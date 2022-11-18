Read full article on original website
talbotspy.org
YMCA Family Easton’s Wendy Palmer on Boxing for Parkinson’s, Pickleball and New Wellness Center
The last time the Spy interviewed Wendy Palmer was documenting the bittersweet moment when she and her partner, Gretchen Gordon, stepped down as the owners of the very popular Oxford restaurant Latitude 38 in May of this year. What we didn’t realize at the time was how far back Wendy’s...
talbotspy.org
St. Michaels Library’s Lunch & Learn to Discuss History of Claiborne Ferries
Marty Bollinger, retired management consultant and historian, will be discussing the history of Claiborne Ferries at the Lunch & Learn event taking place on Monday, December 5, 2022 at noon at St. Michaels Library. The lecture will describe the history of the Claiborne ferries: how they were generated initially by...
severnaparkvoice.com
Holiday Events Worth the Drive
There’s an overwhelming number of festive activities to consider throughout the holiday season. It can be difficult to decide what to prioritize. Here’s a narrowed down list of four events that might be worth the extra drive. Enchant. From November 25 to January 1, Nationals Park in Washington,...
talbotspy.org
Twigs and Teacups 2.0 in Chestertown: A Chat with Paul and Erin Heckles
The beloved Twigs and Teacups is back open at 111 S. Cross Street just in time for the holidays. The popular gift shop known for its quirky array of treasures had been temporarily moved to High Street while renovations took place. For Paul, Jayne, and daughter Erin Heckles, it has...
talbotspy.org
Mid-Atlantic Symphony Brings “Holiday Joy” to Its Audiences
The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra once again ushers in the Christmas and Holiday Season with its annual “Holiday Joy” concert. This year the much-anticipated event features Soprano Rochelle Bard in carols, arias, and other songs of the season. “We are pleased to be able to showcase the wonderful soprano...
Four Amazing Pizza Parlors in Salisbury, MD
Home of Salisbury University and the Shorebirds, Salisbury is a food hub for residents of the Lower Eastern Shore. Coffee shops, bars, and restaurants owned by chains and locals are all over the city. One thing Salisbury has plenty of is pizza parlors. Here are four places in Salisbury with superb pies.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore Humane Society has special pup named 'Isabella' looking for new home
REISTERSTOWN, Md. — It's time to introduce you to a pet looking for a good home. Joining us is Kate Pika from the Baltimore Humane Society with a special dog named 'Isabella'.
Arson damages Eastern Shore church
A church on the Eastern Shore was the target of arson early this morning. The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, on Parker Road in Salisbury, suffered a fire to its back door at about 4:10 a.m.
talbotspy.org
Easton Choral Arts Society Announces Christmas Concert
Under the baton of our new Artistic Director Alexis Ward, ECAS will provide Christmas with both new and familiar songs to warm your heart and begin your Christmas season. The magic of Christmas from around the world will be captured in exciting Christmas music from Europe and America. Included are long-time favorites like “We Need a Little Christmas,” “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” and a choral telling of “The Night Before Christmas” poem by Clement Moore, complete with illustrations on two large TV screens.
Male seriously burned in 2-alarm house fire on Eastern Shore
One person suffered serious burns in a two-alarm fire that destroyed a home, in Caroline County on Monday morning.
The Dispatch
Pines Board Withdraws Gavin Knupp Award Proposal; Officials Discuss Skate Park Renaming
OCEAN PINES – The Ocean Pines Association (OPA) Board of Directors voted last week to withdraw a motion allowing for the creation of an annual Gavin Knupp Award. Last Saturday, board members had before them a motion to approve a partnership with the Gavin Knupp Foundation to create an annual Gavin Knupp Award within the community. However, the motion was ultimately withdrawn in a 7-0 vote after officials highlighted the family’s opposition to the award proposal and the community’s sentiments regarding an effort to rename the community skate park in Knupp’s honor.
talbotspy.org
Maryland’s $3.8 billion Education Blueprint Plan Embraces Community Schools
Every morning before school Wolfe Street Academy in Baltimore opens for breakfast. Today sausage sandwiches, bananas, juice and milk are on the menu for the students, all of whom are eligible for two free meals a day. Many come with their parents, and sit together for announcements, which Principal Mark Gaither and ESOL family liaison Sylvia Chicas deliver bilingually, since Latinos make up over 80% of the student body.
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County students make dangerous trek to school lasting 4.5 miles, 75 minutes
SEVERN, Md. (WBFF) — Parents in Anne Arundel County have had enough. It’s nearly Thanksgiving, and their children have missed a significant amount of school because the district cannot provide a regular bus. The families say their children are forced to walk to school in the bitter cold along dangerous highways.
Maryland child diagnosed with TBCK Syndrome to serve as ambassador at Festival of Trees, benefitting Kennedy Krieger Institute
BALTIMORE - The holiday season is just around the corner which means the Festival of Trees will kick off next weekend.Hundreds of trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses will be decked out with cheer to raise money for the Kennedy Krieger Institute.But this year, the first person in Maryland to be diagnosed with TBCK Syndrome, will serve as one of the institute's youngest ambassadors for the fundraising event.Six-year-old Violet loves to play with toys.But unlike most children, she is battling a rare neurogenetic disorder called TBCK Syndrome.Violet faces intellectual and developmental delays that affects her speech, muscle movement and respiratory."That special...
firststateupdate.com
Newark Firefighters Assist With Cecil County House Fire Early Monday
Just after 3:00 Monday morning firefighters from Aetna Hose, Hook, and Ladder responded to a home in the 600 block of Delaware Avenue in Elkton, Maryland to assist Cecil County units with a residential structure fire. While en route crews learned that heavy smoke was coming from the home and...
Realtor says strangers have moved into a clients' home with a bogus lease
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It’s almost the exact same story: A bank that owns a home in Upper Marlboro found people living in the home that’s for sale. The realtor who represents them told WUSA9 this has happened two other times to her in just the last few weeks.
This Maryland Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical Experience
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season in the state of Maryland-from light displays to festive holiday markets. There's one experience in particular though that's especially magical and that's the scenic Polar Express ride. Keep reading to learn more.
whatsupmag.com
Shantytowns of Kent Narrows
A new history project reveals the character and culture of this once-thriving seafood packing district and Chesapeake Bay throughfare. Before restaurants, dock bars, marinas, boutiques, and hotels transformed either side of the Kent Narrows waterfront into a coastal vacation destination, it was home to more than 20 seafood packing houses where African American seafood workers picked crabs and shucked clams and oysters. Some were Queen Anne’s County residents; others were migrants from the lower Eastern Shore and Tidewater Virginia. Others came from as far away as North Carolina and Florida, where seafood work proved to be more lucrative than agricultural jobs.
Bay Net
Charles County Actress Naysa Young Shines In Professional Debut
WHITE PLAINS, Md. – Charles County resident Naysa Young remembers watching theatrical productions in middle school with stars in her eyes and a dream in her heart. Something about the way that the elaborate sets, blocking, makeup, and costumes all came together enthralled her. Her only deterrent from pursuing...
