Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Black Friday Brings Exclusive Releases to Davenport, Moline, & Rock Island Local Independent Record Store
It's the most wonderful time of the year! No, I'm not talking about Christmas. Record Store Day Black Friday! The day when major recording acts release rare collectibles to independent record stores exclusively. This Friday, (Black Friday) November 25, 2022, there are some great reasons to hit your local record...
KIMT
Davenport statues will move to more visible location
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The 10 Seurat-inspired statues that lived on Davenport’s Credit Island for more than 20 years have moved to a new home in Lower Lindsay Park. Located along the Mississippi River, east of Mound Street, Lower Lindsay provides a backdrop that reflects the setting for the original painting — Georges Seurat’s most famous.
Pitbull Is Coming Back To Iowa For Another Fair Next Summer
Next July, an Iowa fair will host a headliner that those in the QCA are very familiar with. If you missed the chance to see him at the Mississippi Valley Fair last summer, you're in luck. Pitbull will be making a return to Iowa in July at the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello, Iowa (about an hour and a half outside of Davenport).
KWQC
That Dam Shopping Trip 2022
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The annual small business road trip will get underway next week--over Black Friday and Small Business Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event features ten downtown Rock Island and Davenport businesses (both sides of the dam) offering chances to win big while shoppers knock off names on their gift list.
Offices, apartments and a rooftop restaurant still planned for this vacant downtown Galesburg building
A proposed multi-million dollar, mixed-use development that would feature office space, residential units and even a rooftop restaurant remains on track for a blighted downtown Galesburg building. Kartrina Zhong, who oversees KXZ Properties LLC, is the developer behind a project that would revitalize the former St. Mary’s Hospital and most...
This Smoothie Bar Has Finally Opened A Location In The Quad Cities
A new smoothie bar has opened it's doors in the Quad Cities. As of today (Monday), Smoothie King is now open in Bettendorf. Smoothie King is a national chain that serves fruit smoothies, coffee smoothies, healthy snacks, supplements, and more. The new location in Bettendorf is the only one in the Quad Cities as of now.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Meet Sunshine, The Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Sunshine is a 13 year old female spayed Chinese Crested dog. She is a very smart gal. She is very...
Every Step You Take, Every Time You Brake, The I-74 Bridge Will Be Watching You
Sure we've seen speed radar guns and even speed photos but there's something new coming to Bettendorf and Moline's I-74 bridge. You shouldn't be speeding on that bridge anyway but now something will be in the sky to deter you even more from flying across it. It's "aerial speed-enforcement markings", according to the Quad-City Times. They're kind of unique so follow me on this:
ourquadcities.com
Group gives back to the community with drive-up turkey giveaway
Some area merchants and residents combined forces to give back to the community for the holidays. For the third year, free turkeys were given away in a drive-through event along 3rd St. and Fillmore St. in Davenport. Anyone could pull up curbside to get a free turkey. The group of friends and neighbors have given away an estimated 1,000+ turkeys over the course of three years.
Score Rodeo Tickets & More With Christmas Fun In Downtown Moline
The holiday season is right around the corner and Analog II Arcade Bar in Moline will once again be filling the place with so much Christmas spirit, Santa Claus won't know what to do. Analog Moline presents its holiday pop-up, Super Awesome Christmas Time II. This holiday pop-up will feature thousands of Christmas lights, a ton of tinsel, specialty cocktails, and more all to get you into the holiday spirit.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
KBUR
Burlington Lighted Holiday Parade
Burlington, IA- The annual Burlington Lighted Holiday Parade will return to Burlington on Saturday, November 26th at 5 PM. Dozens of floats and entries will participate in this year’s parade, with this year’s theme being, “Merry & Bright.” The parade will begin at Eighth and Jefferson and proceed east toward the riverfront.
Davenport Rejoice! E. 53rd St. & Division St. Are Reopening Today
Is the day really here? The City of Davenport says that parts of E. 53rd & also Division St. will reopen today (Friday). The city will reopen E. 53rd St. at Jersey Ridge Rd and between Lorton Ave and Elmore Circle and Division St. between 12th and Locust Streets at the end of the day today (Friday).
Dog saves owner in Burlington fire
A Burlington man has his dog to thank for alerting him to a house fire Saturday night. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called to the 800 block of Harrison Avenue on Saturday, November 19 at about 9:20 p.m. for a report of a house fire. They arrived to find smoke coming from a single-family […]
Winter Doesn’t Stand A Chance Against Moline’s Hilariously Named Snow Plow Fleet
Winter is coming but snow plows in Moline are more than ready for it with some hilarious names. Earlier this year, there was a contest to name some of Moline's snow plow fleet. Because why shouldn't snow plows have a fun name? Cleaning snow off the road isn't super glam but you can at least have some fun with it. The city has released the top 10 names that will plow the snow off of Moline roads this season and get ready...winter doesn't stand a chance against these guys.
Davenport woman accused of taking drugs from nursing home
(Davenport, IA) — A Davenport woman is accused of taking drugs from a nursing-home patient. Iowa’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit claims that in July and early August of this year, 49-yr-old Laura Kay Entsminger, working as a Director at Oakwood Place Assisted Living, kept 27 Hydrocodone pills that were supposed to be given to a resident. Hydrocodone is used to deal with moderately severe ongoing pain and can be habit-forming. Entsminger has been arrested and released on bond. Her next hearing will be in Scott County Court on December 6. She is looking at up to 10 years in prison and a fine.
nrgmediadixon.com
Country Legend is Coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport this January
Country Music Legend Tanya Tucker is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport on Thursday, January 19th at 8pm. Tucker’s career began when she was just 13 years old. Her 1972 song “Delta Down” took the country world by storm. Tucker has released 25 albums since 1972 and plans to play her hits live and in concert in Davenport.
ourquadcities.com
‘Empty the Shelters’ helps pets find homes for the holidays
BISSELL Pet Foundation will bring hope to homeless pets this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event from Dec. 1-11. This effort has helped nearly 126,000 pets find loving homes, making Empty the Shelters the largest funded adoption event in the country, a news release says.
B100
Davenport, IA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b100quadcities.com
Comments / 0