients. It’s the one-year anniversary of the arson incident, and Catholic Charities of East Tennessee has announced its growth with serving over 3,000 clients. Harmony Family...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Drug overdoses are skyrocketing; what are possible solutions?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Drug overdoses have skyrocketed in Tennessee in recent years, hitting a record high in 2020. Now, East Tennessee leaders are calling for changes at the state and federal levels to help. “This problem has been exacerbated since the pandemic,” Karen Pershing, Executive Director of the Metro...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennova Home Health helps families of patients with cognitive decline

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Caring for a loved one who is living with memory loss can be challenging and overwhelming. There are options available to help lift some of the burden and bring a sense of normalcy. Tennova Healthcare Home Health is one of those options when caring for a loved one with dementia or other cognitive declines.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Starbucks employees strike due to mold

A dispute that was brewing between some Memphis Starbucks workers and management led to a strike on Sunday. A dispute that was brewing between some Memphis Starbucks workers and management led to a strike on Sunday. Harmony Family Center’s campaign for National Adoption …. November is National Adoption Month...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving week

Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to home-bound senior citizens this Thanksgiving holiday. WATE Midday News. Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving …. Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Shop second hand scrubs in good condition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Calling all essential and medical workers. Within this time of year many are making far more trips to the doctor’s office. The flu, common cold, and a still ‘lingering’ pandemic means medical workers have been filling their closets with scrubs. The need...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Family care that supports seniors with disabilities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Those that may be in need of in home care services can vary from expectant mothers to those recovering from surgery. However, the majority in need are those typically over the age of 65. The CDC states that 2 in 5 of those over the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Can you take home a dead bear found in Tennessee?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee has relatively lax laws when it comes to collecting large animals that are found dead on the side of the road – except for bears. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) states on its website that “all big game found dead should be left where found and need not be reported.”
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Is it dressing or stuffing? What side dish is being served across the U.S.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Every year, a Thanksgiving debate persists: is the side dish to serve dressing or stuffing? It seems that across the nation, a majority of states opt for stuffing, meanwhile, a handful of states in the South prefer dressing. According to Google Trends, the top states where “Thanksgiving dressing” makes up a […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss

A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction …. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction Trades Competition. Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing in 23-year-old …
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville restaurant puts insurance on the bill

Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry. Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry. Send Seniors Christmas Love. TBI School Violence Study. The School...
KNOXVILLE, TN

