City of Fresno to be given over $6 million to address homelessness
The City of Fresno is set to receive just over $6 million in state funding in the next 30 days to address homelessness.
GV Wire
Dyer Defends New $12,000 a Year Pay Perk for Councilmembers. Unions Unhappy.
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said a new retirement perk for elected leaders keeps compensation in line with comparable cities. Union leaders aren’t so sure. “Many of the other jurisdictions … also provided pensions to their elected officials. The city of Fresno has not. And so this was a way to provide a retirement type plan for those individuals who are elected,” Dyer said at a news conference Monday.
Fresno LGBTQ bar on alert amid Colorado mass shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — On the heels of the mass shooting in Colorado Springs, the LGBTQ community here in Fresno is on alert. Splash manager Trent Cross says the club shooting really hit home, so much his family started reaching out to see if he was ok. “My mom texted me and she was like be […]
KMPH.com
Merced woman reaches out over pink slip dispute, accuses credit union of wrongdoing
MERCED, Calif. — "I still kept calling the bank repeatedly and I was greeted with. If you continue calling the bank, you're not going to get any further. Call after call after call I was hung up on. I was put on hold. I was disrespected," said Christina Nadeau, from Merced.
Fresno EOC helping low income families pay overdue water bills
The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission wants to help pay your overdue water bill.
kingsriverlife.com
National Homeless Persons’ Remembrance Day
Last December, a group gathered downtown to read the names of and remember fifty-six identified individuals who had died homeless in Fresno between January and November 2021. The service included readings, short messages, and music from a variety of religious traditions. I thought of a friend who used to visit...
Thousands fed and clothed at annual luncheon in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thousands of people are heading into the holidays with full stomachs thanks to the Fresno Mission and the Central California Food Bank. More than 2,000 people at the one-table Fresno event received a hot meal including t-bone steak and warm clothes for the winter. The people behind the massive event that […]
Visalia LBGT+ support group honors Transgender Remembrance Day
A candlelight vigil at the Visalia Wellness Center was held Saturday night to remember 54 lives tragically cut short over the past year.
The legendary In-N-Out smack dab in the middle of California
Is this In-N-Out in the middle of California the chain's most popular?
GV Wire
Fresno’s New Gluten-Free Bakery Offers Treats to Indulge In
Among many of Fresno’s top bakeries, one thing is often missing — gluten-free options for customers who crave a pastry they can actually indulge in. Varouj Kachichian, who recently launched an all-gluten-free bakery, Indulge Right Foods, realized there was a significant demand for gluten-free pastries and baked goods in the Valley.
Truck crashes into east central Fresno church
Early Saturday morning, a truck crashed into Second Chance Foursquare Ministry of Maple and McKenzie Avenues in east central Fresno.
GV Wire
Fresno County Reaps $975K in AT&T Lawsuit Settlement
Fresno County is receiving nearly $975,000 from AT&T after settling an environmental protection lawsuit. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office announced the settlement in a news release on Wednesday. The county joined with the city of Los Angeles and Santa Cruz, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Bernardino counties to...
Opening day of the Hanford Winter Wonderland
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The opening of Hanford’s Winter Wonderland took place on Saturday where guests enjoyed a tree lighting ceremony, special guest appearances, and an ice-skating rink. “Last year was the inaugural year, we went bigger and better and almost doubled the size of the ice rink,” said Brad Albert, the City of Hanford’s Parks […]
clovisroundup.com
Children’s Electric Christmas Parade to arrive into Old Town December 3rd
On Saturday night, December 3rd the holiday spirit will be in full swing in Old Town Clovis. This is when the streets will fill with families watching the Children’s Electric Christmas Parade hosted by the Old Town Clovis Kiwanis Club. Every December, Clovis residents look forward to the Clovis...
GV Wire
Fresno Detectives Seek Tips About Accused Child Molester
Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are asking residents to forward tips about an accused child molester. Adam Cabrera, 30, of Fresno, was arrested on Nov. 16 on several charges, including lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14 years old. Detectives served a search warrant...
Woman connected to several thefts arrested
MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A woman was arrested Saturday for several thefts on the Peninsula. A Menlo Park Police Department spokesperson said the woman, a 40-year-old Fresno resident, is suspected of breaking into a woman’s residence in the 300 block of Felton Drive in Menlo Park. The resident walked into her kitchen to find […]
KMPH.com
Woman killed following collision in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was killed Monday evening following a collision near Temperance and North Avenues in Fresno County. The California Highway Patrol says the collision happened around 5 p.m. when a woman, 25, reached the posted stop sign at the intersection in a Toyota Corolla.
KMPH.com
Lost parrot reunited with owner after social post, but that's not the catch of the story
FOWLER, Calif. — A lost parrot is now back home with its owner after an animal search and rescue team, Pinky Paws Search & ResQ, caught the macaw in someone's backyard. Before the capture, the founder of the non-profit said the following:. "I'm just really hoping to find the...
DOJ: Fresno bank employee steals over $70k from customers
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An employee at a bank in Fresno was arrested on Friday on charges that she stole over $70,000 from multiple customers’ accounts, according to the Department of Justice. Federal prosecutors say 23-year-old Lladira Hernandez was hired as a customer service representative for the bank in April 2022 and then began stealing […]
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Man Pleads Guilty to Using a Stolen Identity to Steal Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars from Banks and the Federal Government
November 22, 2022 - FRESNO, Calif. — Brian Stoffel, 38, of Fresno, pleaded guilty on Friday to bank fraud and aggravated identity theft charges for using a victim’s identity to steal money from the. victim’s bank accounts and get fraudulent loans in the victim’s name, U.S. Attorney Phillip...
