Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ESPN College GameDay Footage Of Montana Fans Is Pure Perfection!
This shot of the ESPN College GameDay Crew and all the dedicated fans from both Montana State University AND The University of Montana is one of the best around!. This gives you a feel of what Montana is really all about; support for our universities, community interaction, kids having fun OUTSIDE, mountain views, I could go on and on.
Here Are the Top 5 Take-Aways From Montana’s Biggest Game Ever.
Thousands of Montanans poured into Bozeman for the 121st Brawl of the Wild. Not only is this the biggest game of the year for the state, it was extra special with the arrival of ESPN College Gameday on Thursday. What will surely go down as one of the biggest weekends...
montanasports.com
Thousands show up in Bozeman for coldest ESPN College GameDay ever
BOZEMAN — Saturday was a historic morning in Bozeman as thousands of fans showed up to watch - and be part of - ESPN's College Gameday, the first time the iconic college football pregame show has come to Montana. The 3-hour broadcast started at 7:00 a.m. locally, just as...
Epic Cat-Griz Game Tradition Receives Negative Feedback
I think Bozeman needs to lighten up. But as a long-time Bozeman resident, decent citizen, frustrated tax-payer, and proud Montana State alum, I can see both sides of this issue—one I never gave a sneeze about in years past. Actually, I don't remember anyone EVER finger-waving about this tradition...
406mtsports.com
Recap: ESPN's College GameDay's first trip to Montana
Roundup of coverage of ESPN's college pregame show's first trip to Montana and a Big Sky school. College GameDay lives up to the hype to open Brawl of the Wild action. Both Griz and Bobcat fans were revved up by ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday morning. Updated 3 hrs ago.
College GameDay signs from Montana Grizzlies-Montana State Bobcats
These rival Grizzlies and Bobcats get together with Big Sky Country bragging rights on the line. Here are the best signs from Saturday in Bozeman, Montana.
skylinesportsmt.com
A season filled with great expectations now sits on the brink for Montana Griz
BOZEMAN – Even if it’s your team laying the beat down, the essential nature of a college football blowout makes it difficult for a stadium full of increasingly intoxicated fans to maintain the energy they had at kickoff. By the third quarter of Montana State’s comprehensive 55-21 rivalry...
KHQ Right Now
Ol' Crimson flies at College Gameday for the 258th straight week
Ol' Crimson flew yet again at ESPN's College Gameday in Bozeman on Nov. 19. It marked the 258th straight week the flag has flown in the show.
montanarightnow.com
Coldest 'GameDay' ever: ESPN producers explain why show came to Montana for first time
BOZEMAN — On Sept. 10, ESPN’s “College GameDay” traveled to Austin, Texas, for the Texas Longhorns’ home football game against Alabama. Austin’s temperature got as high as 93 degrees that day, and it didn’t dip below 70. Just over two months later, GameDay...
406mtsports.com
Breaking down Montana State's most impactful plays in rivalry win over Montana
BOZEMAN — Montana State, the No. 3 ranked football team in the Football Championship Subdivision, defeated rival Montana 55-21 on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in front of a venue-record 22,037 fans. The Bobcats racked up 561 yards of offense, including 439 on the ground, en route to reclaiming the...
The FanBulance has a new tailgating spot after nearly 10 years
Rod and Julie said all the old ambulance needed was an MSU makeover. It’s completely decked out in the best Bobcat way.
skylinesportsmt.com
EMBRACING THE MOMENT: Bobcats shine in spotlight, relentlessly blast Grizzlies
BOZEMAN, Montana — On November 19, 2022, a paramount day in the history of Montana State University played out as all eyes around the state, and millions around the country, saw Bozeman in all it’s beauty. So often in the modern era of Montana State athletics, the Bobcats...
Social Media Goes Wild Over Kirk Herbstreit’s Outfit on College GameDay
The ESPN analyst dressed for warmth and style on Saturday.
NBCMontana
Free Thanksgiving dinners to be held around western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Organizations are beginning to give out and plan for Thanksgiving dinners in various western Montana communities. Turkey Distribution will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Blackfeet Food Distribution Office. For questions, please contact the Blackfeet Food Distribution Center 406-338-7340. Bozeman. Bozeman...
livelytimes.com
Holiday MADE Fairs headed for Helena and Missoula
With holidays fast approaching handMADE Montana is preparing for two artisan fairs: the Helena Holiday MADE fair Dec. 2-3 at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, and the original Missoula MADE fair, Dec. 11 at the Adams Center. The MADE fairs, held in Missoula, Helena and Bozeman each fall and...
This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter
Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
Restaurants in Billings see spike in business for 121st Brawl of the Wild
The Montana - Montana State rivalry is one of the oldest in the country and fans of both schools packed eateries across Billings Saturday, to take in the showdown.
Top 10 Things For ESPN College Gameday To Check Out In Bozeman.
Now that the world knows that ESPN's College Gameday is coming to Bozeman for The Brawl of the Wild, the question is, where should the crew from College Gameday hang out while they're here?. There are a ton of cool things to check out in Gallatin County, but what places...
Everything you need to know about Cat/Griz parking, rules, and closures
Warm clothes and some patience will be required for the 2022 Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman this Saturday. Both Friday and Saturday come with some strict rules for Cat/Griz parking and what times gates will be open. WE WILL UPDATE WITH ADDITIONAL DETAILS AS THEY ARE RELEASED. With ESPN...
Fairfield Sun Times
Expect heavy traffic on I-90 coming out of Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Regardless of the outcome from the big Brawl of the Wild game Montana highway patrol expects to see many cars on the road over the next two to three days. This includes traffic coming out of town from some who started leaving towards the end of the game andtraffic in town for those who decided to stay into the weekend.
96.7 KISS FM
Bozeman, MT
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0