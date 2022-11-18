ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Meet the likely House Democratic leaders in the post-Pelosi era

Speaker Nancy Pelosi's reign over the House Democratic Party is officially coming to a close, and she's passing the baton to a new generation of leaders. Why it matters: Those who have served loyally by her side for nearly two decades — Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Whip Jim Clyburn — have said they are ready to step aside to allow for the new guard to ascend to power. That's given way to the rise of Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) and Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.).
MARYLAND STATE
MassLive.com

What’s the House Dem. Whip? Rep. Katherine Clark to run for No. 2 post

Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark may soon be the second most powerful Democrat in the House of Representatives. After decisions from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats to step away from leadership roles in the House Democratic Caucus, Clark is one of multiple younger representatives poised to enter new roles. Clark said Friday that she would run for Democratic Whip, which will be the party’s second-ranked post in the House come January.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy