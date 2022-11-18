ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

GV Wire

Dyer Defends New $12,000 a Year Pay Perk for Councilmembers. Unions Unhappy.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said a new retirement perk for elected leaders keeps compensation in line with comparable cities. Union leaders aren’t so sure. “Many of the other jurisdictions … also provided pensions to their elected officials. The city of Fresno has not. And so this was a way to provide a retirement type plan for those individuals who are elected,” Dyer said at a news conference Monday.
FRESNO, CA
kingsriverlife.com

National Homeless Persons’ Remembrance Day

Last December, a group gathered downtown to read the names of and remember fifty-six identified individuals who had died homeless in Fresno between January and November 2021. The service included readings, short messages, and music from a variety of religious traditions. I thought of a friend who used to visit...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Thousands fed and clothed at annual luncheon in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thousands of people are heading into the holidays with full stomachs thanks to the Fresno Mission and the Central California Food Bank. More than 2,000 people at the one-table Fresno event received a hot meal including t-bone steak and warm clothes for the winter. The people behind the massive event that […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno’s New Gluten-Free Bakery Offers Treats to Indulge In

Among many of Fresno’s top bakeries, one thing is often missing — gluten-free options for customers who crave a pastry they can actually indulge in. Varouj Kachichian, who recently launched an all-gluten-free bakery, Indulge Right Foods, realized there was a significant demand for gluten-free pastries and baked goods in the Valley.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno County Reaps $975K in AT&T Lawsuit Settlement

Fresno County is receiving nearly $975,000 from AT&T after settling an environmental protection lawsuit. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office announced the settlement in a news release on Wednesday. The county joined with the city of Los Angeles and Santa Cruz, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Bernardino counties to...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Opening day of the Hanford Winter Wonderland

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The opening of Hanford’s Winter Wonderland took place on Saturday where guests enjoyed a tree lighting ceremony, special guest appearances, and an ice-skating rink.  “Last year was the inaugural year, we went bigger and better and almost doubled the size of the ice rink,” said Brad Albert, the City of Hanford’s Parks […]
HANFORD, CA
clovisroundup.com

Children’s Electric Christmas Parade to arrive into Old Town December 3rd

On Saturday night, December 3rd the holiday spirit will be in full swing in Old Town Clovis. This is when the streets will fill with families watching the Children’s Electric Christmas Parade hosted by the Old Town Clovis Kiwanis Club. Every December, Clovis residents look forward to the Clovis...
CLOVIS, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Detectives Seek Tips About Accused Child Molester

Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are asking residents to forward tips about an accused child molester. Adam Cabrera, 30, of Fresno, was arrested on Nov. 16 on several charges, including lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14 years old. Detectives served a search warrant...
FRESNO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman connected to several thefts arrested

MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A woman was arrested Saturday for several thefts on the Peninsula. A Menlo Park Police Department spokesperson said the woman, a 40-year-old Fresno resident, is suspected of breaking into a woman’s residence in the 300 block of Felton Drive in Menlo Park. The resident walked into her kitchen to find […]
MENLO PARK, CA
KMPH.com

Woman killed following collision in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was killed Monday evening following a collision near Temperance and North Avenues in Fresno County. The California Highway Patrol says the collision happened around 5 p.m. when a woman, 25, reached the posted stop sign at the intersection in a Toyota Corolla.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Fresno bank employee steals over $70k from customers

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An employee at a bank in Fresno was arrested on Friday on charges that she stole over $70,000 from multiple customers’ accounts, according to the Department of Justice. Federal prosecutors say 23-year-old Lladira Hernandez was hired as a customer service representative for the bank in April 2022 and then began stealing […]
FRESNO, CA

