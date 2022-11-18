ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

severnaparkvoice.com

Holiday Events Worth the Drive

There’s an overwhelming number of festive activities to consider throughout the holiday season. It can be difficult to decide what to prioritize. Here’s a narrowed down list of four events that might be worth the extra drive. Enchant. From November 25 to January 1, Nationals Park in Washington,...
WASHINGTON, DC
talbotspy.org

Mid-Atlantic Symphony Brings “Holiday Joy” to Its Audiences

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra once again ushers in the Christmas and Holiday Season with its annual “Holiday Joy” concert. This year the much-anticipated event features Soprano Rochelle Bard in carols, arias, and other songs of the season. “We are pleased to be able to showcase the wonderful soprano...
WYE MILLS, MD
Katie Cherrix

Four Amazing Pizza Parlors in Salisbury, MD

Home of Salisbury University and the Shorebirds, Salisbury is a food hub for residents of the Lower Eastern Shore. Coffee shops, bars, and restaurants owned by chains and locals are all over the city. One thing Salisbury has plenty of is pizza parlors. Here are four places in Salisbury with superb pies.
SALISBURY, MD
talbotspy.org

Easton Choral Arts Society Announces Christmas Concert

Under the baton of our new Artistic Director Alexis Ward, ECAS will provide Christmas with both new and familiar songs to warm your heart and begin your Christmas season. The magic of Christmas from around the world will be captured in exciting Christmas music from Europe and America. Included are long-time favorites like “We Need a Little Christmas,” “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” and a choral telling of “The Night Before Christmas” poem by Clement Moore, complete with illustrations on two large TV screens.
EASTON, MD
The Dispatch

Pines Board Withdraws Gavin Knupp Award Proposal; Officials Discuss Skate Park Renaming

OCEAN PINES – The Ocean Pines Association (OPA) Board of Directors voted last week to withdraw a motion allowing for the creation of an annual Gavin Knupp Award. Last Saturday, board members had before them a motion to approve a partnership with the Gavin Knupp Foundation to create an annual Gavin Knupp Award within the community. However, the motion was ultimately withdrawn in a 7-0 vote after officials highlighted the family’s opposition to the award proposal and the community’s sentiments regarding an effort to rename the community skate park in Knupp’s honor.
OCEAN PINES, MD
talbotspy.org

Maryland’s $3.8 billion Education Blueprint Plan Embraces Community Schools

Every morning before school Wolfe Street Academy in Baltimore opens for breakfast. Today sausage sandwiches, bananas, juice and milk are on the menu for the students, all of whom are eligible for two free meals a day. Many come with their parents, and sit together for announcements, which Principal Mark Gaither and ESOL family liaison Sylvia Chicas deliver bilingually, since Latinos make up over 80% of the student body.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland child diagnosed with TBCK Syndrome to serve as ambassador at Festival of Trees, benefitting Kennedy Krieger Institute

BALTIMORE - The holiday season is just around the corner which means the Festival of Trees will kick off next weekend.Hundreds of trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses will be decked out with cheer to raise money for the Kennedy Krieger Institute.But this year, the first person in Maryland to be diagnosed with TBCK Syndrome, will serve as one of the institute's youngest ambassadors for the fundraising event.Six-year-old Violet loves to play with toys.But unlike most children, she is battling a rare neurogenetic disorder called TBCK Syndrome.Violet faces intellectual and developmental delays that affects her speech, muscle movement and respiratory."That special...
MARYLAND STATE
firststateupdate.com

Newark Firefighters Assist With Cecil County House Fire Early Monday

Just after 3:00 Monday morning firefighters from Aetna Hose, Hook, and Ladder responded to a home in the 600 block of Delaware Avenue in Elkton, Maryland to assist Cecil County units with a residential structure fire. While en route crews learned that heavy smoke was coming from the home and...
ELKTON, MD
whatsupmag.com

Shantytowns of Kent Narrows

A new history project reveals the character and culture of this once-thriving seafood packing district and Chesapeake Bay throughfare. Before restaurants, dock bars, marinas, boutiques, and hotels transformed either side of the Kent Narrows waterfront into a coastal vacation destination, it was home to more than 20 seafood packing houses where African American seafood workers picked crabs and shucked clams and oysters. Some were Queen Anne’s County residents; others were migrants from the lower Eastern Shore and Tidewater Virginia. Others came from as far away as North Carolina and Florida, where seafood work proved to be more lucrative than agricultural jobs.
QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Actress Naysa Young Shines In Professional Debut

WHITE PLAINS, Md. – Charles County resident Naysa Young remembers watching theatrical productions in middle school with stars in her eyes and a dream in her heart. Something about the way that the elaborate sets, blocking, makeup, and costumes all came together enthralled her. Her only deterrent from pursuing...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

