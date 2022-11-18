Ga. parapro resigns after being charged with using improper restraints on student

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A school paraprofessional has resigned after he was charged with simple battery for allegedly using improper restraints to de-escalate an incident involving a student at a school near Augusta.

In a news release from the school district, it said James Mock was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by Columbia County School District police into the Nov. 10 incident at Evans Elementary School.

The district said “the student’s parents were immediately contacted and the student was evaluated by the school nurse. No injuries were reported at the time.”

Mock submitted his resignation shortly after he was placed on administrative.

“Mr. Mock was formerly employed with the Columbia County School District since 2018. This matter has been reported to the Professional Standards Commission. Staff are routinely and professionally trained on how to properly de-escalate a situation while keeping students safe. The Columbia County School District never condones the use of improper restraint on students at any time. It is inacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

