Playoff implications: Oregon-Utah, UCLA-USC head-to-head predictions

No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) will play at South Carolina (6-4, 3-4 SEC) Saturday in Week 12.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Vols are No. 5 in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings.

Georgia (1), Ohio State (2), Michigan (3) and TCU (4) are the top four teams in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings.

LSU is ranked No. 6 and will play Georgia in the SEC championship game Dec. 3.

In the Pac-12, USC is ranked seventh, while Utah (10), Oregon (12), UCLA (16) and Washington (17) are in the top 25.

USC’s lone loss took place Oct. 15 at Utah by one-point, 43-42. USC and Utah could rematch in the Pac-12 championship game. A USC win against Utah would cancel out its only loss of the season. The Trojans would also be a one-loss conference champion.

Pac-12 standings (no divisions)

USC 7-1

Oregon 6-1

Utah 6-1

UCLA 5-2

Washington 5-2

Ahead of the two Pac-12 games that can provide an opportunity for USC and Utah to rematch with College Football Playoff implications, Vols Wire provides head-to-head predictions for the UCLA-USC and Oregon-Utah games. Game predictions are listed below.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Cosolo, Colorado Buffaloes Wire: UCLA

Jeff Feyerer, College Football News: UCLA

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: UCLA

Cami Griffin, Longhorns Wire: USC

Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: USC

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: USC

Jeremy Mauss, Mountain West Wire: USC

Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire: USC

Ben Niewoehner, College Football News: UCLA

Tyler Nettuno, LSU Tigers Wire: USC

Zack Pearson, Tar Heels Wire: USC

Johnny Rosenstein, Sports Book Wire: USC

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: USC

Scott Steehn, Winners and Whiners: USC

Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: USC

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images

Eric Bolin, Razorbacks Wire: Utah

Evan Bredeson, Cornhuskers Wire: Oregon

Tony Cosolo, Colorado Buffaloes Wire: Utah

Jeff Feyerer, College Football News: Utah

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: Oregon

Cami Griffin, Longhorns Wire: Oregon

Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: Utah

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Oregon

Jeremy Mauss, Mountain West Wire: Utah

Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire: Oregon

Ben Niewoehner, College Football News: Oregon

Tyler Nettuno, LSU Tigers Wire: Utah

Zack Pearson, Tar Heels Wire: Oregon

Johnny Rosenstein, Sports Book Wire: Oregon

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Utah

Scott Steehn, Winners and Whiners: Oregon

Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Oregon

Matt Zemek, Trojans Wire: Oregon