Playoff implications: Oregon-Utah, UCLA-USC head-to-head predictions

The Vols are No. 5 in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings.
Georgia (1), Ohio State (2), Michigan (3) and TCU (4) are the top four teams in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings.
LSU is ranked No. 6 and will play Georgia in the SEC championship game Dec. 3.
In the Pac-12, USC is ranked seventh, while Utah (10), Oregon (12), UCLA (16) and Washington (17) are in the top 25.
USC’s lone loss took place Oct. 15 at Utah by one-point, 43-42. USC and Utah could rematch in the Pac-12 championship game. A USC win against Utah would cancel out its only loss of the season. The Trojans would also be a one-loss conference champion.
Ohio State has lost a commitment from 4-star 2023 quarterback commit Brock Glenn. Out of Memphis, Tennessee, Glenn committed to the Buckeyes in late July of this year. He pledged himself to Ohio State not long after he was offered a scholarship and seemed to jump at the chance to be a part of the development track record of Ryan Day and the program at the position.
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders was one of three names that received the most steam when it came to the Auburn head coach opening, joining Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze. Sanders, who has led Jackson State to 23 wins over the last...
The Tennessee Vols learned the hard way after losing to South Carolina that media biases still exist. Tennessee fell to No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25 poll after their 63-38 loss to the Gamecocks on Saturday night. Falling from No. 5 to No. 9 after losing to an...
We are set up for what is likely to be an incredibly thrilling rivalry game between the No. 10 Oregon Ducks and No. 22 Oregon State Beavers.
A lot is on the line, to be sure. With a win, the Ducks will clinch their matchup with the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship game. With a loss, it will secure the first year for Dan Lanning in Eugene without being able to beat either of Oregon’s biggest rivals.
There’s going to be a lot of pride on the line, and there are still a lot of unknowns going into the game. Oregon...
One FCS program is starting their search for a new football coach this Monday afternoon. Despite winning their final four games to end the season, the Towson Tigers have fired head coach Rob Ambrose after 13 seasons. "New: Towson head coach Rob Ambrose has been fired. Ambrose went 76-76 in 13 ...
Oregon is certainly not the only team dealing with the injury bug as the regular season draws to a close. Still, many main players remain questionable as the Ducks head to Corvallis this weekend. Starting center Alex Forsyth did not dress for last weekend's matchup against Utah. Fellow offensive linemen...
A week from yesterday, undefeated Ohio State will host undefeated Michigan at The Horsehoe in Columbus. On Saturday, both the Buckeyes and the Wolverines narrowly escaped their opponents, to get to 11-0 heading into the final game of the year. It's all about The Game, now. One Ohio State football...
Urban Meyer knows one team is leaving the Horseshoe with a loss next Saturday, but he says that shouldn't stop Ohio State and Michigan from making the College Football Playoff. Speaking on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" the former Buckeyes head coach said he believes the Big Ten powers are two...
When watching the 'Football Night in America' studio show ahead of 'Sunday Night Football' on NBC, many fans ask, how tall is Maria Taylor?
The post How Tall is NBC ‘Sunday Night Football’ Host Maria Taylor? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is already calling his shot for this weekend. After the updated College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled on ESPN, Herbstreit revealed his upset pick for Week 12. Herbstreit believes Vanderbilt will stun Tennessee this Saturday at home. With Hendon Hooker out for the rest of the season...
Ohio State fans were not very happy with a remark from College GameDay on Saturday. The college football pregame show took a shot at Ohio State's schedule, comparing it to USC's. They said USC's schedule "is about the same as Ohio State's... They haven't won a ranked vs. ranked game...
Four teams make the College Football Playoff, but according to Paul Finebaum, only three programs have a legitimate shot in the national title hunt. Per Saturday Down South, the SEC Network commentator says those teams are Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan. Those schools happen to be three of the four...
Any chance Tennessee had of making the College Football Playoff evaporated with their blowout loss to South Carolina on Saturday, and things went from bad to worse for the Volunteers when their fears about quarterback Hendon Hooker’s knee injury were realized. Hooker hurt his knee in the fourth quarter...
Tennessee saw its playoff host vanquished last night, as the Vols had no answer for South Carolina's offense. The Gamecocks hammered Tennessee 62-38 on Saturday night. Now, with one game left, Tennessee still has a chance to get its first ten-win season since 2003 and earn a solid bowl bid. ...
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings on Saturday. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has a new top six following Saturday's games, which included Ohio State, Michigan and TCU barely winning, while Tennessee got upset by South Carolina. Herbstreit's new top six rankings have featured...
While Penn State may be racking up wins on the field in November, this weekend saw the Nittany Lions take a loss on the recruiting trail. At least, a temporary loss. Wide receiver Ejani Shakir announced his decommitment from Penn State’s Class of 2023 on Sunday and has reopened his recruiting process as we begin to approach the early signing period.
“First, I would like to thank Penn State, Coach Franklin, Coach Stubbs, and staff for taking their time to recruit and host me and my family to an amazing university,” Shakir said in a statement shared on his Twitter account...
ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
Georgia fans aren't going to like the news on star linebacker Nolan Smith. Head coach Kirby Smart announced on Monday that Smith will be out for the remainder of this season, even if Georgia makes a deep postseason run. “No, Nolan’s surgery was a repair and he’ll be out,” Smart...
No. 11 Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will play at Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5 SEC) Saturday in Week 13. The in-state contest is the regular-season finale for both teams. Kickoff between Tennessee and the Commodores is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST (SEC Network). Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.
Comments / 0